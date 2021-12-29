Here are the 5 counts Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls.
Here are the five counts that Maxwell was found guilty of:
- Count one: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
- Count three: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
- Count four: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
- Count five: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison.
- Count six: Sex trafficking of minors, which carries a statutory maximum of 40 years in prison.