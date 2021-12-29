US
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor

By Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Mahtani, Maureen Chowdhury and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 6:01 p.m. ET, December 29, 2021
10 min ago

Here are the 5 counts Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, 2005.
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, 2005. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls.

Here are the five counts that Maxwell was found guilty of:

  • Count one: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • Count three: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • Count four: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
  • Count five: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • Count six: Sex trafficking of minors, which carries a statutory maximum of 40 years in prison.
43 min ago

Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts 

From CNN's Lauren del Valle

Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, in 2013.
Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, in 2013. (Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. 

Maxwell, 60, had pleaded not guilty to six federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. 

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. 

47 min ago

The jury has reached a verdict. Here's what to know about the trial to get up to speed.

From CNN's Lauren del Valle

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell sits in the courtroom on Wednesday, December 29, in New York.
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell sits in the courtroom on Wednesday, December 29, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing six federal charges including sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts. She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The prosecution called 24 total witnesses over 10 days of testimony and the defense called 9 witnesses over two days.

Prosecutors said in opening statements Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein created a system of sexual abuse in which they lured underage girls into sexual relationships with Epstein using the ruse of a massage and cash payments. 

Her defense, argued that she is being scapegoated for Epstein's actions and has attacked the memories and motivations of the women who say they were abused.

Maxwell declined to testify during the trial, telling Judge Alison Nathan when asked if she understood her rights, "Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. And so there is no need for me to testify."

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell was arrested a year afterward.

Note: Two perjury charges against Maxwell related to a 2016 deposition in a civil case have been severed from this trial and are to be addressed in a separate trial later.  

1 hr 4 min ago

Jury reaches verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell 

From CNN's Lauren del Valle

A jury has reached a verdict Wednesday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close associate of the wealthy convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict will be read in court shortly.  

The jury, which is made up of six women and six men, deliberated for about 40 hours over six days. 