Ghislaine Maxwell — the onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — was arrested this morning.
She faces counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein's accomplices, according to court documents and a person familiar with the matter.
Here's what we know about the case so far:
- The charges: Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury, according to a federal indictment unsealed today.
- What prosectors say happened: At a news conference today, prosecutors said Maxwell worked alongside Epstein to "entice" victims into traveling to his homes. She "pretended to be a woman they could trust, all the while she was setting them up to be sexually abused by Epstein," an official said at the news conference. An FBI official said Maxwell would "recruit, entice, groom, and abuse" Epstein victims who were under 18.
- They want her detained: Asked if they will look to jail Maxwell on the charges announced today, Acting US attorney Audrey Strauss said, "we will be seeking detention."