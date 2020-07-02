Federal prosecutors said they “would welcome Prince Andrew coming in” to speak with them for the “the benefit of his statement,” Audrey Strauss, Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told reporters during a news conference about Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest.

“Our doors remain open, as we have previously said, and we would welcome his coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement,” she said.

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, faces allegations stemming from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls and ran a sex-trafficking ring.

Prince Andrew's legal team refused to comment on Maxwell's arrest this morning.