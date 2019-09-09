Rescue underway for crew of capsized ship
Our live coverage of the capsized ship off the coast of Georgia has ended.
Here's the moment the Coast Guard brought one of the rescued crew members to land
The Coast Guard shared video on Twitter of its rescue crew docking its boat and transporting one of the rescued crew members to shore on a stretcher.
The Coast Guard announced Monday afternoon that it had rescued three of the four remaining crew members aboard the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia.
The fourth crew member is trapped behind glass in the control room, the USCG said. Teams are working to get that final crew member out.
The last crew member is trapped behind glass in the control room
The last crew member aboard the disabled Golden Ray cargo vessel is trapped behind glass in an engineering control room, according to Captain John Reed with the Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
The trapped crew member has not had access to food or fresh water, Reed said.
Three other crew members were rescued on Monday and are receiving medical attention.
Two of those crew members are in stable condition at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, according to Jenni Morris, a spokesperson with the hospital. The third crew member's condition is not known.
Three of the four trapped crew members have been rescued
SOON: Coast Guard gives an update on the rescue efforts
The Coast Guard will hold a news briefing at 3:30 p.m ET to discuss the capsized cargo ship and the ongoing rescue efforts.
Four crew members remain trapped on the ship, which overturned Sunday. The Coast Guard has made contact with them and confirmed all four are alive, but their conditions are not known.
The capsized ship was carrying vehicles
The cargo ship that overturned off the coast of Georgia is owned by cargo logistics company Hyundai Glovis and carries vehicles.
It had just been unloaded and reloaded by longshoremen at the Port of Brunswick in the hours before it began leaning, a longshorewoman told CNN. The loading process went smoothly, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, she said.
Hyundai Glovis has not returned CNN's calls for comment.
Getting the trapped crew members out will be a "slow but safe process," Coast Guard says
The US Coast Guard is working on an extraction plan to get the four South Korean crew members on board a capsized ship out.
"This is a slow, but safe process," the Coast Guard tweeted.
The ship capsized off the coast of Georgia early Sunday. Hours after it first tipped, teams were able to rescue 20 of the crew members, but fires broke out on the ship, preventing rescuers from reaching the other four.
All four trapped crew members are alive
The Coast Guard has confirmed that all four of the missing crew members are alive.
Twenty members of the crew were rescued early Sunday morning, but fires broke out on the ship, preventing rescuers from continuing their efforts to save the remaining four crew members at that time.
An hour-by-hour look at the ongoing rescue operation
The US Coast Guard has been working since early Sunday to rescue four South Korean crew members that were aboard the ship when it tipped onto its side in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia.
Here's how the wreck and the rescue have played out so far:
- 2 a.m. Sunday: The first dispatches from the ship came in, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said. The boat began "listing heavily," about 80 degrees, to the port side before overturning, officials said.
- 4 a.m. Sunday: Help arrived about two hours after the first call came in, VanderWeit said.
- 5 a.m. Sunday: Twenty members of the crew were rescued between 4 and 5 a.m., VanderWeit said. However, Fires broke out on the ship, preventing rescuers from continuing their efforts to save the remaining four crew members, said Capt. John Reed, commander of the Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
- 11 a.m. Monday: The Coast Guard tweeted that crews made contact with crew members still on the boat.