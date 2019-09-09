Rescue underway for crew of capsized boat
An hour-by-hour look at the ongoing rescue operation
The US Coast Guard has been working since early Sunday to rescue four South Korean crew members that were aboard the ship when it tipped onto its side in St. Simons Sound off the coat of Georgia.
Here's how the wreck and the rescue have played out so far:
- 2 a.m. Sunday: The first dispatches from the ship came in, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said. The boat began "listing heavily," about 80 degrees, to the port side before overturning, officials said.
- 4 a.m. Sunday: Help arrived about two hours after the first call came in, VanderWeit said.
- 5 a.m. Sunday: Twenty members of the crew were rescued between 4 and 5 a.m., VanderWeit said. However, Fires broke out on the ship, preventing rescuers from continuing their efforts to save the remaining four crew members, said Capt. John Reed, commander of the Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
- 11 a.m. Monday: The Coast Guard tweeted that crews made contact with crew members still on the boat.
Officials aren't sure why the boat capsized
Officials are still trying to determine what caused the boat to overturn.
Two investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive on the scene Monday, according to NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway.
His agency is supporting the Coast Guard's investigation of the incident.
The Coast Guard's damage assessment team was on scene Sunday night and other agencies assisting in the incident include Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Glynn County Fire Department, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is planning an extraction aboard the capsized ship
The US Coast Guard just tweeted that personnel have have made contact with the crew of the Golden Ray, the boast that capsized off the Georgia coast.
They are now planning an extraction.
Salvage crews make contact with crew members aboard capsized cargo ship
Crew members of the capsized boat have been found — but it's not clear how many, LTJG Phillip VanderWeit of United States Coast Guard told CNN’s Natasha Chen.
He said overnight, their team had heard tapping sounds from the propeller shaft area, so the people who were dropped off by helicopter drilled a hole in that area to communicate with people inside.
How many crew members are in that spot, and whether they’re injured, is not known.
What happens next: The next step is creating a larger hole to be able to give these crew members water, food and more air, while specialists determine the best way to get them out.