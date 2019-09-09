Officials are still trying to determine what caused the boat to overturn.

Two investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive on the scene Monday, according to NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway.

His agency is supporting the Coast Guard's investigation of the incident.

The Coast Guard's damage assessment team was on scene Sunday night and other agencies assisting in the incident include Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Glynn County Fire Department, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.