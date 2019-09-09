Crew members of the capsized boat have been found — but it's not clear how many, LTJG Phillip VanderWeit of United States Coast Guard told CNN’s Natasha Chen.

He said overnight, their team had heard tapping sounds from the propeller shaft area, so the people who were dropped off by helicopter drilled a hole in that area to communicate with people inside.

How many crew members are in that spot, and whether they’re injured, is not known.

What happens next: The next step is creating a larger hole to be able to give these crew members water, food and more air, while specialists determine the best way to get them out.