America remembers George Floyd

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:44 a.m. ET, May 25, 2021
17 min ago

Pelosi expected to meet with Floyd family today

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 20.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 20. Jose Luis Magana/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with members of George Floyd’s family today in Washington on the anniversary of his death.

According to a senior Democratic staffer, the Floyd family will have a morning meeting with Pelosi, Rep. Karen Bass and others in the US Capitol.

Bass is the lead House negotiator in the police reform bill that passed the House under Floyd’s name.

The bill is currently being negotiated in the Senate.

28 min ago

Biden's meeting with the Floyd family will be private

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

President Biden will meet with the late George Floyd’s family in a private meeting today to mark the anniversary of his death, White House press secretary Jen Psaki previewed at Monday’s briefing.

Psaki said the administration will put out a statement marking the day that, “certainly impacted” the President personally and “impacted millions of Americans.”

“He wanted this meeting to be private in order to have a real conversation and preserve that with the family. He has a genuine relationship with them, and the courage and grace of this family and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President, as you have seen him talk about Kelly and others, many times over the past several months,” Psaki said. “So, he's eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say.”

The attendee list, according to Psaki, includes Gianna Floyd, Roxie Washington (Gianna’s mother), Bridgett Floyd (Floyd’s sister), Philonise Floyd (Floyd’s brother), Keeta Floyd (Brother’s wife), Terrence Floyd (Floyd’s brother) and Brandon Williams (Floyd’s nephew). 

24 min ago

What to know about the police reform bill named in Floyd's honor — and where things stand Congress 

From CNN's Clare Foran, Arlette Saenz and Devan Cole

The House of Representatives in March approved legislation aimed at preventing police misconduct that Democrats named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked nationwide calls to overhaul policing and address racial injustice.

House Democrats originally introduced and passed the bill — titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — in 2020 in the wake of Floyd's death, but it never passed in the Senate, which was under Republican control at the time. 

The bill now has another opportunity in the Democratic-controlled Senate, which has a 50-50 partisan split with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie breaker, and a group of bipartisan lawmakers are working to reach a compromise in the chamber.

Here's what is included in the bill passed in the House earlier this year:

  • The legislation would set up a national registry of police misconduct to stop officers from evading consequences for their actions by moving to another jurisdiction.
  • It would ban racial and religious profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.
  • It would overhaul qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that critics say shields law enforcement from accountability.
  • According to a fact sheet on the legislation, the measure would allow "individuals to recover damages in civil court when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement." 
  • The fact sheet also states that the legislation would "save lives by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants" and would mandate "deadly force be used only as a last resort."

President Biden had called for a police reform bill to be passed and on his desk by today — the anniversary of Floyd's death — but negotiators have long said they want a substantive bill, not a rushed bill and that they will not be adhering to any self-declared timeline.

The three lead negotiators in the bipartisan effort to overhaul policing — Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina — issued a joint statement yesterday saying they’re still “working through our differences on key issues” but are continuing to make progress.

“One year ago, George Floyd’s murder awakened millions of people around the world who had never before witnessed the deadly consequences of the failures in our policing system. This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change. While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal," they said in the statement.

Booker told CNN's Dana Bash Sunday that Democrats and Republicans are still far apart in their views on how to deal with qualified immunity.

CNN's Jessica Dean contributed reporting to this post.

24 min ago

Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House today

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Devan Cole

President Joe Biden speaks from Cross- Hall of the White House on May 20 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden speaks from Cross- Hall of the White House on May 20 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House today to mark the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of police, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The White House visit comes as lawmakers are likely to miss the President's initial May 25 deadline for passing a bipartisan police reform bill. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the White House has "confidence in the negotiators," but did not offer a concrete timeline for when Biden wants a bill on his desk, saying only that he'd like it "as quickly as possible."

Biden first met with the Floyd family in June 2020 when he traveled to Houston to offer condolences ahead of George Floyd's funeral. The President has spoken to members of the family on a few occasions over the past year, including a conversation last month with George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing.

Psaki had said this week that the White House will commemorate the anniversary of Floyd's death, telling reporters that "it was a moment that impacted millions of Americans and certainly the President on a personal level."

24 min ago

George Floyd's brother reflects on year since Floyd's death: Progress is slowly being made

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said that he thinks “things have changed” one year since Floyd’s death. 

“I think it's moving slowly, but it's making progress. I just want everything to be better in life, because I don't want to see people dying the same way my brother has passed,” Philonise Floyd said on CNN's "New Day." 

Floyd said he thinks about his brother George all the time, and his death has been “just devastating” for the family. Today, he is also thinking about all the activists and people around the world who “stepped out and put their lives on the line during this pandemic” to speak out for his brother, he said. 

Philonise Floyd said that Congress passing police reform legislation would be “one of the best things that you can pass across America.”

“When you see a police officer, you see somebody that you respect, somebody that's out there serving America. And they [are] supposed to make sure that you are OK. But when an officer takes someone else's life, to me, it's not a mistake, because a mistake can be erased. You can't get that person's life back,” he said. 

The Floyd family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said that their message is “let's don't squander this moment.” 

“We want to make sure that we do something, that we just don't talk the talk. America is finally having this conversation about racial reckoning, but that's just talk if we don't act. Now is the time to act. Let's do it in the name of George Floyd and all the others that have been taken from us unjustly by the very people who are supposed to protect and serve us,” Crump said. 

Watch: