The House of Representatives in March approved legislation aimed at preventing police misconduct that Democrats named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked nationwide calls to overhaul policing and address racial injustice.

House Democrats originally introduced and passed the bill — titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — in 2020 in the wake of Floyd's death, but it never passed in the Senate, which was under Republican control at the time.

The bill now has another opportunity in the Democratic-controlled Senate, which has a 50-50 partisan split with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie breaker, and a group of bipartisan lawmakers are working to reach a compromise in the chamber.

Here's what is included in the bill passed in the House earlier this year:

The legislation would set up a national registry of police misconduct to stop officers from evading consequences for their actions by moving to another jurisdiction.

It would ban racial and religious profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.

It would overhaul qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that critics say shields law enforcement from accountability.

According to a fact sheet on the legislation, the measure would allow "individuals to recover damages in civil court when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement."

The fact sheet also states that the legislation would "save lives by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants" and would mandate "deadly force be used only as a last resort."

President Biden had called for a police reform bill to be passed and on his desk by today — the anniversary of Floyd's death — but negotiators have long said they want a substantive bill, not a rushed bill and that they will not be adhering to any self-declared timeline.

The three lead negotiators in the bipartisan effort to overhaul policing — Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina — issued a joint statement yesterday saying they’re still “working through our differences on key issues” but are continuing to make progress.

“One year ago, George Floyd’s murder awakened millions of people around the world who had never before witnessed the deadly consequences of the failures in our policing system. This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change. While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal," they said in the statement.

Booker told CNN's Dana Bash Sunday that Democrats and Republicans are still far apart in their views on how to deal with qualified immunity.

