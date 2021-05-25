US
America remembers George Floyd

America remembers George Floyd

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:30 p.m. ET, May 25, 2021
1 hr 6 min ago

Policing bill will be named after George Floyd, family attorney says

From CNN's Jessica Dean

Attorney Benjamin Crump
Attorney Benjamin Crump Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Benjamin Crump, the attorney of George Floyd's family, said GOP Sen. Tim Scott told him any policing overhaul bill will be named the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. 

Crump and the Floyd family spoke with reporters following their meeting with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker. 

“If we can get meaningful legislation that prevents those killings, then we think it would not only be historic, it would be the right thing to do,” Crump said of the ongoing negotiations to pass a bipartisan bill overhauling policing. 

When asked earlier by reporters if they’re optimistic about a police reform deal getting done, Crump gave them a thumbs up.

1 hr 24 min ago

Teen who filmed Floyd's final moments: "A part of my childhood was taken from me"

From CNN’s Omar Jimenez and Keith Allen

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who was on her way to a Minneapolis store to buy snacks with her young cousin last May 25 when she recorded the clearest video of former police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, released a statement on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

“A year ago, today I witnessed a murder. The victim’s name was George Floyd. Although this wasn’t the first time, I’ve seen a Black man get killed at the hands of the police, this is the first time I witnessed it happen in front of me. Right in front of my eyes, a few feet away,” Frazier said in a statement to CNN.

“I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain. I knew that he was another Black man in danger with no power,” Frazier added. 

Frazier’s video of Floyd’s final moments was widely credited for helping secure a guilty verdict against Chauvin, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz publicly thanked her after the trial.

"Taking that video, I think many folks know, is maybe the only reason that Derek Chauvin will go to prison," Walz said last month.

“A lot of people call me a hero even though I don’t see myself as one. I was just in the right place at the right time,” Frazier said Tuesday.

“Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day. Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story,” Frazier added.

Frazier, now 18, said her life was forever changed by that moment, and she spoke about the challenges she and her family have faced in the year since she witnessed Floyd’s death, adding that she’s suffered from sleeplessness, anxiety and panic attacks in the aftermath.

“A part of my childhood was taken from me. My 9-year-old cousin who witnessed the same thing I did got a part of her childhood taken from her. Having to up and leave because my home was no longer safe, waking up to reporters at my door, closing my eyes at night only to see a man who is brown like me, lifeless on the ground. I couldn’t sleep properly for weeks,” Frazier said.

“I used to shake so bad at night my mom had to rock me to sleep. Hopping from hotel to hotel because we didn’t have a home and looking over our back every day in the process,” the statement read.

1 hr 27 min ago

The sports world reacts one year after the killing of George Floyd

From CNN's Elise Hammond

As the sports world came together to pay their respects to George Floyd after his death in Minnesota a year ago, many organizations are also speaking out on the anniversary of his killing on Tuesday.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests, with many prominent athletes and teams participating in advocacy and demonstrations.

The Women's National Basketball Players Association released a statement on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act – a bill that would do things like set up a national registry of police misconduct, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants and make it easier to prosecute officers for wrongdoing, among other things.

The WNBPA said in a statement it remains hopeful and that the measure is an "important first step for comprehensive policing reform."

"Excessive force used against communities of color is past crisis-level. Excessive force used against communities of color demands action by Congress," the statement said.

The National Basketball Players Association tweeted, "How many more need to be killed before Congress takes action?" It urged people to call their senators and tell them to support the bill.

The NBA said a year ago Floyd's death inspired a social justice movement and called on people to rally against systemic racism, it said in a tweet.

"Today and every day, members of the NBA family stand united in working for change and a future that provides true equality," the NBA said.

Several high-profile NBA athletes were vocal about the killing of Floyd.

Professional teams in Minnesota – including the Vikings, the Timberwolves, the Lynx, the Wild and Minnesota United – all tweeted messages in Floyd's memory. Several of them were photos of memorials or murals around the city.

The Players Alliance, the Major League Baseball players group, tweeted a statement pledging to create a more "inclusive, equitable future – both in our game and in our world."

The NFL said it has been a year filled with "reflection and reckoning, one that has renewed our commitment to build and strengthen our communities."

It also tweeted a video which featured players talking about how Floyd's murder affected them.

1 hr 37 min ago

Floyd family attorney says they're "optimistic" Congress is "close" to reaching a bipartisan policing deal

From CNN's Jessica Dean and Ali Zaslav 

After meeting with GOP Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, Benjamin Crump, the attorney of George Floyd's family, said “we’re optimistic” that Congress is “close, the closest they’ve ever been” to reaching a bipartisan agreement on a policing reform bill.

Scott told CNN on Tuesday after the meeting that he felt the Floyd family was very receptive to all the parts of the bill they discussed.

“I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged by their thoughts,” Scott said, adding, “I wish I was negotiating with them."

1 hr 42 min ago

Go There: CNN's Omar Jimenez answers your questions from Minneapolis on the anniversary of Floyd's death

One year ago today, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked global protests against police brutality.

Today, as his family continues to mourn his death, activists and communities around the country march and pay tribute to the man who became a symbol for racial justice.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez was live from Minneapolis and answered your questions.

2 hr 5 min ago

CNN Political Briefing podcast details the work still ahead one year after Floyd's killing

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. 

In today's episode of CNN Political Briefing podcast, CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez walks us through how the communities in Minnesota — and the country at large — are still grappling with the grief, the necessary changes to come, and what change community leaders are hoping for when it comes to reform.  

3 hr 15 min ago

Vice President Harris urges Congress to "move swiftly" on police reform legislation

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to "act with a sense of urgency" to pass police reform legislation in a statement released today.

Like President Biden, she said more needs to be done to address racial injustice. Earlier this afternoon, Harris and Biden met with the family of George Floyd on the anniversary of his death to discuss police reform.

“After Mr. Floyd was murdered, Senator Cory Booker, Representative Karen Bass, and I introduced the Justice in Policing Act to hold law enforcement accountable and build trust between law enforcement and the communities it serves. Congress must move swiftly and act with a sense of urgency. Passing legislation will not bring back those lives lost, but it will represent much needed progress,” she wrote.

Harris said that the video of Floyd’s death one year ago “revealed to the country what Black Americans have known to be true for generations.”

“The verdict finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder provided some measure of justice. But one verdict does not address the persistent issue of police misconduct and use of excessive force. It does not take away the Floyd family’s pain, nor the pain of all those families who have grieved the untimely loss of a loved one,” Harris wrote. 

3 hr 23 min ago

Biden says he hopes to "quickly" sign action on police reform following meeting with Floyd family

From CNN's Kyle Blaine

President Biden released a statement after his Oval Office meeting with George Floyd’s family, saying the family has shown “extraordinary courage” over this past year. 

“Although it has been one year since their beloved brother and father was murdered, for the family – for any family experiencing a profound loss – the first year can still feel like they got the news a few seconds ago. And they’ve had to relive that pain and grief each and every time those horrific 9 minutes and 29 seconds have been replayed,” Biden wrote.

Biden also reiterated his call for further action on police reform and said he hopes he can sign police reform legislation shortly. 

“The negotiations on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress are ongoing. I have strongly supported the legislation that passed the House, and I appreciate the good-faith efforts from Democrats and Republicans to pass a meaningful bill out of the Senate. It’s my hope they will get a bill to my desk quickly,” he wrote.

Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was an important step forward, but "our progress can’t stop there."

The President said in order to deliver real change, there needs to be accountability when officers "violate their oath, saying, "we can and must have both accountability and trust and in our justice system."

3 hr 28 min ago

Nevada governor signs two police reform bills on anniversary of George Floyd's death

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Two police reform bills that passed the Nevada Legislature unanimously were signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer.

“Nevadans deserve to feel safe in their own homes and communities and it's critical that they trust that those charged with protecting them do so with integrity,” Sisolak said in a written statement Tuesday.

Senate Bill 50 requires law enforcement to provide an extensive explanation for why there is no alternative to a no-knock warrant before a judge can approve one. Assembly Bill 58 gives the state attorney general the ability the investigate whether a department is denying people’s civil rights.

“Son, this is for you,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford – who is Black – at a news conference on the new laws Tuesday. Wiping away tears, Ford added, “The level of perpetual anxiety we have to live with is just an unfair burden, and we have to stop it.”