America remembers George Floyd

The Covid-19 pandemic

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:25 p.m. ET, May 25, 2021
2 min ago

If the US protects the bald eagle, it can make laws "to protect people of color," Floyd's brother says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Philonise Floyd talks to reporters alongside other family members after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 25.
Philonise Floyd talks to reporters alongside other family members after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 25. Evan Vucci/AP

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said he hopes more on police reform, specifically the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, is signed into law.

"If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," he said on Tuesday.

Floyd said he met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today in "remembrance of what happened to my brother" on the one year anniversary of his killing in Minneapolis.

"They always speak from the heart," Floyd said of the President and vice president. "And it's a pleasure just to be able to have the chance to meet with them when he we have that opportunity."

"We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want this George Floyd Policing Act to be passed in the future," he added.

1 hr 39 min ago

Police reform legislation can help save others, George Floyd's cousin says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN

One year after George Floyd’s death, his cousin, Tera Brown, said that his family is working to build on his legacy. 

“As much as, you know, it's a loss for us, we do … we want to celebrate the life that he lived and focus on just making sure that … we build on the legacy that we want to honor him with,” said Brown, director of the George Floyd Foundation. 

Brown said she’s always considered herself a caretaker of the family, and she wants police reform legislation to move forward to help others. She added that she knows this type of legislation takes time, but she believes it’ll happen.  

“I just have so much guilt about, really, just not being there or not being able to save him. And so, that is why it's just so important to me that — we can't get him back, we know we'll never get him back — but we can do things as far as policy and legislation and getting those changes that will save lives, save the lives of others,” she said. 

Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, who said her “daddy changed the world,” is doing well and truly believes that statement, Brown said. The family tries to “protect her as much as we can,” Brown added.  

1 hr 59 min ago

Floyd's death sparked a worldwide movement, Minnesota's attorney general says

From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Brad Parks

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison remembered George Floyd today, saying in a statement that his death sparked a call to action among people who didn't even know him because "they knew in their bones that what they were seeing was wrong."

"Floyd’s death one year ago today sparked a worldwide movement because it didn’t happen in the flash of an instant: it took place over nine and a half excruciating minutes before people armed only with cell phones, who made sure it played out in front of the world," Ellison said in the statement.

He went on to say that after years of African American communities being gaslit by people in authority being told “state-sanctioned violence in their communities is their fault and that they are the criminals,” they and everyone in the world who watched Floyd’s death on video “believed their eyes.”

“We can break this cycle. The moment for making meaningful change is now,” Ellison said.

2 hr 20 min ago

George Floyd's family is meeting with Biden and Harris now at the White House

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter, arrives to the White House on May 25th, in Washington, DC. George Floyd’s family are having a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to mark the first anniversary of his death.
Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter, arrives to the White House on May 25th, in Washington, DC. George Floyd’s family are having a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to mark the first anniversary of his death. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

The meeting today comes as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — legislation that would set up a national registry of police misconduct, ban racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and overhaul qualified immunity for police officers — remains stalled in the Senate.

Biden had set an initial goal of having the legislation passed by today, but the White House backed off that deadline to allow negotiations to continue in Congress.

The family was on Capitol Hill this morning, where they met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator of the police reform bill passed by the House under Floyd’s name.

Biden wanted his meeting with Floyd's family today to be private, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, "in order to have a real conversation and preserve that with the family."

2 hr 34 min ago

Minnesota governor remembers George Floyd on anniversary of his death

From CNN’s Jessica Jordan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement honoring George Floyd on the anniversary of his death.

“In the days following his murder, Minnesotans raised their voices and called for real, meaningful change to prevent this from ever happening again. Those calls for action spread across the world as his memory sparked a global movement. George Floyd didn't ask to be an international symbol of the pain that Black Americans have faced for generations, and yet, in the words of his daughter, he changed the world,” Walz said.

The governor said the state must honor Floyd’s memory "by ensuring all people—particularly in our communities of color—are respected and protected by law enforcement."

1 hr 23 min ago

White House defends Biden's efforts on policing reform ahead of President's meeting with Floyd family 

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to criticism that President Biden is not doing enough to help push a police reform bill through Congress, saying Tuesday that Biden wanted to give the negotiators on the Hill space to negotiate, and that he has been speaking with police reform advocates throughout these negotiations.

She also would not put a new timeline on when the President expects to sign a police reform bill into law, but said Biden wants to sign the bill into law “as soon as possible.”

“We have been closely engaged with the negotiators and a range of parties on the Hill. We have also been respecting the space needed for the negotiators to have these discussions about where they can find common ground and where they can find agreement,” Psaki said when asked what the President has been doing to try and push police reform closer to the finish line after his original deadline came and went.

Biden had set a goal of today — the anniversary of George Floyd's death — to pass police reform legislation during his joint address to Congress in April, though the White House backed off that deadline last week.

“So we've been closely engaged, the President himself called Sen. [Cory] Booker to get an update last Friday, expect to continue to get updates over the coming days. And we have also made it imperative and made it a priority to leave space for the negotiators to have these discussions,” she added.

She also responded to criticisms from police reform advocates who say Biden has not done enough to get this legislation passed. 

“Look, I think we may just have a disagreement in terms of what the right strategic approaches to these negotiations moving forward and getting to the final outcome which we all want to see, which is a bill that the President can sign into law,” she said.

Asked why the President wasn’t using his bully pulpit to make a stronger public call for police reform on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Psaki said a written statement in the President’s name would be coming out today.

“He used the opportunity of his joint session address, which is the highest profile moment any President of the United States has in their first year of office to call for forward movements on police reform to call for the George Floyd Justice in Police Act to pass and he’s meeting with the family,” Psaki said.

The press secretary would not say whether the President would sign legislation that includes a compromise proposed by GOP Sen. Tim Scott on qualified immunity that allows individuals to sue police departments but not individual police officers, saying the President wants to wait to see what negotiations ultimately bring.

“He remains closely engaged and closely in touch with the negotiators about what is most constructive and what role he can play and we can play to leave the space for them to negotiate and to move toward a place where you can sign the bill into law,” she said.

Shortly after Psaki was asked about Biden doing more to publicly call for police reform, a tweet from Biden’s account said, “We face an inflection point. We have to act.” Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting privately with the Floyd family today at the White House.

See Biden's tweet:

2 hr 52 min ago

Minnesota will observe a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds today

There will be a 9-minute-and-29-second moment of silence across Minnesota today at 2 p.m. ET (or 1 p.m. local time), to honor the George Floyd, Gov. Tim Walz announced.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin — who last month was convicted of murder in Floyd's death — knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

3 hr 34 min ago

Canada's Trudeau says he'll work "to take real action to fight systemic racism" as country remembers Floyd

From CNN’s Paula Newton

CTV Network

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he will work "to take real action to fight systemic racism" and recognized the many Canadians and those around the world who have called for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death. 

“We all remember the horrible images of that murder that scandalized and changed the world,” Trudeau said in French. CNN translated the remark.

“It was a reminder that there are still too many people living with anti-black racism and injustice including here in Canada. Last summer, Canadians and especially young people marched to demand change; from economic empowerment through the black entrepreneurship program to proposing to remove ineffective mandatory minimums from the Criminal Code, to historic investments in community organizations our government is working with black communities across the country to make sure nobody is left behind. We will continue to take real action to fight systemic racism and create more opportunities for black Canadians and for everyone,” Trudeau said. These remarks were in English. 

Trudeau, along with a few Cabinet members, attended an anti-racism rally in Ottawa shortly after Floyd’s death last year. 

3 hr 38 min ago

Floyd family meets with House Speaker Pelosi ahead of White House visit 

CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just met with members of George Floyd’s family on Capitol Hill.

According to a senior Democratic staffer, the Floyd family was to meet with Pelosi, Rep. Karen Bass and lawmakers today.

Bass is the lead House negotiator in the police reform bill that passed the House under Floyd’s name. The legislation remains stalled in the Senate.

"They've been working tremendously to help push the issue of getting this law passed. I thank you all so much. Our families thank you that you are all here today," George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told reporters.

The family will meet privately with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House this afternoon.

CNN's Ryan Nobles contributed reporting to this post.