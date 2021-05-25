Floyd family attorney says they're "optimistic" Congress is "close" to reaching a bipartisan policing deal
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Ali Zaslav
After meeting with GOP Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, Benjamin Crump, the attorney of George Floyd's family, said “we’re optimistic” that Congress is “close, the closest they’ve ever been” to reaching a bipartisan agreement on a policing reform bill.
Scott told CNN on Tuesday after the meeting that he felt the Floyd family was very receptive to all the parts of the bill they discussed.
“I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged by their thoughts,” Scott said, adding, “I wish I was negotiating with them."
One year ago today, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked global protests against police brutality.
Today, as his family continues to mourn his death, activists and communities around the country march and pay tribute to the man who became a symbol for racial justice.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez was live from Minneapolis and answered your questions.
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.
In today's episode of CNN Political Briefing podcast, CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez walks us through how the communities in Minnesota — and the country at large — are still grappling with the grief, the necessary changes to come, and what change community leaders are hoping for when it comes to reform.
Vice President Harris urges Congress to "move swiftly" on police reform legislation
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to "act with a sense of urgency" to pass police reform legislation in a statement released today.
Like President Biden, she said more needs to be done to address racial injustice. Earlier this afternoon, Harris and Biden met with the family of George Floyd on the anniversary of his death to discuss police reform.
“After Mr. Floyd was murdered, Senator Cory Booker, Representative Karen Bass, and I introduced the Justice in Policing Act to hold law enforcement accountable and build trust between law enforcement and the communities it serves. Congress must move swiftly and act with a sense of urgency. Passing legislation will not bring back those lives lost, but it will represent much needed progress,” she wrote.
Harris said that the video of Floyd’s death one year ago “revealed to the country what Black Americans have known to be true for generations.”
“The verdict finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder provided some measure of justice. But one verdict does not address the persistent issue of police misconduct and use of excessive force. It does not take away the Floyd family’s pain, nor the pain of all those families who have grieved the untimely loss of a loved one,” Harris wrote.
Biden says he hopes to "quickly" sign action on police reform following meeting with Floyd family
“Although it has been one year since their beloved brother and father was murdered, for the family – for any family experiencing a profound loss – the first year can still feel like they got the news a few seconds ago. And they’ve had to relive that pain and grief each and every time those horrific 9 minutes and 29 seconds have been replayed,” Biden wrote.
Biden also reiterated his call for further action on police reform and said he hopes he can sign police reform legislation shortly.
“The negotiations on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress are ongoing. I have strongly supported the legislation that passed the House, and I appreciate the good-faith efforts from Democrats and Republicans to pass a meaningful bill out of the Senate. It’s my hope they will get a bill to my desk quickly,” he wrote.
Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was an important step forward, but "our progress can’t stop there."
The President said in order to deliver real change, there needs to be accountability when officers "violate their oath, saying, "we can and must have both accountability and trust and in our justice system."
Nevada governor signs two police reform bills on anniversary of George Floyd's death
“Nevadans deserve to feel safe in their own homes and communities and it's critical that they trust that those charged with protecting them do so with integrity,” Sisolak said in a written statement Tuesday.
Senate Bill 50 requires law enforcement to provide an extensive explanation for why there is no alternative to a no-knock warrant before a judge can approve one. Assembly Bill 58 gives the state attorney general the ability the investigate whether a department is denying people’s civil rights.
“Son, this is for you,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford – who is Black – at a news conference on the new laws Tuesday. Wiping away tears, Ford added, “The level of perpetual anxiety we have to live with is just an unfair burden, and we have to stop it.”
Floyd's family is urging Congress to pass a policing reform bill. Here's what is in the legislation.
"He [Biden] wanted to check on them, on today of all days, to see how they were doing to reiterate that they are still doing everything to make sure that his legacy is respected and that involves us going to meet with senators in just a few moments to continue to press forward for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that he says he's ready to sign any day," Crump said from outside of the White House. "He said that he doesn't want to sign a bill that doesn't have substance and meaning, so he is going to be patient to make sure it's the right bill, not a rushed bill."
The House of Representatives in March approved the legislation, but the bill remains stalled in the Senate. A group of bipartisan lawmakers are still working to reach a compromise in the chamber as several sticking points remain, including the issue of qualified immunity for police.
Here's what is included in the bill passed in the House earlier this year:
The legislation would set up a national registry of police misconduct to stop officers from evading consequences for their actions by moving to another jurisdiction.
It would ban racial and religious profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.
It would overhaul qualified immunity, a controversial federal doctrine that protects officers accused of violating the Constitution while on duty and that critics say shields law enforcement from accountability.
According to a fact sheet on the legislation, the measure would allow "individuals to recover damages in civil court when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement."
The fact sheet also states that the legislation would "save lives by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants" and would mandate "deadly force be used only as a last resort."
Biden had set a goal of today — the anniversary of Floyd's death — to pass police reform legislation during his joint address to Congress in April, though the White House backed off that deadline last week.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden wants to give the negotiators on the Hill space to negotiate, and that he has been speaking with police reform advocates throughout these negotiations. She also would not put a new timeline on when the President expects to sign a police reform bill into law, but said Biden wants to sign the bill into law “as soon as possible.”
Crump said that in today's White House meeting, the Floyd family also "encouraged" Biden to continue to meet with the civil rights leaders and advocacy groups that have "been working on this issue for decades."
CNN's Clare Foran and Jason Hoffman contributed reporting to this post.
If the US protects the bald eagle, it can make laws "to protect people of color," Floyd's brother says
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said he hopes more on police reform, specifically the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, is signed into law.
"If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," he said on Tuesday.
Floyd said he met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today in "remembrance of what happened to my brother" on the one year anniversary of his killing in Minneapolis.
"They always speak from the heart," Floyd said of the President and vice president. "And it's a pleasure just to be able to have the chance to meet with them when he we have that opportunity."
"We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want this George Floyd Policing Act to be passed in the future," he added.
Police reform legislation can help save others, George Floyd's cousin says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
One year after George Floyd’s death, his cousin, Tera Brown, said that his family is working to build on his legacy.
“As much as, you know, it's a loss for us, we do … we want to celebrate the life that he lived and focus on just making sure that … we build on the legacy that we want to honor him with,” said Brown, director of the George Floyd Foundation.
Brown said she’s always considered herself a caretaker of the family, and she wants police reform legislation to move forward to help others. She added that she knows this type of legislation takes time, but she believes it’ll happen.
“I just have so much guilt about, really, just not being there or not being able to save him. And so, that is why it's just so important to me that — we can't get him back, we know we'll never get him back — but we can do things as far as policy and legislation and getting those changes that will save lives, save the lives of others,” she said.
Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, who said her “daddy changed the world,” is doing well and truly believes that statement, Brown said. The family tries to “protect her as much as we can,” Brown added.