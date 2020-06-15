When Marjorie Alston attended a Black Lives Matter protest in North Carolina with her boyfriend, she went carrying a sign but left wearing a ring on her finger.

In the midst of marching, chanting and uniting with fellow protesters, 26-year-old Xavier Young got down on one knee and asked Alston to be his wife.

"I had no idea I would propose at the protest," Young told CNN. "But when we decided to go, I threw the ring in my bag along with protest gear. When things slowed down a bit, I made it seem like I was grabbing some water, pulled out the ring, and asked her to marry me."

Photographer Charles Crouch was at the protest in Raleigh on May 30 and captured the heartwarming moment in what he called "divine timing." After the proposal, he and the couple ended up becoming friends.

Alston, 23, who is four months pregnant with the couple's first child, said she knew Young would find a bold way to propose to her. But when he did it at the protest, she was completely shocked -- and immediately said yes.

"I wasn't really expecting this, but I loved it. It was very sweet and memorable. I know I will remember the moment forever," Alston said.

