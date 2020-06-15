US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:46 a.m. ET, June 15, 2020
1 min ago

He proposed to his girlfriend at a Black Lives Matter protest to celebrate black love

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

When Marjorie Alston attended a Black Lives Matter protest in North Carolina with her boyfriend, she went carrying a sign but left wearing a ring on her finger.

In the midst of marching, chanting and uniting with fellow protesters, 26-year-old Xavier Young got down on one knee and asked Alston to be his wife.

"I had no idea I would propose at the protest," Young told CNN. "But when we decided to go, I threw the ring in my bag along with protest gear. When things slowed down a bit, I made it seem like I was grabbing some water, pulled out the ring, and asked her to marry me."

Photographer Charles Crouch was at the protest in Raleigh on May 30 and captured the heartwarming moment in what he called "divine timing." After the proposal, he and the couple ended up becoming friends.

Alston, 23, who is four months pregnant with the couple's first child, said she knew Young would find a bold way to propose to her. But when he did it at the protest, she was completely shocked -- and immediately said yes.

"I wasn't really expecting this, but I loved it. It was very sweet and memorable. I know I will remember the moment forever," Alston said.

He proposed to his girlfriend at a Black Lives Matter protest to celebrate black love
37 min ago

Black Lives Matter protester seen carrying a white man through an angry crowd in London says he wants "equality for all races and people"

From CNN's Amir Vera, Salma Abdelaziz and Zahid Mahmood

A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, on June 13.
The black man seen carrying an injured white man to safety during a chaotic scene at protests in London Saturday told CNN he did it to avoid catastrophe.

The image of Patrick Hutchinson's selfless act has now spread across the globe. Hutchinson told CNN Sunday it was the first Black Lives Matter protest he attended, and he helped the white man because he didn't want the main reason for the protests to be lost in one moment of violence.

Protesters in London and all over the world have taken to the streets calling for police reform after the deaths of black people at the hands of police. These deaths most recently include George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

"My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.' That was the message we were trying to avoid," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson told CNN he initially saw the man lying on some stairs in the fetal position surrounded by protesters.

At that moment, he said it didn't cross his mind the man may be a counter protester or hold prejudices, but he was trying to get him out safely. More than 100 people were arrested in London protests Saturday after violence broke out as far-right groups targeted BLM protests. CNN has not been able to independently verify what the injured man was doing at the protest before the incident or why he was there. CNN has not yet been able to identify the injured protester.

When Hutchinson saw the man, he said he and his friends formed a cordon around him and Hutchinson scooped him up to take him directly to the police. While they were marching, the man could still feel people trying to hit him, Hutchinson said.

56 min ago

"You have to tell people that you are arresting them," says former President of the Police Foundation

Jim Bueerman, former president of the Police Foundation, spoke to CNN about the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by police in Atlanta.

Bodycam video was released by the Atlanta Police Department and shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

"I think this video shows how quickly what is starting out as very casual and very cordial interaction between Mr. Brooks and the officers can just go right off the rails," said Bueerman. "One of the things that was surprising they did not tell him he was under arrest, at least in the video I’ve seen. They just grabbed him. Told him to put his hands behind his back."

Brooks' death sparked protests and prompted the sudden resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. The officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, has been fired and there are questions over whether the officers will face charges. 

"You have to ask yourself a couple of questions. Obviously some of the things that Mr. Brooks did were not right -- stole the gun from the officers, that’s probably a felony. But they knew who he was, they knew where to find him. If they have to, they can let him go, get him later on. All of these factors are going to come into play," Bueerman said.

Reform or training could help in this situation: "If you go back to the very beginning of the incident, it looks like they're probably arresting him for drunk driving. First of all, you’ve got to tell him -- that's part of the de-escalation -- you have to tell people what I'm about to do. When you put your hands on somebody and don't tell them why, especially if they've been drinking, they're going to panic sometimes," Bueerman said.

38 min ago

San Francisco Mayor "pushing" to make sure police are not responding to calls that don't involve violence

From CNN's Raja Razek

San Francisco Mayor London Breed CNN

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a CNN town hall on race on Sunday that she is "pushing" to make sure police are not responding to calls that don't involve violence. 

 "One of the things that I am pushing for now is to make sure that police are not responding to those calls that don't involve violence. Why is it that if someone's painting in front of their home or doing some sort of chalk drawing that all of a sudden, the police need to be involved? And in many cases when it's an African American, things can escalate," Breed said. 

 Breed discussed challenges African Americans have faced "disproportionately" in the US.

 "We see even in liberal San Francisco, in many cases we see African Americans who oftentimes are somehow the ones who are pulled over mostly by police officers here," she said. 

"We have to hold our departments accountable," she added. "We have to make sure that people who are racist that people have who have problems when working with black people in some capacity or may have never been around a black person in their entire life, they should not be working in communities where they may engage with African Americans, which could lead to some of the situations that we're seeing all over our country."

 The Mayor also discussed reducing funding in the Police Department. 

"We actually did make an announcement that we are going to reduce funding in the Police Department and redirect that money specifically to the African American community," she said. "This does not necessarily mean we are going to completely defund the Police Department. It means that we need to look at ways in which we can reduce the amount of resources that we are providing to the Department, redirect those funds to the African American community in San Francisco for better outcomes."
39 min ago

Display of Confederate Battle Flag banned for US Forces Korea

From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Four-star General Robert B. Abrams, who commands all US forces in South Korea, has just banned the Confederate Battle Flag or its depiction within USFK work places, public areas, building exteriors, on personnel or on vehicles in a statement released today.

"The Confederate Battle Flag does not represent the values of U.S. Forces assigned to serve in the Republic of Korea", Abrams says in the statement.  Adding, "it has the power to inflame feelings of racial division. We cannot have that division among us."

General Abrams goes on to say that as the senior military officer assigned to Korea, and the Commander of ROK US Combined Forces Command, United Nations Command, and US Forces Korea, "it is within my authority and responsibility to take reasonable, necessary and lawful measures to protect people...to ensure good."

The statement says that effective immediately, all commanders are directed to identify and ensure the removal or display of the Confederate Battle Flag.  

1 hr 4 min ago

Thousands show up for black trans people in nationwide protests

From CNN's Lauren Holt

Black transgender activist Raquel Willis stood on the deck of the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday and led thousands of protesters in a chant.

"I believe in my power," she said, as people in the crowd echoed the words back. "I believe in your power. I believe in our power. I believe in black trans power."

The Black Trans Lives Matter rally in New York, one of many nationwide, came after two black trans women -- Dominique "Rem'Mie" Fells, 27, of Philadelphia, and Riah Milton, 25, of Cincinnati, Ohio -- were murdered last week. 

There have been 14 reported murders of trans and gender non-conforming people -- including Fells and Milton -- since the start of 2020, according to the Human Rights Campaign. But the number of deaths of trans people are likely undercounted, the Human Rights Campaign said in its report on anti-transgender violence in the US in 2019.

Sunday's protest also took place amid global demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has surged in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

It also followed the Trump administration's announcement that it is eliminating an Obama-era regulation prohibiting discrimination in health care against patients who are transgender.

Thousands show up for black trans people in nationwide protests
1 hr 3 min ago

Wife of Rayshard Brooks say she wants officers to go to jail

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

In a preview of an interview airing Monday on CBS This Morning, Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks says she wants the officers involved in the fatal shooting of her husband to go to jail.

“I want them to go to jail,” she said. “I want them to deal with the same thing as if it was my husband who killed someone else. If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be doing a life sentence. They need to be put away.”

When speaking of her husband, Miller said, “Rayshard Brooks is everybody. Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God’s children.”

“We should feel the pain of those who lost their life to senselessness over authority being taken way overboard,” she said.

Miller’s interview will air on Monday on CBS This Morning.

An autopsy report released on Sunday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The report says that he died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds.

1 hr 5 min ago

Beyoncé pens letter to Kentucky Attorney General calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter wrote a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General calling for justice in the wake of the Louisville Metro Police's killing of Breonna Taylor and to ultimately “demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life.”

The singer specifically called on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring criminal charges against the three officers involved, commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of the officers’ criminal conduct, and to investigate the LMPD’s response to Taylor’s murder as well as the “pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

In the letter, Beyonce notes repeatedly that it’s been three months since Taylor’s death and the “LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers,” specifically pointing to what she says is discrepancies in the incident report and claims by the LMPD. She also notes all officers involved in the incident remain employed.

Read the full letter here.

Taylor's family also released a statement through attorney Lonita Baker:

“We are extremely grateful that so many icons have used their voice to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. As Beyoncé and others have said, it has been 3 months since Breonna was murdered and her killers have yet to be fired or criminally charged. It is time that our elected leaders, including Mayor Fischer and AG Cameron, stop hiding behind the guise of what we know has been a botched investigation and do the right thing by firing and charging John Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison, Joshua Jaynes for their roles in the murder of Breonna Taylor.”
1 hr 9 min ago

Rayshard Brooks autopsy shows he was shot in the back twice, medical examiner says

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to a release by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The report says that Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Brooks’ cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer Friday night at a Wendy's drive-through in the city after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence, according to videos from the scene. The videos show that Brooks took an officer's Taser during the attempted arrest and then fired the Taser at the officers as he ran away.

Read the full story.