Roger Goodell: I "encourage" an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In an interview with ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he supports a team if it makes the decision to sign Colin Kaepernick.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016, has been unsigned to a team since 2017.

Earlier this month, Goodell said the league should have listened to players earlier about racism.

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome (him) to that table and to be able to help us, and guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in communities," Goodell told ESPN.

"We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around unfortunately for a long time."

Goodell said he hopes, "we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

