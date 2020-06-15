US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 9:55 p.m. ET, June 15, 2020
44 min ago

Roger Goodell: I "encourage" an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick

From CNN's Jill Martin

Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.
Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In an interview with ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he supports a team if it makes the decision to sign Colin Kaepernick.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016, has been unsigned to a team since 2017.

Earlier this month, Goodell said the league should have listened to players earlier about racism.

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome (him) to that table and to be able to help us, and guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in communities," Goodell told ESPN.

"We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around unfortunately for a long time."

Goodell said he hopes, "we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

The ESPN special, called “The Return of Sports,” will air on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET.

18 min ago

Florida police chief says she knelt with protesters in solidarity with the community

Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones
Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones CNN

Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones appeared on CNN after kneeling in solidarity with activists at a protest -- an act that prompted 10 South Florida police officers to resign from their city's SWAT unit.

Quinones said she knelt because she saw that it was, "an opportunity to stand with them, to kneel with them."

"This is our community that we protect and serve and personally I felt it was important for us to show them we're together," Quinones said. "This is not us against them. This is us working together, collaborating and it was in reverence to our police department, our community working together."
"I knelt with our community in remembrance of George Floyd, not against police, not against officers," she said.

The officers had sent a letter to Quinones, saying they were "minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members."

Quinones said the claims of underfunding are "not accurate."

"We provided increase in training hours, we’ve provided over $100,000 over the past two years in Swat-specific equipment," she said.

Read the story:

Watch:

1 hr 15 min ago

Protesters throw bricks at news crews during protests in Louisville

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Cara-Lynn Clarkson

Louisville Metro Police say at least two news crews have encountered aggressive protestors who have thrown bricks at them this evening, according to the LMPD Media and Public Relations Office.

The Department is asking people to stay out of the area of the protests, “due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior.”

According to CNN affiliates WAVE, WDRB, and WLKY, police have also asked all news crews to leave the area.

1 hr 30 min ago

FBI and DOJ reviewing hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California

From CNN's Jon Passantino

Robert Fuller, left, and Malcolm Harsch
Robert Fuller, left, and Malcolm Harsch Fuller and Harsch Families

The FBI, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney's office for the Central District of California are reviewing investigations into the recent hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine if foul play or civil rights violations played a role.

The deaths of the two men, Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, occurred in the cities of Victorville and Palmdale 10 days and 50 miles apart. Both deaths were initially reported as suspected suicides by the Los Angeles and San Bernardino sheriff’s departments and are now under further investigation by the local departments.

"The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether foul play or civil rights violations played a role,” a spokesperson for the FBI Los Angeles Field Office said in a statement.

Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale on the morning of June 10. Nothing but the rope, contents of his pockets, and a backpack that he was wearing were found on the scene, Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said Monday.

Investigators are researching Fuller’s medical history and looking for the witness who reported Fuller’s body as well as searching for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. Sheriff’s investigators will also analyze Fuller’s cell phone and are also looking for neighborhood surveillance video.

About 50 miles away, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating Harsch's death near a homeless encampment on May 31. Investigators there have not recovered evidence of foul play, the sheriff’s department said.

1 hr 27 min ago

DC protesters block Interstate 395 near Capitol

From CNN's DJ Judd

Protesters in Washington, DC, on Monday appeared to block both sides of Interstate 395 south of the Capitol.

About 150 protesters were also seen at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.

They were seen carrying signs with the names of victims of police violence, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Here's what the protest looked like:

1 hr 35 min ago

Upcoming executive order on policing looks to "incentivize best practices," official says

From CNN's Nikki Carjaval

An upcoming executive order on policing will create new incentives for “best practices” in police departments, senior administration officials said on Monday.

The order, which is set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will create a nationwide certification process for police departments and rely on incentives to steer local forces towards federal guidelines, including on use of force standards that prohibit chokeholds outside of situations where deadly force is allowed. 

During a call with reporters, one senior administration official said the team worked closely with “law enforcement professionals and their representatives, as well as with families and people who are killed by law enforcement and, and also their representatives" to craft the document.

“The goal of this is to bring police closer together with the communities,” the official said. “We're not looking to defund the police, we're looking to invest more and incentivize best practices.”

The official said the executive order has three main components, focusing on new, national credentialing and certification for officers and departments, “information sharing” on excessive use of force complaints against officers, and incentivizing a “co-responder program” to deal with issues like mental health and homelessness.

But there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of federal mandates. Asked how the Department of Justice would enforce the components of the order, the official answered that “a lot of the law enforcement is local.”

The order won’t mandate that federal funding be tied to meeting those best practices, another official said later, but it will make departments more “competitive” for federal grants if they meet those standards.

“It’s creating the ecosystem that rewards good behavior. One of those good behaviors, if I'm applying for federal grants, maybe you want to look at an accreditation that makes you more competitive," the official said.

Trump has yet to comprehensively address issues of police reform or even acknowledge systemic racism in America and has not been heavily involved in drafting the executive order. Instead, the President has directed his energy on delivering a tough-talking law-and-order message and falsely portraying peaceful protesters as mostly violent.

Trump talks to reporters about upcoming executive order: 

2 hr 39 min ago

Email instructs Seattle police to only respond to "mass casualty event" in autonomous zone

From CNN’s Elle Reeve

Seattle Police officers have been instructed not to respond to calls for service within the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” unless it is in response to a “mass casualty event” like an active shooter, or a structural fire “likely to endanger human lives,” according to an email obtained by CNN.

The email, sent department-wide on June 12, instructs Seattle police officers to continue documenting calls originating from the "autonomous zone," even in cases “where complainant/victim contact isn’t possible.”

Detective Patrick Michaud, Seattle Police spokesperson, confirmed the authenticity of the email on Monday and reiterated that officers will still respond to any significant life safety issues in the "autonomous zone." For all other calls, people will be asked to meet police outside the zone, Michaud said. 

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said at news conference Monday that although they are responding to calls in the zone differently, “there is no cop-free zone in the city of Seattle.”

“I think that the picture has been painted in many areas that show the city is under siege – that is not the case. We do have a small area, as you know, in the Capitol Hill area…that we are responding to calls for service in a different manner,” Best said.

For non-life-threatening calls originating in this area, Best said “dispatchers and officers will try to coordinate contact with the victim or caller outside” of the zone’s boundaries “if it is feasible, reasonable, and safe to do so.”

2 hr 37 min ago

Atlanta police release 911 call from Rayshard Brooks shooting

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

In a 911 call released by Atlanta police from Rayshard Brooks' fatal shooting, a Wendy’s employee told the operator she thought a man was drunk in his vehicle parked in her drive-through causing other cars to drive around him.

The employee told the dispatcher she went to his window.

“He woke up, looked at me and I was like ‘you’ve got to move out the drive-through’ because people can’t – they’re going around him, he’s in the middle of the drive-through just right there,” she said, according to the audio.

“And I asked him to pull over. If he had too much to drink to pull over and go to sleep,” she said.

The dispatcher asked the caller if she thought the man had a weapon.

“No, no. I think he’s intoxicated,” she said.

Some background: Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by police in a Wendy's parking lot Friday night. His death sparked protests this weekend, and prompted the sudden resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. The officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, has been fired, and a second officer involved in the encounter, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty. CNN has reached out to the officers and police union for comment. 

Plenty of questions are unanswered, perhaps chief among them whether the officers will face charges.

 

Hear 911 call before Rayshard Brooks was shot:

3 hr 30 min ago

Newly released Minneapolis dispatcher audio reveals concern over officers' use of force on George Floyd

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

A concerned dispatcher watching the death of George Floyd on surveillance cameras felt it was necessary to alert a supervisor about the use of force applied by the officers involved, according to an audio recording released by the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.

The audio stamp on the recording indicates the call was made at 8:30 p.m. local time on May 25, around the time Floyd was being transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

"I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call, and…I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet,” the dispatcher said on the audio call.

The Minneapolis Police Department also released two 911 transcripts, including one from an unidentified off-duty city firefighter who witnessed the incident and said, “I’m on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera… I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they (expletive) killed him so..."

The off-duty firefighter offered to speak to a supervisor but when the 911 dispatcher tried to connect him, the call was disconnected, according to the transcript.

In another 911 transcript, an unidentified caller mentioned how an officer “pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest.” The caller is then offered a chance to speak to a supervisor at the Minneapolis Third Precinct.