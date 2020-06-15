Black Lives Matter activist found dead

Tallahassee Police are investigating the death of a Black Lives Matter protester whose body was found just days after she was reported missing, according to a police news release.

Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, along with a 75-year-old woman were found dead on Saturday night. Authorities have not released details as to what the relationship was between the two women or how they were killed. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody. He is identified as 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr.

Salau had not been heard from since June 6, the same day she shared a series of tweets claiming that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that morning.