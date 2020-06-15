US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 6:26 p.m. ET, June 15, 2020
1 min ago

Newly released Minneapolis dispatcher audio reveals concern over officers' use of force on George Floyd

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

Getty Images/FILE
Getty Images/FILE

A concerned dispatcher watching the death of George Floyd on surveillance cameras felt it was necessary to alert a supervisor about the use of force applied by the officers involved, according to an audio recording released by the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.

The audio stamp on the recording indicates the call was made at 8:30 p.m. local time on May 25, around the time Floyd was being transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

"I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call, and…I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet,” the dispatcher said on the audio call.

The Minneapolis Police Department also released two 911 transcripts, including one from an unidentified off-duty city firefighter who witnessed the incident and said, “I’m on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera… I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they (expletive) killed him so..."

The off-duty firefighter offered to speak to a supervisor but when the 911 dispatcher tried to connect him, the call was disconnected, according to the transcript.

In another 911 transcript, an unidentified caller mentioned how an officer “pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest.” The caller is then offered a chance to speak to a supervisor at the Minneapolis Third Precinct.

40 min ago

Connecticut governor bans chokeholds for state police force

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

CT-N
CT-N

 

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he has signed an executive order banning the use of chokeholds for the state police force.

Lamont’s executive order also requires the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) review the Connecticut State Police Administrative and Operations Manual and update it to require state troopers to, when possible, deescalate situations, provide a verbal warning, and exhaust “all other reasonable alternatives” before resorting to use of deadly force. Troopers will also be required to intervene to stop another law enforcement officer from using excessive force and to report any such use to a supervisor, according to a statement from Lamont’s office.

Additionally, the executive order also requires that every state trooper be equipped with a body camera and all state police vehicles be equipped with a dashboard camera. The order prohibits DESPP from purchasing military and military-style equipment from the federal government until further notice, the statement said.

Lamont also said the state plans to release information on use of force incidents through an online portal, and aims to recruit more black and female officers for its state police force.

The governor said Monday he hoped his executive order will be codified into law in a special session of the state legislature. 

The orders were limited to Connecticut State Police, but the governor said he hoped the reforms would be enacted throughout municipal police departments.

10 min ago

19 Atlanta police officers resign in last 10 days, organization says

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

AP/FILE
AP/FILE

Nineteen Atlanta police officers have resigned over the last 10 days, according to the Atlanta Police Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

“We are now going into the third consecutive week of unbated protests in which officers have worked 12-hour shifts seven days per week. As you can imagine, their stress levels are exacerbated by physical and emotional exhaustion. We are grateful for the sacrifices they are making every day and will continue to support them while accelerating the programs under the Atlanta Police Foundation’s mission in order to address police reform and other issues the protests and their aftermath have illuminated," Dave Wilkinson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The foundation did not state an exact reason for the resignations, but indicated a low moral throughout the department. 

CNN has reached out to the police department for comment on the resignations. 

 

1 hr 8 min ago

GOP leaders think Senate action on police reform is unlikely until July

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. John Cornyn
Sen. John Cornyn CNN

Two top Republicans think it is unlikely the Senate will move on police reform legislation until after the Senate returns to session following its two week July 4 recess.

Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership, said he doesn’t think there would be enough time to consider new police reform legislation on the Senate floor before July 4. He said the Senate will be consumed with the annual defense authorization bill for about two weeks before the July 4 break, which is two weeks along. The Senate is currently considering a public lands bill and will vote on nominations this week.

“So I don't know whether there will be time” before July 4, Cornyn said. “So it may be a comeback exercise when we return in July.”

The Senate is scheduled to be back in session July 20 before the August recess begins. The House is expected to pass its bill next week.

Sen. Tim Scott’s bill is not expected to be introduced until Wednesday.

Cornyn also said he’s open to a ban on chokeholds but said that most of those decisions are being made at the local level. 

"And so I think that's one of the things that I would be open to but I want to make sure I'm understanding exactly what Congress' role is relative to the conduct that occurs at the local level,” Cornyn said.

“What I'd like to do is figure out a way to make the people who are actually responsible for supervising police departments more accountable — make more of what's happening public so that that could be handled at the local level. Because it’s hard for us to do at the national level," he said.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune said that given “what we have to do and the fact that it's not ready yet, I’d be surprised” if the policing bill comes to the floor before July 4.

He said that could change if there’s broad enough momentum behind the Scott bill but added that “at this moment” the it will be considered on the floor “probably in the July work period.”

1 hr 45 min ago

Los Angeles Unified schools to ban chokeholds and pepper spray

From CNN's Alexandra Meeks

In an effort to reevaluate school police practices, the Los Angeles Unified School District will eliminate the policy allowing carotid holds and the use of pepper spray, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday. 

"We cannot ignore legitimate concerns and criticism that students and other members in the school community have about all forms of law enforcement,'' Beutner said. "No person should feel the presence of a safety officer on a campus as an indictment of them or their character."

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second largest school district in the nation, serving over 600,000 students at over 1,000 schools.

1 hr 54 min ago

What's in Atlanta's police reform orders

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

WSB
WSB

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has signed several administrative orders effective immediately on police use of force.

The orders call on the city’s Chief Operating Officer to coordinate with interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant to implement the reforms to the standard operating procedures and work rules concerning use of force, Bottoms said.

Here's what some of the orders do:  

  • Officers are ordered to use only the amount of objectively reasonable force necessary to successfully protect themselves or others, to affect an arrest or bring an incident under control when dealing with members of the community, suspects, and detainees.
  • The orders also require the reporting of all use of deadly force by a police officer to the Citizens Review Board.
  • Atlanta Police must also adopt and implement a duty to intervene — whereby if a police officer sees another officer using force that is beyond reasonable under the circumstances, they are duty-bound to intervene and prevent that use of force, and must immediately report it.

“Our police officers are to be guardians, and not warriors within our communities,” Bottoms said. 

 

1 hr 15 min ago

Trump says "pretty comprehensive" executive order coming on policing tomorrow

From CNN's Nikki Carjaval

Evan Vucci/AP
Evan Vucci/AP

A “pretty comprehensive” executive order on policing will come Tuesday, President Trump told reporters at the White House. He also said he would hold a news conference on the order.

“We’re going to be talking about things that we’ve been watching and seeing for the last month, and we’re going to have some solutions,” Trump said about the executive order. “I think some good solutions. And some of it, as you know, is about great people. We need great people in our police departments, and we have mostly great people in our police departments.”

“I would say that with certainty we have mostly great people but we will do better. Even better, and we’re going to try do it fast," he added.

Trump said he asked for suggestions from “different groups, particularly the sheriffs, and I’ve sent it to our Attorney General, and I think Bill (Barr) you’ve gone to some of your people and shown it.”

He did not say if he sought input from any civil rights groups, or any groups who have been organizing protests.

“We’ll have a news conference at some point in the day at the Rose Garden or maybe in front of the White House at a different location that you know very well, the steps, and we’ll see you tomorrow,” Trump said.  

The President took a significant amount of questions from the media for the first time in weeks Monday after a roundtable on preventing fraud against seniors.

Watch:

2 hr 14 min ago

Trump calls Rayshard Brooks' death "very disturbing'

From CNN's Sarah Westwood

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he found the footage of the death of Rayshard Brooks by a white police officer in Atlanta “very disturbing.” 

“I thought it was a terrible situation,” Trump told reporters at the White House. 

Trump said he would not compare the death of Brooks to the death of George Floyd and that he had studied the events over the weekend in Atlanta “closely.”

“I’m going to get some reports done today,” he said of the Brooks case. 

Trump added he would “have a little more to say about it tomorrow.”

He is expected to unveil a policing-related executive order Tuesday as well.

“To me, it was very disturbing,” Trump said.
1 hr 59 min ago

Atlanta mayor orders police reforms following Rayshard Brooks killing

WGCL
WGCL

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she will executive orders on police reform following the death of Rayshard Brooks.

"In an effort for us to develop a succinct appeal for human rights, I am signing an administrative order that will convene a body to begin to succinctly articulate our grievances and what we see as our solutions," she said at a news conference.

She said she hopes this "will be a framework in Atlanta and possibly the nation."

Bottoms said that on Friday, after Brooks was killed, it "became abundantly clear very quickly that there is a need for us to take an immediate look at our training policies."

Watch her announcement: