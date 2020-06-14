CNN's Mayors who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19 has begun.
Four black female mayors are joining. They are:
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta.
Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC.
London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco.
Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago.
14 min ago
Protesters attempt to get on Atlanta highway
From Melissa Alonso
Protesters attempted to march onto the Interstate 85/75 connector in Atlanta Sunday, video from CNN affiliate WGCL shows.
Protesters gathered outside the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police Friday. A group of demonstrators are seen walking onto the highway near the fast food outlet and chanting at oncoming traffic.
At least one officer is seen trying to get the group off the road, WGCL video shows.
Moments later, the crowd begins to run away from the highway and someone on a megaphone yells "tear gas," according to WGCL video. It is not clear from the video whether tear gas was used.
24 min ago
Viral BLM protester helping injured man to safety wants "equality for all races and people"
From CNN's Salma Abdelaziz and Zahid Mahmood
Patrick Hutchinson, the Black Lives Matter protester seen in the viral image carrying an injured white man to safety during protests Saturday in the UK capital London, has told CNN that he would like to see “equality for all races and people.”
“I want to see equality for everybody. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my young grandchildren, my nieces, my nephews have a better world than I have lived in,” Hutchinson said. “The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and my parents and hopefully we can continue until we have total equality for everyone.”
In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Hutchinson said that when he saw the man, lying on the stairs in a fetal position surrounded by protesters. CNN has not been able to identify the man or independently verify what he was doing at the protest before the incident.
My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into ‘Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.’ That was the message we were trying to avoid,” he said.
Hutchinson said that when he saw the man he and his friends formed a cordon around him, where Hutchinson scooped him up to take him directly to the police. Adding that while they were marching, the man could still feel people trying to hit him.
“I am carrying him, my friends are protecting myself and the man on my shoulder. He was still receiving blows, you can feel people trying to hit him,” he said. “There were people trying to protect him at the same time carried him over to the police and I said here you are. One of them said ‘thank you -- you did a good thing there.”
Hutchinson said that this was his first Black Lives Matter protest he has attended as “history was in the making,” adding that it was a “no brainer” to support what is happening.
Hutchinson said he would like to break down the race barriers and for people to realize, “we are all one race.”
32 min ago
Atlanta police release images of suspect who started fire at Wendy's amid Rayshard Brooks protest
From CNN's Amir Vera
Atlanta police are looking for the people responsible for starting the fire at Wendy's Saturday night during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by police in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on Friday night.
35 min ago
Here's a glimpse of life in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)
Police boarded up the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and left it unoccupied during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The mood inside CHAZ is joyous. It’s like a block party or festival for much of the day with parties and performance art at night and in the early morning.
Every day there’s more infrastructure -- including medics, guards at the barricades, a “No Cop Co-Op” that’s giving away vegetables, a hot dog truck, and a booth offering free supplies that have been donated.
Protesters have also hung signs on the East Precinct, some of which read "Seattle People Department" and "The Property of the People," according to CNN affiliate KOMO.
In the park, some people have created gardens and are planting crops. Couches have been used to create a “conversation corner,” where people can talk about racism, Black Lives Matter and other topics.
Most people wear masks during the day. But at night, a lot come off. People burn sage and incense.
Protesters in the area plan to stay as long as it takes to affect change, according to KOMO. Many said they want to defund the police department.
In a news conference on Wednesday, Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said officers are still responding to emergency calls in the area. Nollette said police had received reports that protesters allegedly set up barricades, "with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints into the neighborhood."
1 hr 12 min ago
Rayshard Brooks autopsy shows he was shot in the back twice, medical examiner says
From CNN's Jamiel Lynch
Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to a release by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The report says that Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds.
The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Brooks’ cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.
2 hr 7 min ago
Brooks family attorney calls statement from officer after shooting "very disturbing"
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Justin Miller, the Brooks family attorney, told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Sunday that a police officer's first comment after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks is "very disturbing."
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's told CNN "we actually get a chance to hear the officer's first statement after the shooting took place. And what the officer said is not that his life was saved. What his statement was, he said, 'I got him.'"
Miller said he and the family are aware of the "I got him" statement.
That was very disturbing to myself, my partner Chris, and Tamika, his widow. Very disturbing," Miller said.
Miller also discussed the autopsy, saying they have not seen the report, but they know some of the things that will be in it.
"We know he was shot twice in the back. Once in his mid-back and once in his buttocks and those shots ended up killing him," Miller said.
Regarding charges, Miller said "this is a little different than say George Floyd's murder because it is still a murder, but the legalities just, they fall differently when there is a scuffle and a taser and then a fleeing person who is killed."
As for what Miller expects the charges to be, he said "it probably will not be murder."
"That's a very hard thing to charge," Miller said. "You know, you just look at all the other cases that were a bit clearer and, you know, just as deadly to the client, and they were not charged with murder."
Miller did say it was good people and city leaders are taking steps "to mitigate problems."
"But it is not justice, and we don't really think it can ever be justice because a man's life was taken, children lost a father, and a wife lost a husband."
2 hr 28 min ago
Police cameras show fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
From CNN's Kat Jennings
Bodycam video released by the Atlanta Police Department show the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Watch:
3 hr 13 min ago
Volunteers paint "Black Lives Matter" on a Brooklyn street
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
A group of volunteers painted the words "Black Lives Matter" in yellow on a street in Brooklyn, New York. The mural mimics the painting on a street in Washington D.C, according to an Instagram post by Councilman Robert E. Cornegy Jr.
Cornegy is a councilman for the 36th District, which includes the Bedford-Stuyvesant and part of the Crown Heights neighborhoods.
Cornegy said the NYPD closed the street so the mural could be painted, and that the NYC Department of Buildings assisted with moving construction equipment from the street so that the artist could “complete his vision unadulterated.”
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced BLM murals would be painted in each of the five boroughs, but said on Sunday that this mural is not part of his five borough plan. The mayor's office is aware of the mural and worked with Councilman Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. to make it happen, said spokeswoman Julia Arredondo.