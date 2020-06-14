A group of men carry an injured man away after he was allegedly attacked by some of the crowd of protesters, as police try to intervene on the Southbank near Waterloo station in London on June 13. Luke Dray/Getty Images

Patrick Hutchinson, the Black Lives Matter protester seen in the viral image carrying an injured white man to safety during protests Saturday in the UK capital London, has told CNN that he would like to see “equality for all races and people.”

“I want to see equality for everybody. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my young grandchildren, my nieces, my nephews have a better world than I have lived in,” Hutchinson said. “The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and my parents and hopefully we can continue until we have total equality for everyone.”

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Hutchinson said that when he saw the man, lying on the stairs in a fetal position surrounded by protesters. CNN has not been able to identify the man or independently verify what he was doing at the protest before the incident.

My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into ‘Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.’ That was the message we were trying to avoid,” he said.

Hutchinson said that when he saw the man he and his friends formed a cordon around him, where Hutchinson scooped him up to take him directly to the police. Adding that while they were marching, the man could still feel people trying to hit him.

“I am carrying him, my friends are protecting myself and the man on my shoulder. He was still receiving blows, you can feel people trying to hit him,” he said. “There were people trying to protect him at the same time carried him over to the police and I said here you are. One of them said ‘thank you -- you did a good thing there.”

Hutchinson said that this was his first Black Lives Matter protest he has attended as “history was in the making,” adding that it was a “no brainer” to support what is happening.

Hutchinson said he would like to break down the race barriers and for people to realize, “we are all one race.”