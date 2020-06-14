US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Julia Hollingsworth and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:48 a.m. ET, June 14, 2020
1 min ago

Atlanta Police release names and photos of officers involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

The Atlanta Police Department has released the names and pictures of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. 

“Officer Bronsan has been placed on administrative duty and Officer Rolfe has been terminated,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a press release.  

Devin Bronsan was hired on September 20, 2018, while Garrett Rolfe was hired on October 24, 2013, according to the release.

14 min ago

Attorney for Brooks’ family say police had other options when trying to apprehend him

From CNN’s Kay Jones

L. Chris Stewart, the attorney for Rayshard Brooks’ family, including his four children, said on Saturday evening that the officers involved in shooting the 27-year-old black man had other options when trying to apprehend him. 

In one video, Brooks is seen pointing a taser towards the police officers, before he was shot. Stewart said witnesses reported that the officers didn’t perform a sobriety test when they approached Brooks at the Wendy’s restaurant where he was killed. 

“In Georgia, a taser is not a deadly weapon,” Stewart said during a press conference. “Before we hear from their lawyers, who are going to say the same thing they always say, you cannot have it both ways.”

Stewart and his legal partner, Justin Miller, emphasized that the police use tasers because they aren’t considered deadly. 

“If the officer had been a bit more empathetic and a bit less scared, we probably wouldn’t have a dead client,” Miller said.

He went on to say that if an officer is scared, he probably shouldn’t be on the force.  

Stewart and Miller both said that the training for police officers needs to change. 

When talking about what outcome he’d like to see with the investigation, Stewart said: “I don’t know what justice is anymore.”

18 min ago

At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned since George Floyd's death 

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Melissa Alonso 

 Members of the Minneapolis Police Department seen through a chain link gate on June 13, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned from the department since unrest began over the death of George Floyd last month, and more than half a dozen are in the process of leaving, according to Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing department officials. 

“During this busy and trying time I have heard secondhand information that there have been employees that have advised their supervisors that they separated with the city (or quit) without completing paperwork,” deputy chief Henry Halvorson reportedly wrote in an email, while directing officers wishing to leave to contact the human resources department.

“We need to have the process completed to ensure that we know who is continuing to work."

Police spokesman John Elder said people seek to leave employment for myriad reasons and the MPD was no exception, according to Minneapolis Star Tribune. 

“There’s nothing that leads us to believe that at this point the numbers are so great that it’s going to be problematic,” spokesman John Elder said of the parting officers, which include both patrol officers and detectives.

35 min ago

Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been terminated

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been terminated, Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos tells CNN. 

A second Atlanta police officer involved in the case has been placed on administrative duty, Campos said.

43 min ago

Georgia Governor releases a statement on the shooting of Rayshard Brooks

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement earlier this evening via Twitter regarding the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

The Governor tweeted that an investigation had been launched into the conduct of the police officers whose actions led to the death of the 27-year-old.

22 min ago

Protesters in Washington DC march onto a highway

From CNN's Brian Todd and Kevin Bohn

WJLA
A small group of protesters tonight marched from the Lafayette Square area, near the White House, through downtown Washington D.C. and then onto a highway that runs from the city to Northern Virginia.

The demonstrators could be seen on video from CNN affiliate WJLA marching out of DC, using both the incoming and outgoing lanes of highway Interstate 395.

The group was peaceful and music blared as they marched. At one point, protesters and medics kneeled on the highway. 

Police cars were seen following the protesters from a distance, but demonstrators were allowed to continue on their way. 

A separate group of protesters did a similar thing on the same highway, slightly further north. 

There were a few protests in DC throughout Saturday, but they did not draw major crowds.

18 min ago

Atlanta Police Chief says she stepped aside out of "a deep and abiding love for this city and this department"

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has released a statement explaining why she stepped down from her role after a black man was shot dead by an officer.

In a statement released Saturday, Shields said:

"For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest men and women in the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
Out of a deep and abiding love for this city and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief.
APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department.
I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Earlier, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Shields had offered to step aside. Bottoms said this was Shields' decision, and that she will remain with the city in an undetermined role. 

Watch: