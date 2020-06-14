Dozens arrested in Atlanta after Wendy's where police shot and killed man was set on fire

A person is detained during protests on Saturday, June 13, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP

At least 36 people have been arrested in Atlanta, the Atlanta Police spokesman tells CNN.

Police fired tear gas at protesters and shut down an interstate as a Wendy's where an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a black man was set on fire.

One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks was dismissed and another was placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields released a statement saying she had stepped down from her role out of "a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."

Earlier, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said this was Shields' decision, and that she will remain with the city in an undetermined role.