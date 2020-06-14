US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Jenni Marsh, Peter Wilkinson, Mike Hayes and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, June 15, 2020
2 hr 8 min ago

Wife of Rayshard Brooks say she wants officers to go to jail

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

In a preview of an interview airing Monday on CBS This Morning, Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks says she wants the officers to go to jail.

“I want them to go to jail,” she said. “I want them to deal with the same thing as if it was my husband who killed someone else. If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be doing a life sentence. They need to be put away.”

When speaking of her husband, Miller said, “Rayshard Brooks is everybody. Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God’s children.”

“We should feel the pain of those who lost their life to senselessness over authority being taken way overboard,” she said.

Miller’s interview will air on Monday on CBS This Morning.

An autopsy report released on Sunday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The report says that he died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds.

2 hr 9 min ago

How do you fix inequality in the US healthcare system?

San Francisco Mayor London Breed
Ami Relf, a resident of Bellwood, Illinois, lost her brother Reginald to Covid-19. He was 50 years old, and he was turned away from an urgent care facility before he died.

Relf asked the following:

"Decades of research show blacks receive inferior medical care to white patients. Also, blacks are suspicious and skeptical of the medical field," she said. "What policies or programs have been implemented to ensure we are not denied and shut out, but are believed and heard and will ultimately receive quality health care?" 

Here's how San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded:

During the early days of the pandemic, Breed said public officials put together an "equity team" that focused on outreach and education in communities unlikely to have access to good healthcare or testing -- she mentioned by name the Tenderloin and Bay View-Hunter's Point.

She said they provided educational resources in multiple languages and food for those who lost their jobs and may not have been eligible for unemployment benefits.

"The work that we did from the very beginning centered around equity and making sure that people like Reginald had access to resources, and I am sorry in this case that the system failed him, and we have to do better because unfortunately, this is a real challenge around the country -- access to healthcare, especially for African-Americans," she said.
2 hr 2 min ago

Here's what the protests look like in Washington DC

From CNN’s Kim Uhl and Ronnie McCray in Washington, DC.

Protesters marching through downtown DC.
Protesters in Washington DC have shut down part of Interstate 395, a major highway in the nation's capital.

The small group had continued to march through downtown DC. Some leaders said they were intending to take over a bridge or roads, but it was unclear if they have a specific one in mind. The area where they are marching remains reasonably empty, meaning the protest is not disrupting a lot of vehicular traffic.

Protesters march through a tunnel which leads to a highway in DC. 
March leaders emphasized to the demonstrators that it was going to be a peaceful protest telling them not to confront police.

2 hr 3 min ago

Protesters have shut down a major thoroughfare in Washington. Here's what the mayor has to say

Kim Uhl/CNN
Protesters in Washington have shut down part of Interstate 395, a major highway in the nation's capital.

The city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, said her city is used to peaceful demonstrations and will support them.

"People are coming from around the country and all over Washington DC to voice their outrage at what is happening in this country, to be heard and to demand a change," she said.

Protests and the coronavirus: Bowser said city authorities are "very concerned," however, about the possibility of the novel coronavirus spreading among protesters.

"We've encouraged people to wear masks, to get tested if they need to get tested here in DC, or if they are traveling here to be tested at home," she said.

But Bowser also said it's important that "we not just look to protests that we might be seeing spikes across the country."

Bowser said that some spikes had predated the protests, including places that held big celebrations for Memorial Day at the end of May.

"So the reopening of America, and in some cases early, has already generated increases in cases," she said.
2 hr 23 min ago

Where does Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stand on the defund the police movement?

CNN
When asked about growing calls to defund police departments across the country, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that it's important to place more investment in marginalized and underrepresented communities, especially those of color.

"The status quo has failed everyone," she said. "We have to do better to invest in communities and we should not be investing here and there based upon race or ethnicity," she added.

"So, I agree with those that are saying much more investment has to be done in our communities," said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot said it's clear that people across the country feel "that it is way past time that we invest in black and in brown communities; that we invest in a system that shrinks health care gaps; that we invest in a system that eliminates life expectancy gaps; that we make sure that we've got good healthy food choices; jobs that you can raise a family on; all the things that have been absent from communities, because we haven't spent the time and the energy and the resources and focussed on them."

What about San Francisco?

Mayor London Breed said in San Francisco, authorities are "going to reduce funding in the police department and redirect the money specifically to the African-American community."

"This does not necessarily mean we are go to completely defund the police department. It means that we need to look at ways in which we can reduce the amount of resources that we're providing to the department and redirect those funds to the African-American community in San Francisco for better outcomes."

Read more about what the calls to defund the police mean:

2 hr 28 min ago

A viewer in Houston asks about police bias toward African-American men

CNN
Crystal Cornelius, an oil and gas analyst from Houston, asked Atlanta's Mayor Bottoms the following:

"On various occasions, we've had to call police to our home to make reports of crimes against our property. Upon arrival, and on more than one occasion, the white officers have asked my husband if he is on probation or parole. While this isn't a physical assault, it is an assault on his character. What do you really think will change this type of mentality among the people who are hired to protect all, not just the people who look like them?"

Mayor Bottoms recalled a similar experience -- she said that her husband was detained for shoplifting while he was browsing in a store while wearing a hoodie.

"This happens to black and brown men each and every day," Bottoms said.

She said in Atlanta that up until Friday -- when Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police -- "I thought we were doing it right."

"We have implicit bias training in this city. We require people to go to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. We have housing for our police officers in many of our communities in which they are serving in. But yet, still it is not enough."

Bottoms said police departments may not be able to train their way out of the situation, because the biases are still there.

"There are so many bias that people have they don't recognize they have. And it's not just with the police officers, but it is happening each and every day," she said.
2 hr 29 min ago

The first question in CNN's Town Hall is from Bre Gamble, whose partner Javier Ambler died while being arrested last year

CNN
The first question in CNN's Town Hall was asked by Bre Gamble, whose partner, Javier Ambler, died while being arrested last year.

The video of Ambler's arrest was only released recently.

Here's what Gamble asked:

"He was not just a co-parent. He was one of my best friends. and now that he is gone due to police brutality, how will you make sure these officers are held to the highest punishment possible of deaths, beatings and mistreatment of citizens, especially when it is racially motivated? When will their position be held in a higher standard than citizens when they commit these crimes?"

Here's how some of the mayors answered:

Mayor Bowser of Washington:

"What we have tried very hard in Washington DC to do, as we have been reforming our police department over the last 18 years, is build in tools of accountability. In 2015, for example, we outfitted all of our officers, all of our patrol officers with body-worn cameras. It is so important for accountability for the officers and for the public. 
But it is also important that mayors (and) police chiefs also have tools to make sure that when there is police misconduct, when there is a fatal shooting, when there is a use of force (incident) that we have, as mayors and police chiefs, the ability to quickly institute discipline for officers, all the way up through firing."

Mayor Breed of San Francisco:

"We know that there are a number of challenges, disproportionately, sadly, in this country historically that African-Americans have faced. And we know that we see even in liberal San Francisco, in many cases we see African-Americans who oftentimes are somehow the ones pulled over mostly by police officers here. And so one of the things that I am pushing for now is to make sure that police are not responding to the calls that don't involve violence. Why is it if someone is painting in front of their home or doing some sort of chalk drawing that all of a sudden the police need to be involved. And in many cases when it is an African-American things can escalate. 
We have to hold the departments accountable, but also the bias training and the things that we do around hiring officers (need to change). We have to make sure that people that are racist, that people who have problems working with black people in some capacity or may have never been around a black person in their entire life, they should not be working where they may engage with African-Americans which could lead to some of the situations that we are seeing all over our country.

2 hr 59 min ago

Atlanta Mayor: "It has been difficult for me to put aside my own anger and sadness"

CNN
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN since a police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, it has been "really been difficult for me to put aside my own anger and sadness during this time and really be able to articulate what our communities need to hear, because the reality is that, what can you say?"

"When these things continue to happen over and over and over again, we are asking ourselves the same question, how do we lead during this time," Bottoms said.

Bottoms said in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, officials in Atlanta had convened an advisory committee to look at police use of force later -- just three days before Brooks was killed.

"We've got to keep pushing," Bottoms said. "I know it does not matter to the family because their loved ones are gone ... but these deaths will not be in vain."
3 hr 5 min ago

CNN's Town Hall has started -- who's joining?

AP/Getty Images
CNN's Mayors who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19 has begun.

Four black female mayors are joining. They are:

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta.
  • Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC.
  • London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco.
  • Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago.