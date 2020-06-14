Atlanta protester explains why only the Wendy's was burned during protests

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Sunday tells CNN's Fredricka Whitfield that he thought Rayshard Brooks was cooperative in the 22-minute conversation with the officers shown on video.

"When I saw that footage that you just displayed. That conversation went on about 22 minutes with Mr. Brooks talking to these two officers, and it's very difficult when you see it, when you see the demeanor of Mr. Brooks to imagine that some short time later, it ends up with him being dead," said Howard.

Asked how he would describe Brooks's demeanor, Howard said, "I thought it was cordial. He was very cooperative. He answered the questions that the officers asked. He did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone. And so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable."

He added, "It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident the should have led to someone's death."

Howard said his office has to make a key decision and determine whether or not the officers felt their lives were in danger.

"Specifically, Officer Rolfe, whether or not he felt that Mr. Brooks, at the time, presented imminent harm of death or some serious physical injury. Or, the alternative is whether or not he fired the shot simply to capture him or some other reason," Howard said. "If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer's life or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law."

Asked by Fredricka Whitfield: "Won't it be presumed that that officer will say that he felt that his life was in danger and that is why he fired the shot? Howard said: "Well, there is one good thing about video Fredricka because, in the video, we actually get a chance to hear the officer's first statement after the shooting took place. And what the officer said, is not that his life was saved. What his statement was, he said, 'I got him.''

Fredricka Whitfield followed up: "So given that, that gives you that evidence, am I hearing you correctly, that he did not believe his life was endangered and that the firing of his weapon was not justified?" Howard replied: "What that does, it gives us a fact to consider. So, if you believe that someone is firing at you with a deadly weapon, then you ask yourself questions. Well, would you attempt to take cover? Would you immediately proceed after that person? And again, as I mentioned, the statement that was made and what we have the task of doing is adding all of those factors together, and then reaching the correct legal conclusion."