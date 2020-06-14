The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been terminated, Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos tells CNN.
A second Atlanta police officer involved in the case has been placed on administrative duty, Campos said.
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement earlier this evening via Twitter regarding the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
The Governor tweeted that an investigation had been launched into the conduct of the police officers whose actions led to the death of the 27-year-old.
From CNN's Brian Todd and Kevin Bohn
A small group of protesters tonight marched from the Lafayette Square area, near the White House, through downtown Washington D.C. and then onto a highway that runs from the city to Northern Virginia.
The demonstrators could be seen on video from CNN affiliate WJLA marching out of DC, using both the incoming and outgoing lanes of highway Interstate 395.
The group was peaceful and music blared as they marched. At one point, protesters and medics kneeled on the highway.
Police cars were seen following the protesters from a distance, but demonstrators were allowed to continue on their way.
A separate group of protesters did a similar thing on the same highway, slightly further north.
There were a few protests in DC throughout Saturday, but they did not draw major crowds.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has released a statement explaining why she stepped down from her role after a black man was shot dead by an officer.
In a statement released Saturday, Shields said:
"For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest men and women in the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
Out of a deep and abiding love for this city and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief.
APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department.
I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
Earlier, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Shields had offered to step aside. Bottoms said this was Shields' decision, and that she will remain with the city in an undetermined role.
