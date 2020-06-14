US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Jenni Marsh, Emma Reynolds and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 7:15 AM ET, Sun June 14, 2020
29 min ago

Hispanic man dies after being shot by San Bernardino police officer

From CNN's Alta's Spells

An investigation is underway after a Hispanic man was shot and killed by a patrol officer with the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday evening, the SBPD announced in a post on Twitter. 

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the San Bernadino Police dispatch received a call about an adult white man waving a gun.

When officers arrived they found a "suspect matching the description" who was holding what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand, according to the SBPD post.

According to the SBPD, an "officer-involved shooting occurred," in which the suspect was struck and injured. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead. The man who was originally reported to be white was determined to be a Hispanic man, said the SBPD. 

1 hr 11 min ago

UK minister condemns "shocking and disgusting" behavior at protests after some seen giving Nazi salute

From CNN's Simon Cullen in London

Police prevent people entering Waterloo Station after protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement clash with opponents in central London on June 13.
Police prevent people entering Waterloo Station after protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement clash with opponents in central London on June 13. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The UK's top finance minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the actions of some protesters involved in a far-right demonstration in central London on Saturday, some of whom were seen on video performing the Nazi salute.

The scenes we saw yesterday were both shocking and disgusting,” he told Sky News.

“This has always been an open and tolerant country and what we saw yesterday was not that and I fully support the police in taking the action that they did.”

Sunak said the UK had made “enormous progress” in stamping out racism since his grandparents first arrived in the country.

“Yes, I do think things have changed enormously for the better because of how we’ve all evolved as a society. That doesn’t mean that a small minority still hold beliefs that I find abhorrent,” Sunak said.

1 hr 30 min ago

Police reforms quickly take hold across America. It's only just getting started

From CNN's Ray Sanchez

One reform repeals a New York state statute that kept secret the personnel and disciplinary records of police officers, leaving the public in the dark about officers' abuse histories. 

Other measures, from Florida to California, ban chokeholds and neck restraints like the one used on George Floyd the day he died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Another move, inspired by the nationwide clamor for reform by protesters after Floyd's death on Memorial Day, proposed dramatically slashing up to $150 million in funding to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Less than three weeks after the death of the unarmed 46-year-old black man, officials across the nation have introduced or passed sweeping, unprecedented reforms against the double scourge of police violence and racial injustice. 

"It's critically important that we don't waste yet another moment in which we're continually reminded how much both racism and the lack of police accountability persist in America," said Craig Futterman, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

Jonathan Smith, former chief of the special litigation section at the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said the hodgepodge of police reforms were "nowhere near enough."

"People are rushing to sort of grab the low-hanging fruit and some of that low-hanging fruit is really important. Banning chokeholds is really important. Creating more transparency is really important. But the problems run so much deeper. It's going to require a seriously sustained effort," he said.

Read the full story here:

Police reforms quickly take hold across America. It's only just getting started
1 hr 42 min ago

Rayshard Brooks was killed the day before he planned to celebrate his daughter's birthday

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Rayshard Brooks' 8-year-old daughter had her birthday dress on Saturday morning waiting for her dad to come pick her up and take her skating to celebrate her birthday, family attorneys say.

Her dad never came home. He was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer at a Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta Friday night. Since then, the officer who shot Brooks was dismissed and a second officer was placed on administrative duty. The Atlanta police chief stepped down from her position.

Brooks, 27, had three daughters who are 1, 2 and 8 years old, according to the attorneys. He also had a 13-year-old stepson, they said.

His oldest daughter was having her birthday party Saturday, Brooks' family attorney Justin Miller said in a news conference Saturday.

They had a birthday party for her ... with cupcakes," Miller said. "While we were sitting there talking to her mom about why her dad's not coming home."

A day earlier, the young girl had enjoyed other celebrations with her father. Brooks took her to get her nails done, Miller said, and then they ate together.

Read the full story here:

Rayshard Brooks was killed a day before he planned to celebrate his daughter's birthday
1 hr 31 min ago

London police make arrest after man seen apparently urinating on memorial for dead officer

From CNN's Simon Cullen

London’s Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after an individual was photographed on Saturday apparently urinating on a memorial to Police Constable Keith Palmer.

The man is in custody in Essex after presenting himself to police. He was arrested “on suspicion of outraging public decency,” police said.

After the image was shared widely on social media as tensions flared at protests across the city, Commander Bas Javid said on Saturday: 

"We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer. I feel for PC Palmer’s family, friends and colleagues. We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action."

Palmer was killed while defending the Houses of Parliament from a terrorist attack in 2017. A plaque was unveiled in February last year.

12 min ago

Portland police declare protest unlawful assembly as food and bottles thrown at officers

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Protesters confront police while rallying in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night.
Protesters confront police while rallying in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Terray Sylvester/Reuters

Police in Portland, Oregon declared Saturday night’s protest against police violence outside the Multnomah Justice Center an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

According to Portland Police Department Lt. Tina Jones, several hundred protesters gathered at the security fence to the Justice Center in downtown, throwing food and bottles at officers, and pointing lasers at officers' eyes. Protesters damaged the security fence at the Justice Center and entered secure areas. 

Police warned protesters several times and at 10:50 p.m. PT an unlawful assembly was declared. The crowd was ordered to leave and several downtown streets were closed. Police worked to disperse the crowd and Jones called it a “rapidly evolving situation.” At least one arrest has been made.

Social media images and video from CNN affiliate KOIN-TV show a heavy police presence in downtown Portland and officers on loudspeakers warning crowds to disperse.  

Earlier on Saturday: Several thousand demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall and marched to Cleveland High School where they rallied for several hours, according to Jones. One vehicle traveling on Powell Boulevard had windows broken out by several demonstrators. That crowd later dispersed. 

3 hr 2 min ago

A charred Wendy's, an officer dismissed and a police chief steps down in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks' death

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Joe Sutton

Police said Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, was dismissed on Saturday.
Police said Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, was dismissed on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by Atlanta police Friday night at a Wendy's drive thru.

Brooks' fatal shooting comes about three weeks after George Floyd's death sparked global demonstrations that decried police brutality and racism. Floyd died after pleading for his life while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Atlanta protests have remained ongoing since. 

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the restaurant's drive-thru lane, causing other customers to drive around it, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. When they arrived, police gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed. 

Brooks resisted arrest and struggled with the officers, grabbing a Taser, the agency's statement said. He was then shot and taken to hospital, where he died.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, was dismissed on Saturday, said a police spokesman, and a second officer involved in the killing, Devin Bronsan, was placed on administrative duty. 

"This situation is tragically classic," Cornell William Brooks, the former president and CEO of the NAACP told CNN Saturday. "This video, this police homicide occurs in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery, occurs in the wake of Philando CastileGeorge FloydTamir RiceBreonna Taylor and so many others.

"So we've reached this point where the people have simply experienced too much."

Read the full story here:

A charred Wendy's, an officer fired and a police chief steps down in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks' death
3 hr 40 min ago

Dozens arrested in Atlanta after Wendy's where police shot and killed man was set on fire

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

A person is detained during protests on Saturday, June 13, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta.
A person is detained during protests on Saturday, June 13, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP

At least 36 people have been arrested in Atlanta, the Atlanta Police spokesman tells CNN.

Police fired tear gas at protesters and shut down an interstate as a Wendy's where an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a black man was set on fire.

One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks was dismissed and another was placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields released a statement saying she had stepped down from her role out of "a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."

Earlier, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said this was Shields' decision, and that she will remain with the city in an undetermined role. 

4 hr 19 min ago

In the Black Lives Matter movement, immigrants find themselves in a tough position

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

After the first wave of nationwide protests over George Floyd's death turned violent, immigrants on US visas who support the Black Lives Matter movement faced a choice: to join the protests and jeopardize their legal status or sit it out to safeguard their future.

Jennifer Scheurle, a German immigrant living in Bellevue on a work visa, says she has always been politically engaged, having participated in Berlin's strong protest culture prior to arriving in the United States.

The Black Lives Matter movement inspired her, but when things turned violent, she was forced to reconcile that with the realities of her visa status.

"I talked to my family and my partner about whether or not it's worth it for me to protest in person and risk the visa. We came to a conclusion that it would be detrimental to my personal well-being and my effectiveness here in the US, if I go back to Germany," she said.

Why are immigrants worried?

A foreign national in the US is allowed to participate in peaceful demonstrations or rallies and if they get arrested, the US criminal justice system ensures that they are entitled to the same constitutional protections as a US citizen. 

However, the immigration consequences of the arrest may be quite significant.

If they get detained, arrested or charged, it could be problematic, even if the charges were dropped, according to Parisa Karaahmet, an immigration attorney at Fragomen, an immigration law firm.

Immigrants like Scheurle are often aware of how these situations might impact their immigration status, which could curb their level of participation and method of expressing their political opinion.

Read the full story here.