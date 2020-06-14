Hispanic man dies after being shot by San Bernardino police officer

An investigation is underway after a Hispanic man was shot and killed by a patrol officer with the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday evening, the SBPD announced in a post on Twitter.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the San Bernadino Police dispatch received a call about an adult white man waving a gun.

When officers arrived they found a "suspect matching the description" who was holding what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand, according to the SBPD post.

According to the SBPD, an "officer-involved shooting occurred," in which the suspect was struck and injured.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead. The man who was originally reported to be white was determined to be a Hispanic man, said the SBPD.