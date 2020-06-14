Police said Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, was dismissed on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by Atlanta police Friday night at a Wendy's drive thru.

Brooks' fatal shooting comes about three weeks after George Floyd's death sparked global demonstrations that decried police brutality and racism. Floyd died after pleading for his life while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Atlanta protests have remained ongoing since.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the restaurant's drive-thru lane, causing other customers to drive around it, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. When they arrived, police gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed.

Brooks resisted arrest and struggled with the officers, grabbing a Taser, the agency's statement said. He was then shot and taken to hospital, where he died.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, was dismissed on Saturday, said a police spokesman, and a second officer involved in the killing, Devin Bronsan, was placed on administrative duty.

"This situation is tragically classic," Cornell William Brooks, the former president and CEO of the NAACP told CNN Saturday. "This video, this police homicide occurs in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery, occurs in the wake of Philando Castile, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and so many others.

"So we've reached this point where the people have simply experienced too much."

