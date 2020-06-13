The mother of an African American man who was shot and killed by a white police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina, last year has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Deborah Franklin is suing the city government and officer Wende Kerl, who shot Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Deborah Franklin is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for her son's death and the loss of financial and emotional support for his three children.

The shooting caused several days of street protests in Charlotte after police body camera video was released.

The district attorney decided not to file charges last August, saying he didn't think he could prove to a jury that "Officer Kerl's belief that she faced an imminent threat of death of great bodily harm was unreasonable."

