Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:11 a.m. ET, June 13, 2020
1 min ago

New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly using pepper spray "without provocation"

From CNN's Taylor Romine

A New Jersey police officer was charged with two counts of assault on Wednesday after allegedly deploying pepper spray on two people "without provocation," the Camden County Prosecutor's office said in a press release.

Ryan Dubiel, 31, a police officer with Woodlynne Police Department, was charged with two counts of simple assault, prosecutors announced.

Dubiel and another officer were dispatched on a call in the afternoon of June 4 for a complaint of possible trespassing and loitering, according to a recording of a 911 call released by prosecutors.

Body camera footage was also released by prosecutors and shows Dubiel talking with several young men sitting on a front porch. An officer is heard on the video telling the men they are responding to a call for trespassing. Officers are seen on video asking the people on the porch for their names and other identifying information, but many refuse. One of the young men goes to call his brother and Dubiel tells him to put his phone down. When the young man continues to call, Dubiel is seen proceeding to pepper spray multiple people.

In addition to the charges, Dubiel has been suspended from the department without pay.

Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. It's the ninth police department where he has served, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if Dubiel retained an attorney. CNN has attempted to reach Dubiel for comment.

42 min ago

Mother of African American killed by Charlotte police files wrongful death lawsuit

From CNN's Mallika Kallingal

The mother of an African American man who was shot and killed by a white police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina, last year has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Deborah Franklin is suing the city government and officer Wende Kerl, who shot Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Deborah Franklin is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for her son's death and the loss of financial and emotional support for his three children.

The shooting caused several days of street protests in Charlotte after police body camera video was released.

The district attorney decided not to file charges last August, saying he didn't think he could prove to a jury that "Officer Kerl's belief that she faced an imminent threat of death of great bodily harm was unreasonable."

CNN has reached out for comment from the city of Charlotte and the officer involved for comment.

1 hr 6 min ago

Trump is rescheduling an Oklahoma rally so it doesn't coincide with Juneteenth

President Donald Trump announced late Friday he is rescheduling a rally that was to be held on June 19 — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — "out of respect for this holiday."

Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on the holiday was met with widespread criticism amid the national outcry following George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers and nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality.

1 hr 30 min ago

Mother of black man who died after arrest in Oklahoma City: "My heart is broken"

Vickey Scott speaks to Don Lemon on CNN.
Vickey Scott speaks to Don Lemon on CNN. Source: CNN

Vickey Scott, whose son Derrick died after being arrested and telling police "I can't breathe," said the renewed interest in her son's death has been difficult "because I did not know the truth from the beginning."

Oklahoma City police this week released body-camera video of the 2019 incident, when Derrick Scott was arrested. He died not long after, saying repeatedly during the encounter that he couldn't breathe.

The police footage of Derrick Scott's arrest was released to media after a recent Black Lives Matter protest in front of a city police station.

Vickey Scott said she didn't learn of her son's death until four days after he died. She wasn't allowed to see his body until the day before his funeral, eight days after the incident, she said.

She said she hasn't watched all of the body-camera video because it was too painful.

"No mother or father should have to go through this," she told CNN's Don Lemon.

"The other night I was lying in bed and I woke up and it was on the television and I just caught the part at the end of it where he was calling my name when he was saying mama, mama and that just killed me, because I had no idea. I had no idea. My heart is broken," she said. 

Watch:

1 hr 30 min ago

New York leaders don't want to see Columbus statue removed or Columbus Circle renamed

From CNN's Alec Snyder

As municipalities across the United States revisit the naming and display of monuments honoring people with histories of racism and violence toward minorities, the Christopher Columbus statue and Columbus Circle in New York City have come under fire for commemorating the man often credited with "discovering" America.

petition has started on change.org asking for the renaming of the circle and the removal of the statue "from public view." However, recent comments from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and state Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggest that neither the statue, nor the name of the circle, is going anywhere.

Cuomo said at a press conference Thursday that he felt the statue of Columbus, who originally hailed from Italy, was an important symbol for Italian Americans.

"The Christopher Columbus statue represents in some ways the Italian American legacy in the country, and the Italian American contribution in this country," he said. "I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus and some of his acts which nobody would support, but the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian American contribution to New York so for that reason I support it."

De Blasio said Friday he would stick by the January 2018 decision the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers. A majority of commission members "advocated for keeping the Columbus statue and fostering public dialogue," according to the commission's report.

1 hr 30 min ago

What it's like in Seattle's "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone"

The words "Black Lives Matter" are painted in the middle of East Pine Street in the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle on June 11.
The words "Black Lives Matter" are painted in the middle of East Pine Street in the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle on June 11. Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

CNN's Dan Simon was inside an area in Seattle near a downtown police precinct that protesters have occupied and are referring to as the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone."

Simon said it felt like a "Friday night social scene."

"You have a street-like festival situation, hundreds of people. There's a barbecue going on. You've got people walking around with their six-packs of beer, you have folks who aren't necessarily part of this movement, just coming by to have a look at things," he said.

Watch his report here:

A Twitter spat with the President: With demonstrators refusing to leave the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police were told to board up and empty the neighborhood’s East Precinct building.

President Donald Trump has been highly critical on Twitter of how Mayor Jenny Durkan has handled the situation. He accused her of letting "anarchists" take over the city.

Durkan told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday night that there’s nothing about the city’s “autonomous zone” to be concerned about. 

“I want to assure the President that Seattle is fine," she said.

Durkan said authorities are going to “continue to analyze whether that’s the best place for police to operate.”

1 hr 25 min ago

Actress Tiffany Haddish: As a black woman, "I can't even drive" in America

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish spoke with CNN about the racism she experiences as a black woman in America.

Haddish shared her frustration about being a good citizen and working hard but not being able to drive around without getting stopped.

“I can’t even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over,” Haddish said. “And I got a Tesla."

"I shouldn’t be afraid when I see those lights come on," Haddish said while referring to the lights on a police car. "I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police."

Haddish, who is known for her roles in "Girls Trip" and "Like a Boss," expressed concern for certain family members of hers that may not come back when they walk out the door.

"It’s devastating, it’s scary. Sometimes I want at least two white friends to go out with me," she added.

Watch:

1 hr 39 min ago

Videos raise question about in-custody death deemed an "accident" by Tennessee officials

From CNN's Bob Ortega, Nelli Black and Drew Griffin

Within hours of his call to 911 outside a convenience store, Sterling Higgins lay dead, after video shows him being forcibly restrained on the floor at the Obion County Jail in Union City, Tennessee.

A surveillance camera video from that morning, 15 months ago, shows a correctional officer gripping Higgins' neck and head for nearly six minutes, and part of that time his arresting officer with one foot on him. Then, Higgins' limp body was dragged to a restraint chair and wheeled into a cell.

The video, submitted in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal district court in Tennessee, is at the heart of a claim that yet another black man needlessly died in custody because of law enforcement misconduct. All the defendants have denied the allegations in legal filings.

Those videos were never shown to a grand jury that, last October, declined to indict any of the officers involved, as first reported by WSPD, in Paducah, Kentucky. The 27th District attorney general, Tommy Thomas, told CNN he didn't see the need to show jurors the video because he already had decided not to seek criminal charges against the officers.

He said that while he doesn't believe the officers handled the situation correctly, "that's a long way from being criminally responsible for a homicide."

Edwin Budge, a Seattle-based attorney representing Higgins' estate, said the videos are crucial evidence and that the grand jury "should have been provided with those facts; and now it's our job as civil attorneys to bring these facts to light."

Higgins's death raises questions not only about the events of that night, and the officers' use of force, but also about police training and practices in how to handle people behaving bizarrely or who seem to be mentally distressed.

