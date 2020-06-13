Stacey Abrams reacts to Atlanta police shooting: "Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death"

The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta,who was African American.
Abrams said in her tweet that last night's shooting "demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force.
"The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for - but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death," Abrams said in a tweet.
Ludacris creates media platform to teach kids about racial inequality through music
Christopher Bridges, an award-winning hip-hop artist and actor who is better known as Ludacris, founded a new media platform to help talk to kids about big topics, such as racism.
The rapper said his own children and the outcry of racial injustice across the world inspired him to create KidNation.
"I'm trying to use my platform to create another platform for all of the parents that are doing the online classes," he told CNN on Saturday. "How can I help, in a positive way and have these conversations and to make way for the new generation," he added.
Right now, KidNation has two song on their website –– one called "Get Along" about racism and another called "Stay Clean" about the importance of hygiene.
"We'll launch the entire site toward the end of the summer but I'm trying to do my part in helping," Ludacris said.
He said KidNation is just one way he is trying to make change and encouraged everyone to continue to fight for equality.
"I feel like we have everyone's ear and I feel like we have to keep the pressure on because there's a lot that needs to happen, obviously," Ludacris said.
"I am out there in the streets with my own people just trying to continue to fight for all of the injustices. So I think if everybody does a little bit, then we'll continue to push forward 100%," he added.
Watch:
58 min ago
The scene in Paris as thousands gather to protest against police brutality and racism
From CNN's Eva Tapiero, Emma Reynolds, Simon Cullen and Max Ramsay
CNN International anchor Cyril Vanier described the scene in Paris where thousands have gathered to protest against police brutality – an issue symbolized by the 2016 death of a young black man, Adama Traoré, in police custody.
Saturday’s protests have been organized by 17 groups, including the family’s "Truth for Adama" campaign.
"The responsibility in his death has not been fully determined. That's one of the things that has angered, not only his family but the crowds. So, they have come out to protest against racism, police violence and justice, in this specific case of Adama Traoré, who also died like George Floyd, saying 'I can't breathe,'" Vanier told CNN's viewers.
According to police, 15,000 people have gathered to protest, Vanier said.
There have been clashes in central Paris, Vanier said, with protesters firing fireworks and police trying to clear the area with tear gas.
There are fewer people gathered now than earlier in the day, Vanier noted. The groups still protesting are looking "to get their message across" with their fist in the air and making eye contact with the police, Vanier said.
While police have not formally banned today’s protests, gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted under France’s coronavirus laws.
Authorities on Friday urged businesses in Place de la République and Place de l'Opéra to close and to remove anything that could be used as a weapon.
SEE THE PROTESTS IN PARIS:
53 min ago
Police work to disperse crowds of anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters in London
From CNN's Emma Reynolds, Simon Cullen and Max Ramsay
Police are telling protesters in London to go home after people gathered for Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations and counter-protests.
Right now, it is about half an hour past the 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET) time that London's Metropolitan Police said that protesters from both the Black Lives Matter and right-wing demonstrations should leave.
Officials also imposed conditions on what route and area the protesters could use, to try to prevent the two groups clashing and are trying to now get them to leave the area using separate routes.
There are groups in Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square.
CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson was at the scene and said police, some on horseback, are working to keep the two crowds separate.
"This is perhaps going to be over the next hour or so, the most difficult moments of the day," Robertson said.
The groups, some of them chanting "England" during clashes, said the counter-protest was intended to "protect" statues around Parliament Square, including that of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.
Robertson said police have been working to keep people from both groups apart, and anytime they come together, there have been flashes of violence.
For example, in Trafalgar Square, officers formed barriers between BLM and far-right groups, as authorities in the UK capital urged people to stay away from the protests.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged residents to stay away from protests this weekend amid a "high" risk of violence in the city.
"I'd like to make a direct appeal to Londoners to urge you not to take to the streets to protest over the coming few days," Khan said in a video posted on social media.
WATCH:
1 hr 59 min ago
US Embassy in Seoul tweets message in support of Black Lives Matter
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
The US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea tweeted a message Saturday saying the embassy “stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change."
“Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society,” the tweet said.
CNN has reached out to the embassy in Seoul as well as the State Department in Washington for comment, but has not received a response yet.
Here is the tweet:
23 min ago
Officials identify man fatally shot by police officer in Atlanta fast food drive-thru
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Alex Meideros and Jay Croft
An Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.
"The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We'll provide an update as soon as we can," the tweet said.
What happened, according to officials: On Friday, officers responded to a call at 10:33 p.m. about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around it, the GBI said in a statement.
Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.
An officer drew his Taser and, witnesses said, the man grabbed it, the statement said. An officer then shot him.
Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.
One officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.
CNN has reached out to the APD, GBI and the mayor's office but they have not responded.
The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.
Local governments must pass redesigned police reform plans into law by April 1, NY governor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he will require counties and cities to go through a process of redesigning their police force and passing it into law by April 1.
If the process is not undertaken, they will not receive state funding, Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he is calling on “county by county, city by city” to sort over the next 9 months what policing looks like in 2020.
“At the table, activists stake holders police government officials you design your police force and you do it now," he said at his daily news briefing on Saturday.
“If you don’t do it, local government, you won’t get any state funding, period," he added.
The state will not tell jurisdictions what to do, but will require them to go through the process and pass a law, he said.
“Demonstration, legislation, reconciliation,” is the “formula” for change, Cuomo said.
“Now is the time for every community to put pen to paper and enact systemic reform," he added.
Cuomo said there will be no state governmental office or commissioner oversight of the police force redesign process, adding the only requirement is that local governments pass the law.
The state will not second guess the local law, Cuomo said, adding that state laws stay in effect. The state troopers are going through their own process, Cuomo said. “That we will do ourselves,” he said.
“We heard you…we agree with you protesters.. now tell us what the police force should look like," he said.
“It takes 9 months to give birth, and we’re going to birth a new vision for a police force, community by community because there is no one size fits all, it’s what that community wants," Cuomo added.
2 hr 30 min ago
Buffalo legislature calls for investigation into firing of officer who intervened when suspect was put in a chokehold
From CNN's Sheena Jones
The Buffalo Common Council, the city government's legislative branch, has submitted a resolution to the New York Attorney General’s office to open an investigation into the firing of police officer, Cariol Horne, after she intervened during the chokehold of a suspect, the council tells CNN.
In November of 2006, Horne, a black officer, says she intervened as another officer, a white man, put a suspect in a chokehold, the resolution says.
Horne was later fired for intervening and did not qualify for her pension as a result.
“So if you cross that thin blue line, then you get ostracized and treated really badly, I didn’t want that to happen to anyone else,” said Horne. “So, I lost my pension, Neal Mack didn’t lose his life, so Neal Mack still lives to this day because I did intervene,” Horne told CNN affiliate WIVB.
The resolution calls on the Buffalo Police Department to enforce and train officers on the “Duty to intervene” policy within the next 30 days and to check for any attendance discrepancies into the needed days for her to receive her pension.
The “Duty to intervene” policy calls for officers to protect citizens from unnecessary or excessive use of force, the resolution says.
CNN has attempted to reach Horne and the Buffalo Police Department for additional comments. The New York Attorney General’s office tells CNN they will not be commenting on this matter at this time.
2 hr 26 min ago
Trump thanks National Guard for their contribution in ensuring "constitutional rule of law” on US streets
Speaking before graduating cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point, President Trump thanked the National Guard for their contribution to “ensuring peace, safety and the constitutional rule of law on our streets.”
Trump also praised the “durability” of American institutions “against the passions and prejudices of the moment.”
“When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring, and eternal,” he said.
Aside from thanking the National Guard for their role in ensuring “safety," Trump did not directly address the protests that have been held across the country following the death of George Floyd.
Some background: As of June 12, almost 19,000 members of the National Guard are still activated to help with social unrest across the country.
The role of the National Guard regarding the Washington, DC, protests has come under scrutiny and is under review by the Department of Defense.
The President confirmed during Thursday remarks that the White House is finalizing an executive order on policing standards in the wake of national outcry over George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minnesota.
Trump said the order "will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current, professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation."