Stacey Abrams reacts to Atlanta police shooting: "Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death"

Christopher Bridges, an award-winning hip-hop artist and actor who is better known as Ludacris, founded a new media platform to help talk to kids about big topics, such as racism.

The rapper said his own children and the outcry of racial injustice across the world inspired him to create KidNation.

"I'm trying to use my platform to create another platform for all of the parents that are doing the online classes," he told CNN on Saturday. "How can I help, in a positive way and have these conversations and to make way for the new generation," he added.

Right now, KidNation has two song on their website –– one called "Get Along" about racism and another called "Stay Clean" about the importance of hygiene.

"We'll launch the entire site toward the end of the summer but I'm trying to do my part in helping," Ludacris said.

He said KidNation is just one way he is trying to make change and encouraged everyone to continue to fight for equality.

"I feel like we have everyone's ear and I feel like we have to keep the pressure on because there's a lot that needs to happen, obviously," Ludacris said.

"I am out there in the streets with my own people just trying to continue to fight for all of the injustices. So I think if everybody does a little bit, then we'll continue to push forward 100%," he added.

Watch: