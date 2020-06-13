Atlanta police use tear gas on protesters

Less than 24 hours later, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her job.
"'They're going to say it's (a taser) a deadly weapon. And it's not," Justin Miller, an attorney representing Brooks' family, said a press conference Saturday.
"If a taser isn't a deadly weapon, then it's not a deadly weapon when I have it, it's not a deadly weapon when an officer has it, it's not a deadly weapon when anyone else has it," Miller said. "When our client has the taser, they're going to say it was a deadly weapon -- and it's not."
L. Chris Stewart, who is also representing the family, called out the discrepancy between the responses to the coronavirus and racism, highlighting the huge global effort to find a vaccine for Covid-19, while "nobody" tries to "find a vaccine" for civil rights abuses.
"It's something that we're told to wait for -- it'll come. Nobody's trying to find a vaccine for why officers pull the trigger so quick on African Americans. There's no flood of money or scientists or top experts or our leadership in this country trying to end this epidemic," he said.
"I guess that's because it doesn't hit close to home for the people that care."
"I was very disturbed with what happened," Odom said. "This is something that keeps happening over and over again. We’ve been protesting about George Floyd and I thought there was going to be a change, but there wasn’t a change, it was still the same old thing. I thought the message was clear, but obviously we’re still not heard."
Odom said Brooks' case is different from George Floyd's because Brooks was fighting back. In surveillance video of the shooting, Brooks appeared to point the stun gun at the Atlanta officer.
"He was scared for his life. The first thing to do when people are fighting you, you will try to fight back, even though it is authority. He did try to run away from the situation, they were still tasing him, they were still trying to cause him harm and tried to kill him so the first natural thing would be to run.”
Odom said officers are trained in de-escalation, so they should've known "plenty of ways" to de-escalate the situation with Brooks.
Taking a gun out should’ve been the last excuse unless he had a gun," Odom said. "He didn’t have a gun, he only had a taser."
Odom called the resignation of Atlanta's police chief a "beautiful thing."
White NFL players defend kneeling during the National Anthem
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield defended kneeling during the National Anthem Saturday. Watt and Mayfield are both white.
Watt quote-tweeted a now-deleted tweet from someone who said "Pretty sure you won't see @JJWatt taking a knee ..."
Watt responded:
Mayfield responded to an Instagram user who said "Please tell Browns fans you're not going to be kneeling this season" by saying "I absolutely am."
After receiving backlash on social media, Mayfield posted a lengthier statement on his Instagram story.
Protesters take down statue in New Orleans and roll it into the Mississippi River
During a protest at Duncan Plaza on Saturday, protesters in New Orleans took down a statue of John McDonogh, a merchant and slave owner,and rolled it into the Mississippi River.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement through her social media channels saying, “The City of New Orleans rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful.”
After protesters damaged the statue, they drug it into the street and loaded it onto one of two trucks, according to a statement released by the New Orleans Police Department. The trucks took the statue to the banks of the Mississippi River and the statue was then thrown into the river, according to police.
NOPD said police have apprehended the drivers of the trucks.
Two videos show struggle before Rayshard Brooks was shot by Atlanta police officer
Here are two videos showing the struggle between Rayshard Brooks and police before he was fatally shot.
Seattle protester to President Trump: "Come down here and see for yourself"
Darryl “TNT” King, a protester in Seattle, spoke with CNN's Dan Simon Sunday in the part of the city that has been overtaken by protesters.
King responded to President Donald Trump's tweets about Seattle.
"All I gotta say to Trump is Trump you got all the Secret Service in the world, come down here and see for yourself," King said. "Get in that plane and come see for yourself. Come look at what’s going on down here, come talk to us."
King also said it's hard for Trump to emphasize with protesters because Trump has never been in their position, poor and/or oppressed.
Lakers center Dwight Howard: "No basketball until we get things resolved"
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said in a statement he believes the NBA and other forms of entertainment are an unneeded distraction from important issues facing the nation and the black community right now. Howard states that as much as he would like to resume the NBA season, he feels that the opportunity for unity among "my people" is a bigger priority.
Here is Howard's full statement:
"I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just to (sic) beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families. This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families. This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved."
Former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields releases statement on stepping down
A statement from former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields:
"For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest women and men in the Atlanta Police Department. Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief. APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department. I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."