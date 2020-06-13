Trump is rescheduling an Oklahoma rally so it doesn't coincide with Juneteenth

Vickey Scott speaks to Don Lemon on CNN. Source: CNN

Vickey Scott, whose son Derrick died after being arrested and telling police "I can't breathe," said the renewed interest in her son's death has been difficult "because I did not know the truth from the beginning."

Oklahoma City police this week released body-camera video of the 2019 incident, when Derrick Scott was arrested. He died not long after, saying repeatedly during the encounter that he couldn't breathe.

The police footage of Derrick Scott's arrest was released to media after a recent Black Lives Matter protest in front of a city police station.

Vickey Scott said she didn't learn of her son's death until four days after he died. She wasn't allowed to see his body until the day before his funeral, eight days after the incident, she said.

She said she hasn't watched all of the body-camera video because it was too painful.

"No mother or father should have to go through this," she told CNN's Don Lemon.

"The other night I was lying in bed and I woke up and it was on the television and I just caught the part at the end of it where he was calling my name when he was saying mama, mama and that just killed me, because I had no idea. I had no idea. My heart is broken," she said.

Watch: