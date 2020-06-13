Thousands gather in Paris to protest police brutality

Thousands of people demonstrate against police brutality and racism in Paris, France, on June 13. Thibault Camus/AP

Thousands of people have gathered in central Paris to protest against police brutality – an issue symbolized by the 2016 death of a young black man, Adama Traoré, in police custody.

Saturday’s protests have been organized by 17 groups, including the family’s "Truth for Adama" campaign.

Speaking ahead of the start of the march, Adama’s sister Assa Traoré called for justice.

“Why did my brother die? Why was my brother pinned down?” she said. “My brother died the same way George Floyd did.”

“We will fight that battle with all the French people. If you don’t suffer discrimination, good for you, join us in the fight anyway," she added.

In response, a small number of far-right protesters scaled a nearby building to unfurl banners reading: “Justice for the victims of anti-white racism.”

While police have not formally banned today’s protests, gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted under France’s coronavirus laws.

Authorities on Friday urged businesses in Place de la République and Place de l'Opéra to close and to remove anything that could be used as a weapon.