US
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 8:02 a.m. ET, June 13, 2020
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

London Police impose time limit on Black Lives Matter and right-wing protests

From Max Ramsay in London and Seb Shukla

London’s Metropolitan Police have imposed a time limit on Saturday’s Black Lives Matter and right-wing protests expected to take place in the UK’s capital that means they will have to end at 5 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET).

They have also imposed conditions on the route and area the protesters can use, to try to prevent the two groups clashing.

In a statement released Friday, Met Police Commander Bas Javid said:

“I absolutely understand why people want to make their voices heard – there is a really strong depth of feeling out in the communities, but the Government direction is that we remain in a health pandemic and people are asked not to gather in large groups. By doing so, you are putting your own safety, and that of your family or friends at risk. We are asking you not to come to London, and let your voices be heard in other ways.”

CNN has previously reported comments from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick that her forces have “information that people are intent on coming to cause violence and confrontation" at BLM marches across London this weekend.

The UK’s official Black Lives Matter group distanced themselves from the protest that they had planned in central London on Saturday and asked demonstrators to march in their local areas.

UK anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate had warned about the possibility of violence from "football hooligans" and far-right groups at protests this weekend. "While the hooligans claim that they are coming to London to 'protect the war memorials' [it] is also clear from the racist comments of many that they also hope to confront BLM and anti-fascists," Hope Not Hate wrote in a statement on Monday. 

1 hr 43 min ago

UKTV to reinstate "Fawlty Towers" with added contextual information

From CNN's Max Ramsay in London

Actors John Cleese (left) and Michael Gwynn in a scene from "Fawlty Towers," broadcast on December 23, 1974.
Actors John Cleese (left) and Michael Gwynn in a scene from "Fawlty Towers," broadcast on December 23, 1974. Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

BBC-owned streaming platform UKTV will reinstate a controversial episode of the 1970s British comedy series "Fawlty Towers" “in the coming days” once “extra guidance has been added." 

“We already offer guidance to viewers across some of our classic comedy titles, but we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy, so we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes to highlight potentially offensive content and language,” UKTV wrote in a statement posted on their Twitter page. 

An episode of the 1970s British comedy series was temporarily removed from the streaming platform while a review was carried out into the use of “racial slurs” in an episode titled "The Germans."

The episode in question -- from 1975 -- included a passage in which a character made racially derogatory remarks about the West Indies and Indian cricket teams.

The series was written by and starred former "Monty Python" member John Cleese.

4 hr 24 min ago

California community demands answers after young black man is found hanging from tree

From CNN's Sarah Moon

A community is demanding answers after a 24-year-old black man was found hanging from a tree this week in northern Los Angeles County.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed a man, later identified as Robert L. Fuller, hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. 

Palmdale city described it as "an alleged death by suicide."

"Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the city said in a statement that included information on resources for mental health.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered at the Palmdale city council chambers to attend a news conference on the death. When a spokesperson for the sheriff's department announced the preliminary findings, outraged crowds demanded an investigation and to see footage of the incident.

A city official said there was no footage and it was an ongoing investigation, with a full autopsy underway.

"We will fully cooperate with the Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles County's Coroner's Offices, and any and all investigative agencies looking into the matter," Hofbauer said.

"We are awaiting all available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community," he added.

Investigators have been in contact with Fuller's family members and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Read the full story here:

A community demands answers after a young black man is found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles County
RELATED

A community demands answers after a young black man is found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles County

5 hr 25 min ago

Global protests are forcing Europe to re-examine its colonial past

From CNN's Angela Dewan and Mick Krever

At an old stone harbor in the English city of Bristol, young people gather at a bent railing by the water and peer into the murky deep. They're looking for the defaced statue of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston. And just maybe, they're looking at an era gone by.

Protesters last weekend wrenched Colston's statue from the plinth, rolled it down cobbled streets and tossed it into the very same waters on which his ships arrived hundreds of years ago, carrying shackled African men, women and children for him to sell on as slaves in the Americas.

The police killing of George Floyd in the US last month has galvanized a global anti-racism movement. Now it is forcing Europeans to re-examine their colonial histories and even question their national identities.

Few Europeans will explicitly defend their country's historical use of slavery. Yet challenging the celebration of the very leaders and merchants who profited from slavery and the horrors of colonialism is proving a less comfortable conversation.

In Bristol, schools, streets, pubs and the main hall bear the name Colston, in celebration of the merchant's philanthropy on which the city was built. Colston is as entwined with Bristol as Rockefeller in New York or Eiffel in Paris.

And therein lies the problem.

Read more:

An American policeman killed George Floyd. Now Europe is re-examining its colonial history
RELATED

An American policeman killed George Floyd. Now Europe is re-examining its colonial history

6 hr 20 min ago

Bubba Wallace is excited about the change he's seen in NASCAR this week

From CNN's Amir Vera

Bubba Wallace, the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series, spoke with CNN's Don Lemon Friday about fan reaction to the auto racing body's decision to ban the Confederate flag at all events.

"I was proud of the efforts by NASCAR, so hats off to them," Wallace said.

Wallace said he's gotten both negative and positive responses from fans, but "there's obviously been more good than there is bad."

"You're getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go," he said. "Then you got your fans who will never watch NASCAR again, the same fans who will never watch the NFL after the kneeling, the same fans that were crying out that we're ruining their lives and just throwing a pity party."

Read more:

Bubba Wallace says there's more good than bad in fan reaction to NASCAR's Confederate flag ban
RELATED

Bubba Wallace says there's more good than bad in fan reaction to NASCAR's Confederate flag ban

6 hr 51 min ago

New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly using pepper spray "without provocation"

From CNN's Taylor Romine

A New Jersey police officer was charged with two counts of assault on Wednesday after allegedly deploying pepper spray on two people "without provocation," the Camden County Prosecutor's office said in a press release.

Ryan Dubiel, 31, a police officer with Woodlynne Police Department, was charged with two counts of simple assault, prosecutors announced.

Dubiel and another officer were dispatched on a call in the afternoon of June 4 for a complaint of possible trespassing and loitering, according to a recording of a 911 call released by prosecutors.

Body camera footage was also released by prosecutors and shows Dubiel talking with several young men sitting on a front porch. An officer is heard on the video telling the men they are responding to a call for trespassing. Officers are seen on video asking the people on the porch for their names and other identifying information, but many refuse. One of the young men goes to call his brother and Dubiel tells him to put his phone down. When the young man continues to call, Dubiel is seen proceeding to pepper spray multiple people.

In addition to the charges, Dubiel has been suspended from the department without pay.

Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. It's the ninth police department where he has served, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if Dubiel retained an attorney. CNN has attempted to reach Dubiel for comment.

Read more:

New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly deploying pepper spray 'without provocation'
RELATED

New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly deploying pepper spray 'without provocation'

7 hr 32 min ago

Mother of African American killed by Charlotte police files wrongful death lawsuit

From CNN's Mallika Kallingal

The mother of an African American man who was shot and killed by a white police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina, last year has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Deborah Franklin is suing the city government and officer Wende Kerl, who shot Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Deborah Franklin is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for her son's death and the loss of financial and emotional support for his three children.

The shooting caused several days of street protests in Charlotte after police body camera video was released.

The district attorney decided not to file charges last August, saying he didn't think he could prove to a jury that "Officer Kerl's belief that she faced an imminent threat of death of great bodily harm was unreasonable."

CNN has reached out for comment from the city of Charlotte and the officer involved for comment.

Read more:

Mother of African American man killed by police in Charlotte, North Carolina, files wrongful death lawsuit
RELATED

Mother of African American man killed by police in Charlotte, North Carolina, files wrongful death lawsuit

7 hr 56 min ago

Trump is rescheduling an Oklahoma rally so it doesn't coincide with Juneteenth

President Donald Trump announced late Friday he is rescheduling a rally that was to be held on June 19 — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — "out of respect for this holiday."

Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on the holiday was met with widespread criticism amid the national outcry following George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers and nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality.

Read more:

Trump reschedules Tulsa rally 'out of respect' for Juneteenth
RELATED

Trump reschedules Tulsa rally 'out of respect' for Juneteenth

8 hr 20 min ago

Mother of black man who died after arrest in Oklahoma City: "My heart is broken"

Vickey Scott speaks to Don Lemon on CNN.
Vickey Scott speaks to Don Lemon on CNN. Source: CNN

Vickey Scott, whose son Derrick died after being arrested and telling police "I can't breathe," said the renewed interest in her son's death has been difficult "because I did not know the truth from the beginning."

Oklahoma City police this week released body-camera video of the 2019 incident, when Derrick Scott was arrested. He died not long after, saying repeatedly during the encounter that he couldn't breathe.

The police footage of Derrick Scott's arrest was released to media after a recent Black Lives Matter protest in front of a city police station.

Vickey Scott said she didn't learn of her son's death until four days after he died. She wasn't allowed to see his body until the day before his funeral, eight days after the incident, she said.

She said she hasn't watched all of the body-camera video because it was too painful.

"No mother or father should have to go through this," she told CNN's Don Lemon.

"The other night I was lying in bed and I woke up and it was on the television and I just caught the part at the end of it where he was calling my name when he was saying mama, mama and that just killed me, because I had no idea. I had no idea. My heart is broken," she said. 

Watch: