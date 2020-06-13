Protesters gather in Atlanta following fatal officer-involved shooting at fast food drive-thru
From CNN's Joseph Bonheim
Protesters have begun to gather at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta and other parts of the city to demonstrate against police brutality following the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer at a fast food drive-thru last night.
The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta,who was African American.
The GBI is expected to give a news conference shortly.
1 hr 49 min ago
Georgia NAACP president calls for Atlanta police chief to be terminated
From CNN’s Chandler Thornton
The Georgia NAACP branch is calling for Atlanta's police chief Erika Shields to be terminated immediately after the death of Rayshard Brooks Friday night.
"We are done dying," Georgia NAACP's president James Woodall said in a media call Saturday addressing the incident.
"The City of Atlanta must not only address this with their words, but also their actions," Woodall said.
This comes after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Brooks at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
The president also called on Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chief Shields to speak publicly on Brooks' death.
There has been "complete silence from the City of Atlanta," NAACP President James Woodall said in the press call. "The silence is deafening."
Woodall then quoted Martin Luther King Jr saying, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends," after calling on the termination of Police Chief Erika Shields.
The NAACP president also said the Georgia branch has hired a private investigator and is calling on Wendy's to release the surveillance footage from the incident.
CNN has reached to Atlanta Police Department on Saturday multiple times without receiving a response.
1 hr 44 min ago
Cousin of Atlanta police shooting victim: "I thought this city was better than that"
From CNN’s Natasha Chen, Maria Cartaya and Artemis Moshtaghian in Atlanta
A relative of Rayshard Brooks, Decatur Redd, spoke with reporters and a crowd gathered outside of the Wendy's in southeast Atlanta where the fatal shooting took place on Friday night.
"I don't know how to do this because I never knew that I was going to have to do this," a visibly distraught Redd told the crowd.
"I've watched this on the internet, from the whole George Floyd situation to us coming together like we're doing and this whole thing landed on my doorstep with my little cousin," Redd said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser. The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta,who was African American.
Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.
Redd said he's seen the video(s) circulating on social media and that it's the worst thing that he could wake up to, knowing that his whole family saw the video and what happened to their cousin.
"I thought Atlanta was higher than that. I thought Atlanta was bigger than that," Redd said.
Redd pleaded to authorities to investigate the situation and not let Brooks die in vain.
"We've been watching this happen for so many years, with young black boys around the country just dying in vain —I just don’t want that to continue and keep happening like that," Redd said.
“I didn’t think it would hit right here, man. I thought this city was better than that. They’ve got to answer. Somebody’s gotta say something,” Redd said, “We need to at least know that the city is with us.”
CNN has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), GBI and the mayor's office but they have not responded.
The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.
3 hr ago
Stacey Abrams reacts to Atlanta police shooting: "Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death"
From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reacted to last night’s shooting outside of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.
The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta,who was African American.
Abrams said in her tweet that last night's shooting "demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force.
"The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for - but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death," Abrams said in a tweet.
Ludacris creates media platform to teach kids about racial inequality through music
Christopher Bridges, an award-winning hip-hop artist and actor who is better known as Ludacris, founded a new media platform to help talk to kids about big topics, such as racism.
The rapper said his own children and the outcry of racial injustice across the world inspired him to create KidNation.
"I'm trying to use my platform to create another platform for all of the parents that are doing the online classes," he told CNN on Saturday. "How can I help, in a positive way and have these conversations and to make way for the new generation," he added.
Right now, KidNation has two song on their website –– one called "Get Along" about racism and another called "Stay Clean" about the importance of hygiene.
"We'll launch the entire site toward the end of the summer but I'm trying to do my part in helping," Ludacris said.
He said KidNation is just one way he is trying to make change and encouraged everyone to continue to fight for equality.
"I feel like we have everyone's ear and I feel like we have to keep the pressure on because there's a lot that needs to happen, obviously," Ludacris said.
"I am out there in the streets with my own people just trying to continue to fight for all of the injustices. So I think if everybody does a little bit, then we'll continue to push forward 100%," he added.
3 hr 45 min ago
The scene in Paris as thousands gather to protest against police brutality and racism
From CNN's Eva Tapiero, Emma Reynolds, Simon Cullen and Max Ramsay
CNN International anchor Cyril Vanier described the scene in Paris where thousands have gathered to protest against police brutality – an issue symbolized by the 2016 death of a young black man, Adama Traoré, in police custody.
Saturday’s protests have been organized by 17 groups, including the family’s "Truth for Adama" campaign.
"The responsibility in his death has not been fully determined. That's one of the things that has angered, not only his family but the crowds. So, they have come out to protest against racism, police violence and justice, in this specific case of Adama Traoré, who also died like George Floyd, saying 'I can't breathe,'" Vanier told CNN's viewers.
According to police, 15,000 people have gathered to protest, Vanier said.
There have been clashes in central Paris, Vanier said, with protesters firing fireworks and police trying to clear the area with tear gas.
There are fewer people gathered now than earlier in the day, Vanier noted. The groups still protesting are looking "to get their message across" with their fist in the air and making eye contact with the police, Vanier said.
While police have not formally banned today’s protests, gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted under France’s coronavirus laws.
Authorities on Friday urged businesses in Place de la République and Place de l'Opéra to close and to remove anything that could be used as a weapon.
3 hr 39 min ago
Police work to disperse crowds of anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters in London
From CNN's Emma Reynolds, Simon Cullen and Max Ramsay
Police are telling protesters in London to go home after people gathered for Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations and counter-protests.
Right now, it is about half an hour past the 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET) time that London's Metropolitan Police said that protesters from both the Black Lives Matter and right-wing demonstrations should leave.
Officials also imposed conditions on what route and area the protesters could use, to try to prevent the two groups clashing and are trying to now get them to leave the area using separate routes.
There are groups in Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square.
CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson was at the scene and said police, some on horseback, are working to keep the two crowds separate.
"This is perhaps going to be over the next hour or so, the most difficult moments of the day," Robertson said.
The groups, some of them chanting "England" during clashes, said the counter-protest was intended to "protect" statues around Parliament Square, including that of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.
Robertson said police have been working to keep people from both groups apart, and anytime they come together, there have been flashes of violence.
For example, in Trafalgar Square, officers formed barriers between BLM and far-right groups, as authorities in the UK capital urged people to stay away from the protests.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged residents to stay away from protests this weekend amid a "high" risk of violence in the city.
"I'd like to make a direct appeal to Londoners to urge you not to take to the streets to protest over the coming few days," Khan said in a video posted on social media.
4 hr 45 min ago
US Embassy in Seoul tweets message in support of Black Lives Matter
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
The US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea tweeted a message Saturday saying the embassy “stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change."
“Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society,” the tweet said.
CNN has reached out to the embassy in Seoul as well as the State Department in Washington for comment, but has not received a response yet.
2 hr 17 min ago
Officials identify man fatally shot by police officer in Atlanta fast food drive-thru
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Alex Meideros and Jay Croft
An Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta,who was African American.
Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.
"The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We'll provide an update as soon as we can," the tweet said.
What happened, according to officials: On Friday, officers responded to a call at 10:33 p.m. about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around it, the GBI said in a statement.
Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.
An officer drew his Taser and, witnesses said, the man grabbed it, the statement said. An officer then shot him.
Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.
One officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.
CNN has reached out to the APD, GBI and the mayor's office but they have not responded.
The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.