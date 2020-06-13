Protesters gather in Atlanta following fatal officer-involved shooting at fast food drive-thru

CNN

A relative of Rayshard Brooks, Decatur Redd, spoke with reporters and a crowd gathered outside of the Wendy's in southeast Atlanta where the fatal shooting took place on Friday night.

"I don't know how to do this because I never knew that I was going to have to do this," a visibly distraught Redd told the crowd.

"I've watched this on the internet, from the whole George Floyd situation to us coming together like we're doing and this whole thing landed on my doorstep with my little cousin," Redd said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser. The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta, who was African American.

Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.

Redd said he's seen the video(s) circulating on social media and that it's the worst thing that he could wake up to, knowing that his whole family saw the video and what happened to their cousin.

"I thought Atlanta was higher than that. I thought Atlanta was bigger than that," Redd said.

Redd pleaded to authorities to investigate the situation and not let Brooks die in vain.

"We've been watching this happen for so many years, with young black boys around the country just dying in vain —I just don’t want that to continue and keep happening like that," Redd said.

“I didn’t think it would hit right here, man. I thought this city was better than that. They’ve got to answer. Somebody’s gotta say something,” Redd said, “We need to at least know that the city is with us.”

CNN has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), GBI and the mayor's office but they have not responded.

The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

