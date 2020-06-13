White NFL players defend kneeling during the National Anthem

Reuters

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel urged citizens not to protest Saturday because of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Here is her full statement:

"Well I think it's just stating the facts. We are in a health emergency right now. I think the fact that we have made this clear in terms of 'people should not gather', 'they should not protest', the police are saying this every single day as well, really speaks to a very real public health message that we are restating to the British public. I would also say one other thing, right now we are seeing the silent law-abiding majority - the British public - who are staying at home, who are following the rules, and who are thinking of the safety and the public health of others following the rules very clearly. I would urge everybody else not to protest, not to participate in these mass gatherings. This is a threat to public health, but also, we're seeing a small minority use these gatherings to subvert particular causes and to participate in thuggery and violence, that is simply wrong and as I've said they will face the full force of the law but I think we should all be very mindful of the fact that these gatherings will spread this disease and put people's health at risk, and that is simply not acceptable and we want to prevent that."