Scuffles break out between police and far-right protesters in central London

Police officers scuffle with members of far-right groups protesting in central London on Saturday, June 13. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Intermittent violent scuffles have broken out between police and far-right protesters in central London.

Video from the scene shows a small number of protesters throwing objects at a line of police, while some officers respond with their batons.

Far-right groups are staging a counter-protest to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and to "protect" statues around Parliament Square, including that of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Authorities in the UK capital have urged people to stay away from Saturday’s protest activity, given the high likelihood of violence.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the behavior as “thoroughly unacceptable thuggery”.

“Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated. Coronavirus remains a threat to us all. Go home to stop the spread of this virus & save lives,” she said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged residents earlier to stay away from protests this weekend amid a “high” risk of violence in the city.

“I’d like to make a direct appeal to Londoners to urge you not to take to the streets to protest over the coming few days,” Khan said in a video posted on social media.

“I stand with the millions of around the world that say that Black Lives Matter,” he said, adding that the majority of protesters are peaceful.

“However, I’m extremely concerned that further protests in central London could not only risk spreading Covid-19, but also lead to disorder, vandalism and violence.”