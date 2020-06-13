Two videos show struggle before Rayshard Brooks was shot by Atlanta police officer

Here are two videos showing the struggle between Rayshard Brooks and police before he was fatally shot.
One video is surveillance video provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The other is eyewitness video shot from a cell phone.
Watch:
From CNN's Paul Murphy
From CNN's Dan Simon
Darryl “TNT” King, a protester in Seattle, spoke with CNN's Dan Simon Sunday in the part of the city that has been overtaken by protesters.
King responded to President Donald Trump's tweets about Seattle.
"All I gotta say to Trump is Trump you got all the Secret Service in the world, come down here and see for yourself," King said. "Get in that plane and come see for yourself. Come look at what’s going on down here, come talk to us."
King also said it's hard for Trump to emphasize with protesters because Trump has never been in their position, poor and/or oppressed.
From CNN's Kevin Dotson and Jill Martin
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said in a statement he believes the NBA and other forms of entertainment are an unneeded distraction from important issues facing the nation and the black community right now. Howard states that as much as he would like to resume the NBA season, he feels that the opportunity for unity among "my people" is a bigger priority.
Here is Howard's full statement:
"I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just to (sic) beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families. This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families. This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved."
This statement comes as the NBA and the NBA Players Association work to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan following the NBA Board of Governors' approval of a plan to resume the NBA season with 22 teams competing in Orlando, Florida.
From CNN’s Natasha Chen
A statement from former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields:
"For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest women and men in the Atlanta Police Department. Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief. APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department. I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
From CNN's Joseph Netto and Eva Tapiero
France’s High Court, the Council of State, lifted the ban on people protesting in public spaces, Saturday.
In a statement, the court writes that it ended the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, for the purpose of protesting, after calls from organizations, like France’s Human Rights League, that contested the rules, which are part of France’s coronavirus state of emergency.
The Court relied on recommendations from the High Council for Public Health, which said there was no reason to restrict movement "as long as some measures are respected (distance of 1 meter or wearing a mask in particular)."
The Council of State added that police still have the authority to ban protests in instances where there is a "disturbance to public order" or for health reasons, and protests of more than 5,000 people are still banned.
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel urged citizens not to protest Saturday because of the ongoing coronavirus threat.
Here is her full statement:
"Well I think it's just stating the facts. We are in a health emergency right now. I think the fact that we have made this clear in terms of 'people should not gather', 'they should not protest', the police are saying this every single day as well, really speaks to a very real public health message that we are restating to the British public. I would also say one other thing, right now we are seeing the silent law-abiding majority - the British public - who are staying at home, who are following the rules, and who are thinking of the safety and the public health of others following the rules very clearly. I would urge everybody else not to protest, not to participate in these mass gatherings. This is a threat to public health, but also, we're seeing a small minority use these gatherings to subvert particular causes and to participate in thuggery and violence, that is simply wrong and as I've said they will face the full force of the law but I think we should all be very mindful of the fact that these gatherings will spread this disease and put people's health at risk, and that is simply not acceptable and we want to prevent that."
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city's Police Chief Erika Shields was stepping down Saturday.
This was her decision to step aside as police chief," Bottoms said. "She will remain with the city in a role to be determined ... but she is stepping aside as police chief," the mayor said.
Rodney Bryant will become the interim Chief of Police in Atlanta.
Bottoms also called for the termination of an officer who killed Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed at a Wendy’s drive-thru in south Atlanta on Friday night after he resisted arrest and a struggle over an officer’s Taser ensued, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Watch more:
From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Natasha Chen
Rayshard Brooks' cousin, Decatur Redd, provided two photos of the man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police Friday.
Brooks was shot and killed at a Wendy’s drive-thru in south Atlanta on Friday night after he resisted arrest and a struggle over an officer’s Taser ensued, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
Around 450 businesses across New York City had storefront damage and in some cases were looted in late May and early June, according to the Department of Small Business Services.
The department does not have an estimate for the total cost of damages and notes the estimate of the amount of buildings damaged may change, according to Samantha Keitt, the department's spokeswoman.
Keitt said the estimate covers damage reported between May 29 and June 9.
Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the Small Business Emergency Grant, which would give grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses impacted by looting and damage to their storefronts, starting in the Bronx. These grants will help "impacted minority and women-owned businesses as well as those with annual revenues of less than $1.5 million, with their recovery efforts, including repairs, security systems, locks, inventory and more," according to a press release.
The only way we will move forward and get small businesses back on their feet is by coming together as a community," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press release. "Our small businesses are not going anywhere. They are strong and resilient and they will be back, and we are here to help them do that."
Funding for the grant was provided by SOMOS Community Care, which pledged $500,000 and Signature Bank, which donated $750,000.