New York governor: Local governments and police must enact reform plan by April 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will issue an executive order that will require local governments and police agencies, about 500, to develop plans that "reinvents and modernizes" police strategies and programs in their communities.

The order is part of the "NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative" that Cuomo said the state is launching.

Here's what's in the order: The agencies must formulate a plan that among other things, addresses the use of force by police officers. They also must have a transparent citizen complaint procedures. Cuomo called on community participation in the process.

Cuomo said the plan must be enacted by April 1 for the agencies to be eligible for state funding.

"We're not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what -- look at what has been happening, come to terms with it and reform themselves. We're not going to be as a state government subsidizing improper police tactics. We're not doing it. And this is how we're going to do it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said no other state has done this measure, but New York will lead the way because "New York tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving."

"If there's no trust, the community is not going to allow the police to police. And there is no trust. Or there is a breach of the trust and that has to be restored and repaired," Cuomo said.