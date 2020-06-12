US
1 hr ago

Navajo Nation urges Congress to rename military bases after Native Americans

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

In this file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona on January 15, 2019.
In this file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona on January 15, 2019. Felicia Fonseca/AP

As Congress and the President debate the fate of military installations and assets named after Confederate leaders, the Navajo Nation is urging lawmakers and the White House to consider “Native American warriors who sacrificed and contributed to the development and longstanding history of the United States through their military service,” in a statement Friday.

“Despite our significant contributions to this great country, our military achievements and stories by our Native American warriors are often left untold,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in the statement.

"The First Americans of this country should be the first to be recognized and honored through the renaming of the Fort Bragg military installation after a Native Veteran,” Nez added.

The Navajo’s most celebrated contribution to the military was the Navajo Code Talkers – a group of Navajo speakers who used the particularly challenging language as a secret code during World War II. The US military had also used the Choctaw language during World War I as part of its secret code, but Germany and Japan had worked to learn Choctaw and other Native American languages during the interwar period, according to the CIA.

However, Nez also noted that “our Native American warriors have served in every branch of the military at a higher rate than any other demographic in the United States.”

“The Navajo Nation calls upon our congressional leaders and federal partners to move forward with the renaming of military bases after Native American Service Members,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

“We also urge Congress to develop landmarks and monuments to help solidify the contributions of Native Americans within the landscape of American history,” Lizer added.

51 min ago

Houston Texans head coach will kneel with players this season

From CNN’s Jacob Lev

Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans looks on before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 9, 2018.
Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans looks on before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 9, 2018. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien told the Houston Chronicle that he would kneel with players during the national anthem this coming NFL season.

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee,” O'Brien told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I'm all for it. The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They’re not taking a knee because they’re against our flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

A spokesperson for the Texans told CNN that O’Brien’s remarks to the Chronicle are accurate.

47 min ago

Iowa governor signs bill reforming policing in the state

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 2.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 2. Charlie Neibergall/Pool/AP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill on Friday that puts tougher restrictions on the use of chokeholds in arrests and prevents police officers fired for misconduct from being hired in the state.

"To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets calling for reforms to address inequalities faced by people of color in our state, I want you to know this is not the end of our work. It is just the beginning," Reynolds, a Republican, said in a signing ceremony at the state capitol.

Reynolds said the bill adds "additional accountability" for law enforcement that benefits both the community and police.

As she signed the bill, a chant of "black lives matter" broke out.

In a remarkable move, the Iowa legislature on Thursday introduced, debated and unanimously passed House File 2647 all within a day.

"It will go down as one of this legislature's finest hours," Reynolds said Friday.

Keep reading.

2 hr 55 min ago

North Carolina man accused of threatening to burn predominantly black church in Virginia

From CNN's David Shortell

Authorities arrested a North Carolina man Friday after he allegedly called a predominantly black church in Virginia earlier this week and threatened to set it on fire. 

“You need to shut up," John Malcolm Bareswill told church members Sunday morning using a racial slur in a phone call that was overheard on speaker by two adult parishioners and several children, according to prosecutors.

A minister at the Virginia Beach, Virginia, church, which is not named, had participated in a prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration days earlier that marked George Floyd's death, court documents say.

Bareswill, 63, is charged with making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building, and is set to make an initial appearance in Virginia federal court Friday afternoon. 

3 hr 10 min ago

English Premier League players to wear Black Lives Matter instead of their names on jerseys

From CNN's Jacob Lev

Shirts and kit on display in the Spurs dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 12, 2019.
Shirts and kit on display in the Spurs dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 12, 2019. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

When the English Premier League resumes on Wednesday, the players will have Black Lives Matter written across their backs rather than their last names.

On Friday, the players of all 20 Premier League clubs issued a statement voicing their and the league's support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

According to the statement, for the first 12 matches of the resumed 2019-2020 season, all jerseys will have the traditional players’ names replaced by the words Black Lives Matter and a BLM logo will also be featured on all kits.

"We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their color or creed," the players said in the statement. 

In addition to the uniform changes, the league said it will “support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches."

The players ended the statement saying, "The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism."

Looking forward: The Premier League season suspended play on March 13 due to coronavirus pandemic. On May 28, the Premier League announced that the season would resume on June 17.

3 hr 35 min ago

Wisconsin trainer fired for "I Can't Breathe" workout

From CNN's Kay Jones

A fitness trainer who worked for Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, has been fired after promoting an “I Can’t Breathe” workout, according to a statement on the franchise's Facebook page.

The owners of the Wauwatosa franchise announced via a statement on their Facebook page Thursday evening that the trainer has been terminated. The trainer was not identified.

In a video posted on the franchise's Facebook page on Wednesday, co-owner John Mathie said he shares and understands "the outrage, based on the actions of the past 24 hours." He and his business partner, Jen Dunnington, said that the franchise would be the first ones to participate in the anti-racism training the parent company announced last week.

Mathie also said that participation in the anti-racism training will be mandatory for all staff.

"A trainer of mine put together a workout for 'I Can't Breathe,' and while intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it was clearly misguided," Mathie said.

Corporate owners Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen released a statement that said under the franchise model, "owners make independent decisions about local promotional activities for their gyms. However, regardless of their original intent, the actions of the Wauwatosa location were offensive, insensitive and inconsistent with our brand values. We understand the deep hurt that this gym’s actions have caused for many of our members, and we truly apologize that this happened. ​This experience has further galvanized our commitment to antiracism education within our franchise network."

Anytime Fitness has more than 4,500 gyms worldwide. 

3 hr 21 min ago

Rep. Adam Schiff says Pentagon has confirmed that military intelligence was not used in protests

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Rep. Adam Schiff, arrives to a weekly Democratic caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, on Feb. 5.
Rep. Adam Schiff, arrives to a weekly Democratic caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, on Feb. 5. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said his staff was briefed by the Defense Department and confirmed that military intelligence was not used during recent protests.

“In his letter to us, Under Secretary Kernan confirmed that defense intelligence components have not been asked by anyone in the Administration or DOD to undertake any unlawful or inappropriate intelligence activities, and that in fact, none of the combat support agencies – NSA, DIA, or NGA – have received any requests for DOD support to civil authorities in relation to the recent domestic civil disturbances. We also appreciate the Department’s commitment to promptly notify Congress and to promote transparency with the American public in the event any such support is requested of a defense intelligence component,” Schiff said in a statement.

Some context: Earlier this week, Schiff requested information from and assurances that the department and other combat support agencies were providing support to domestic-focused activities by military or federal law enforcement components involved in responding to the protests.

4 hr 9 min ago

Federal judge halts use of tear gas and other "less lethal" weapons by Dallas police

From CNN’s Ashley Killough

A federal judge in Texas issued a temporary ban Thursday night on the use of tear gas and other "less lethal" weapons by the Dallas Police Department against protesters, according to the court order. 

On a conference call Thursday, lawyers for two protesters who sustained serious injuries and lawyers representing the City of Dallas and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall first came to an agreement on a temporary ban.

US District Judge Sam Lindsay issued the preliminary injunction Thursday night, which stops the city from using "tear gas, smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, mace, and other chemical agents in connection with protests" against those “who are not posing any immediate threat of serious harm.”

Police are also not allowed to use “less lethal” weapons for “purposes of controlling peaceful crowds,” the order added.

The ban started Thursday and remains in effect until September 9. It also prohibits "firing or deploying kinetic impact projectiles into a crowd for any purpose."

This comes after civil rights attorneys and lawyers for Vincent Doyle and Tasia Williams — the two protesters who were injured — filed a lawsuit against Dallas on Thursday.

A similar case has also been filed in Washington federal court by Black Lives Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union against Seattle.

4 hr 13 min ago

Jefferson Davis statue to be moved from Kentucky's Capitol rotunda

From CNN's Kay Jones

People attend a rally for the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda August 30, 2017 in Frankfort, Kentucky. 
People attend a rally for the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda August 30, 2017 in Frankfort, Kentucky.  Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The Kentucky Historical Properties Advisory Commission voted today to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, from Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda.

In a meeting convened at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, the commission discussed the reasons for removing the statue as well as the history of its placement in the rotunda. 

The motion requested the removal of the statue and to move it to Davis' birthplace in Fairview at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site.

The measure passed by an 11-1 vote. 

Statues coming down across the US: On Wednesday, a crowd of protesters in Richmond, Virginia, brought down the statue of Davis, CNN affiliate WRIC reported.

Davis was the president of the Confederate states during the Civil War. It was the second statue to come down in Richmond in two days.