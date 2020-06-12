North Carolina man accused of threatening to burn predominantly black church in Virginia
From CNN's David Shortell
Authorities arrested a North Carolina man Friday after he allegedly called a predominantly black church in Virginia earlier this week and threatened to set it on fire.
“You need to shut up," John Malcolm Bareswill told church members Sunday morning using a racial slur in a phone call that was overheard on speaker by two adult parishioners and several children, according to prosecutors.
A minister at the Virginia Beach, Virginia, church, which is not named, had participated in a prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration days earlier that marked George Floyd's death, court documents say.
Bareswill, 63, is charged with making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building, and is set to make an initial appearance in Virginia federal court Friday afternoon.
36 min ago
English Premier League players to wear Black Lives Matter instead of their names on jerseys
From CNN's Jacob Lev
When the English Premier League resumes on Wednesday, the players will have Black Lives Matter written across their backs rather than their last names.
On Friday, the players of all 20 Premier League clubs issued a statement voicing their and the league's support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to the statement, for the first 12 matches of the resumed 2019-2020 season, all jerseys will have the traditional players’ names replaced by the words Black Lives Matter and a BLM logo will also be featured on all kits.
"We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their color or creed," the players said in the statement.
In addition to the uniform changes, the league said it will “support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches."
The players ended the statement saying, "The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism."
Looking forward: The Premier League season suspended play on March 13 due to coronavirus pandemic. On May 28, the Premier League announced that the season would resume on June 17.
1 hr 2 min ago
Wisconsin trainer fired for "I Can't Breathe" workout
From CNN's Kay Jones
A fitness trainer who worked for Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, has been fired after promoting an “I Can’t Breathe” workout, according to a statement on the franchise's Facebook page.
The owners of the Wauwatosa franchise announced via a statement on their Facebook page Thursday evening that the trainer has been terminated. The trainer was not identified.
In a video posted on the franchise's Facebook page on Wednesday, co-owner John Mathie said he shares and understands "the outrage, based on the actions of the past 24 hours." He and his business partner, Jen Dunnington, said that the franchise would be the first ones to participate in the anti-racism training the parent company announced last week.
Mathie also said that participation in the anti-racism training will be mandatory for all staff.
"A trainer of mine put together a workout for 'I Can't Breathe,' and while intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it was clearly misguided," Mathie said.
Corporate owners Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen released a statement that said under the franchise model, "owners make independent decisions about local promotional activities for their gyms. However, regardless of their original intent, the actions of the Wauwatosa location were offensive, insensitive and inconsistent with our brand values. We understand the deep hurt that this gym’s actions have caused for many of our members, and we truly apologize that this happened. This experience has further galvanized our commitment to antiracism education within our franchise network."
Anytime Fitness has more than 4,500 gyms worldwide.
47 min ago
Rep. Adam Schiff says Pentagon has confirmed that military intelligence was not used in protests
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said his staff was briefed by the Defense Department and confirmed that military intelligence was not used during recent protests.
“In his letter to us, Under Secretary Kernan confirmed that defense intelligence components have not been asked by anyone in the Administration or DOD to undertake any unlawful or inappropriate intelligence activities, and that in fact, none of the combat support agencies – NSA, DIA, or NGA – have received any requests for DOD support to civil authorities in relation to the recent domestic civil disturbances. We also appreciate the Department’s commitment to promptly notify Congress and to promote transparency with the American public in the event any such support is requested of a defense intelligence component,” Schiff said in a statement.
Some context: Earlier this week, Schiff requested information from and assurances that the department and other combat support agencies were providing support to domestic-focused activities by military or federal law enforcement components involved in responding to the protests.
1 hr 36 min ago
Federal judge halts use of tear gas and other "less lethal" weapons by Dallas police
From CNN’s Ashley Killough
A federal judge in Texas issued a temporary ban Thursday night on the use of tear gas and other "less lethal" weapons by the Dallas Police Department against protesters, according to the court order.
On a conference call Thursday, lawyers for two protesters who sustained serious injuries and lawyers representing the City of Dallas and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall first came to an agreement on a temporary ban.
US District Judge Sam Lindsay issued the preliminary injunction Thursday night, which stops the city from using "tear gas, smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, mace, and other chemical agents in connection with protests" against those “who are not posing any immediate threat of serious harm.”
Police are also not allowed to use “less lethal” weapons for “purposes of controlling peaceful crowds,” the order added.
The ban started Thursday and remains in effect until September 9. It also prohibits "firing or deploying kinetic impact projectiles into a crowd for any purpose."
This comes after civil rights attorneys and lawyers for Vincent Doyle and Tasia Williams — the two protesters who were injured — filed a lawsuit against Dallas on Thursday.
A similar case has also been filed in Washington federal court by Black Lives Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union against Seattle.
1 hr 39 min ago
Jefferson Davis statue to be moved from Kentucky's Capitol rotunda
From CNN's Kay Jones
The Kentucky Historical Properties Advisory Commission voted today to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, from Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda.
In a meeting convened at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, the commission discussed the reasons for removing the statue as well as the history of its placement in the rotunda.
The motion requested the removal of the statue and to move it to Davis' birthplace in Fairview at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site.
The measure passed by an 11-1 vote.
Statues coming down across the US: On Wednesday, a crowd of protesters in Richmond, Virginia, brought down the statue of Davis, CNN affiliate WRIC reported.
Confederate statue Johnny Reb was taken down by two construction cranes Friday morning in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the city’s communications office.
The bronze statue stands nearly 16 feet tall and weighs approximately 1,500 pounds, the city said.
A public hearing is planned for July 7 to decide what to do with the statue and monument, according to the city.
“The City of Norfolk reiterates Mayor Alexander’s call for continued peaceful protests at this site and other locations within the City,” the statement said.
1 hr 50 min ago
St. Paul to dismiss most cases against peaceful protesters
From CNN's Alexandra Meeks
The vast majority of cases against peaceful demonstrators who were arrested during recent protests in St. Paul will be dismissed, St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olsen announced at a news conference Friday.
"While the city attorney's office is still in the process of reviewing these cases, we have determined that cases where individuals were engaged only in peaceful protests that did not involve associated acts of violence or threats to people or property will be dismissed in the interest of justice," Olsen said.
For individuals whose conduct goes beyond peaceful protest, the city's attorney's office said they may offer alternatives to traditional prosecution through restorative justice programs.
2 hr 14 min ago
NYC committee recommended keeping the Columbus statue in 2018. Here's what the mayor says now.
New York City shouldn’t reconsider a committee decision to keep the Christopher Columbus statue near Central Park in place, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Friday.
"The commission did really careful, extensive work. Really good, devoted people who care about understanding all of history and care about social justice and came up with a vision for how to address this. We should, I think, just stick to what was achieved by that commission," de Blasio said.
Asked if he was concerned about residents taking matters into their own hands, de Blasio said, “the important point is that we as a city need to move forward on so many fronts,” and itemized priorities for the city: keeping people safe, get people back their livelihood, and addressing police reform.
What this is about: In January 2018, the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers recommended the city keep the monument in place and take additional measures to promote public dialogue about the polarizing figure.
“The Commission believes that when a monument under review incites polarizing debate, the City should facilitate more public dialogue through a number of actions and then reevaluate the situation after a period of time," the commission said in their report to the city.
Those additional actions included commissioning new monuments “for groups of people that have been left out,” temporary artworks in response to the legacies and histories represented by Christopher Columbus and the annual recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day.
As Confederate statues come down around the country, some of Columbus are also being dismounted. Columbus has long been a contentious figure in history for his treatment of the Indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.