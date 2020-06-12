Oklahoma City Police release bodycam footage showing arrest of black man who died shortly after being taken into custody

Derrick Scott is attended to by medical responders while being held down by Oklahoma City Police. Source: Oklahoma City Police

Newly released video from the Oklahoma City Police Department provides some insight into the arrest and death of a black man in police custody last year.

In the video, Derrick Scott, 42, is pinned to the ground by two police officers and could be heard saying, "I can't breathe." One officer responds "I don't care."

One hour after he was taken into custody, Scott was dead.

According to a statement issued by the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call on May 20, 2019. It had been reported that a black man at the location was arguing with individuals and brandishing a gun.

When officers arrived they found the suspect (Scott) and began talking to him: At some point Scott ran from the police, who chased after him, said Capt. Larry Withrow, the public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Bodycam footage shows Scott appearing to cooperate with police by putting both hands in the air, just before he turns and runs. A male officers yells, "Get down on the ground!" and tells Scott, "You need to stop," before tackling him to the ground.

A second officer joins him and can be heard yelling "I'm gonna tase you," as she helps to subdue Scott. In the video the first officer, who is now kneeling beside Scott, straddles him across the back, appearing to try and pull Scott's arm behind his back to be handcuffed.

After the tackle, Scott can be heard saying, "I can't breathe," as he continues to resist: The male officer tells Scott, "I don't care." In the background, the voice of a female office can be heard yelling, "Keep your hands behind your back."

When a third officer arrives on scene, she tells Scott, "Stop, stop resisting now." As all three officers work to put him in handcuffs, Scott continues to repeat the words, "I can't breathe."

As officers attempt to roll Scott over, one of the female officers can be heard saying, "He's acting like he's unconscious." Scott can no longer be heard on the recording.

After about nine minutes the paramedics arrive.

Once he was loaded into the ambulance, paramedics said Scott became unresponsive and one of the responding officers administered CPR.

Cause of death: The medical examiner who performed the autopsy said Scott died as a result of a right collapsed lung.

His mother told CNN, that her son had asthma. “No mother or father should have to go through this,” she said.

Investigation: Following an investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined there was nothing inappropriate on the part of the officers, nor any evidence of any misconduct by the officers. All the officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, the police statement said.