NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks in January. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

In a social media address to the New York City Police Department, commissioner Dermot Shea addressed morale within the ranks, protests, the role of the media and police reform.

Shea thanked the department for working around the clock, away from their families for the last two weeks as protests have been continuous in the city. He acknowledged that the protests have been largely peaceful and asked the department to “hang in there” to allow everyone to “have a voice at this difficult time.”

Shea's address comes after New York legislators passed a package of bills providing for comprehensive police reform, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intended to sign them all quickly.

Here's what Shea said:

On police reform: With so much discussion about police reform across the country and in an effort to boost morale within the ranks, Shea said, “I think we are the best police department in this country. We’re a police department that the whole world looks up to, never forget that.” Later on adding, “You are that thin line that keeps this society functioning, period.”

He continued addressing what the department has done to improve relations within the community like neighborhood policing, using data and technology to target where most crime happens and applauding the fact that crime has been down in NYC for years.

“Nobody is mentioning that we have been reforming for the past six years,” mentioning policies and tools that already exist in the NYPD, like body cameras, de-escalation training and a no chokehold policy.

Shea acknowledged that “we’re far from perfect” and said “difficult conversations” need to be had about race within the department — not just among uniformed officers, but civilian members as well.

On NYPD incidents: In reaction to the “bad incidents” that the NYPD has faced the last few weeks, Shea said, “I won’t allow people in this noble profession to stain that shield you wear on your chest… we can’t have people acting inappropriately.”

He said that there may be a few more disciplinary actions taken against officers, “not a lot more, but there may be more” and says he will hold people accountable.

On protests: Shea said they will continue to allow them to happen and he mentioned the media at these protests saying the department needs to make sure the press has the ability to do their jobs.