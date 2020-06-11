US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:07 a.m. ET, June 11, 2020
1 min ago

What's going on in Seattle

A Black Lives Matter mural begins to take shape on East Pine Street in the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" on June 10, in Seattle, Washington.
A Black Lives Matter mural begins to take shape on East Pine Street in the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" on June 10, in Seattle, Washington. David Ryder/Getty Images

Ongoing protests in Seattle have sparked a Twitter row between President Donald Trump, the city's mayor, Jenny Durkan, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who are both Democrats.

What's happening?

Seattle Police Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said they have received reports that a group of protesters set up barricades and "some armed individuals running them as checkpoints" in the city's East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

CNN affiliate KOMO reports that protesters have surrounded the area with barricades and are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Police left the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, boarded up, but unoccupied. Officers are only responding to emergency calls. 

"While they have a constitutional right to bear arms, and while Washington is an open carry state, there is no legal right for those arms to be used to intimidate community members," Nollette said at a news conference Wednesday. "No one at these checkpoints has the legal authority to demand identification from anyone."

However, Nollette said "in an effort to try to collaborate and cooperate and move forward peacefully, we're trying to get a dialogue going."

"We're trying to figure out a way to resolve this without unduly impacting the citizens and businesses that are operating in that area," she said. "We don't want the important message about justice and improving policing relations and improving racial equity to get drowned out by this small faction of what's going on."

Who's organizing it?

That's unclear right now. Nollette said police are trying to figure out a point of contact in order to establish a dialogue.

Seattle officials say they have no indication that the occupied area is being coordinated by left-wing activist groups under the umbrella of Antifa, despite online rumors to the contrary.

“City officials have not interacted with ‘armed antifa militants’ at this site, but will continue to be on site to monitor the situation closely,” Lori Patrick with the mayor’s office tells CNN.

What did Trump say?

Trump tweeted that "domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle," claiming they are "run by Radical Left Democrats." In another tweet, he said Mayor Durken and Gov. Inslee need to "take back" their city and that "these ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY."

How did Durken and Inslee respond?

Durken responded by telling Trump to "go back to your bunker," a reference to when US Secret Service moved him to a secure, underground section of the White House during protests last month.

Inslee told him to "stoop tweeting"

31 min ago

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR prohibiting Confederate flag: "Bravo"

From CNN's Jill Martin

Bubba Wallace, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, in Martinsville, Virginia.
Bubba Wallace, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, in Martinsville, Virginia. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace, the only full-time African American driver in the auto racing Cup Series, responded to NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag saying, "bravo."

Wallace was interviewed on FOX Sports 1 ahead of this evening’s race in Martinsville, Virginia.

“Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," he said during the interview.

NASCAR announced the decision in a statement earlier today saying "the display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited" from all events and properties.

"There’s a lot of emotions on the racetrack and off the racetrack that are riding with us. Tonight is something special. Today has been special. Hats off to NASCAR," Wallace said.

Some background: Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon he wanted NASCAR to go further than 2015, when it asked fans not to bring the Confederate flags to races –– instead prohibit it all together.

1 hr 29 min ago

Catch up: Here's the latest on the worldwide protests

George Floyd's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and protest worldwide. Here's the latest on the demonstrations:

  • "Stop the pain": George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, testified before the House on police accountability. He called on lawmakers to overhaul policing laws, saying his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20."
  • Bans on chokeholds: At least 12 cities and municipalities in the United States are starting to ban or have banned the use of chokeholds in policing, according to information gathered by CNN. Those include: Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, Broward County (Florida), Miami, Chicago, Washington, DC, Minneapolis, New York City, Denver, and Houston.
  • Richmond protesters remove Christopher Columbus statue: The crowd vandalized the monument to the explorer before throwing it into a lake.
  • UK rapper speaks out over police brutality: British rapper Wretch 32 posted a clip of his 62-year-old father being tasered by a police officer. The video has been viewed more than 1 million times online.
  • Calls to remove Confederate statues: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has renewed her call for the removal of the 11 statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials that are on display as part of the National Statuary Hall collection in the United States Capitol. 
  • NASCAR bans Confederate flags: American auto racing company NASCAR will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed at events and properties, according to a statement. This week, driver Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, called for NASCAR to go further than 2015, when it asked fans not to bring the Confederate flags to races.

1 hr 31 min ago

New York City police commissioner: "Officers that do not uphold the standards that we set have to be held accountable"

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks during a media briefing ahead of scheduled protest against the killing of George Floyd on May 29 in New York.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks during a media briefing ahead of scheduled protest against the killing of George Floyd on May 29 in New York. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea joined CNN's Don Lemon to discuss the protests in the city and around the nation.

When asked about the case of an office charged for shoving a woman to the ground, Shea said that "officers that do not uphold the standards that we set have to be held accountable."

Regarding a report in The New York Times that as many as 40 more officers could be charged, Shea said he did not know how the Times got that number and believes the number of officers charged will be "very small."

"We've had good news the last couple of days, very calm and peaceful demonstrations. We're looking for that to continue," he said.

Shea on defunding the police: Shea said he believes that law enforcement is not the problem, but rather should be part of the solution. However, he warned that dismissing the concerns or fears of others -- including those of black mothers who worry about their children being shot and killed by police -- is a " big mistake."

When asked about the growing movement to defund the police, Shea said he believes people should acknowledge "the unprecedented time we're in" with respect to how the pandemic has affected the economy.

"Everyone is going to have to tighten their belts including the New York Police Department," he said.

Still, Shea told CNN's Don Lemon he is committed to "taking some money out of the NYPD budget if it can be used to restore programs for kids. I think that's crime fighting.

He continued:

"It's by far the best use of our money and resources. I view that separately, Don, than this defund the police movement, which is a greater conversation and to be honest I don't know that many people speak the same language here in terms of what it actually means. 
I think that law enforcement is part of the solution. I would go a little stronger than you. You said they can be. I think they are. We're not perfect, but we are out there. Listen, this is such a complicated issue. We have to do a better job of making sure that the people we are striving to protect do not feel alienated.

WATCH:

1 hr 35 min ago

Breonna Taylor death: Detective who applied for warrant put on administrative reassignment

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia and Theresa Waldrop

The detective who applied for the warrant that ended in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been placed on administrative reassignment, the Louisville, Kentucky, interim police chief said.

Police shot the 26-year-old EMT at least eight times after breaking down the door of her apartment in an attempted drug raid. Recent protests in the city have called for justice in her death.

The Taylor family, their attorney, the US postal inspector and others have raised questions about how and why the warrant was approved, Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday.

Schroeder added that the detective who applied for the warrant has been put on administrative reassignment until those questions can be answered.

"This is all part of the process of getting to the truth of what happened that night and leading up to that night," Schroeder said.

The matter has also been referred to the FBI, he said.

Read more:

1 hr 35 min ago

Why US protests have prompted a conversation about race in Australia

From CNN's Julia Hollingsworth

Over the weekend, thousands of people took part in Black Lives Matter marches across Australia. Yet these protesters weren't just marching to voice their anger about the mistreatment of African Americans in the United States -- they want to end entrenched discrimination against Australia's Indigenous population.

The numbers back up their conviction that Australia needs to change. While the country's Indigenous population makes up just 3.3% of its 25 million people, they account for more than a quarter of its prisoners. Indigenous Australians are also almost twice as likely to die by suicide, have a life expectancy that is almost nine years lower, and have higher infant mortality rates than non-Indigenous Australians.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. A study by Australian National University released Tuesday found that 75% of Australians hold a negative view of the nation's original inhabitants.

"This study presents stark evidence of the solid invisible barrier that Indigenous people face in society," said report author Siddharth Shirodkar. "But the data is actually not about Indigenous Australians -- it's about the rest of us."

Read more:

1 hr 52 min ago

The Boston Red Sox have acknowledged racist incidents taking place at Fenway Park and are backing former outfielder Torii Hunter

The Boston Red Sox say have apologized to former Minnesota Twins outfielder Torii Hunter, who said he was subject to racial abuse while in Boston or playing in the city's famed Fenway Park.

Hunter, a five-time All Star and nine-time Golden Glove winner, told ESPN last week that has "been called the N-word in Boston 100 times. … From little kids, and grownups right next to them didn’t say anything."

Hunter said he negotiated no trade-clauses in his contracts while playing professional baseball so he did not have to go to Boston.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” the Red Sox statement says. “If you doubted him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.

Hunter is not the first professional athlete to complain about racial abuse in Boston. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones told USA Today in 2017 he was racially abused and had peanuts thrown at him while playing in Boston. Celtics guard Marcus Smart told ESPN's The Undefeated, the network's platform that covers the intersections of race, sports and culture, he's been called the n-word in the city.

The Red Sox have a troubled past when it comes to race. They became the last Major League Baseball team to integrate in 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

However, the team has been attempting to combat that narrative in recent years. Yawkey Way, an iconic street named after the late Red Sox owner who resisted integration, was renamed in 2017 because of Yawkey's racist legacy.

Both Hunter and Jones posted on Twitter in support of the Red Sox's statement published Wednesday.

1 hr 52 min ago

Los Angeles mayor: "These have been traumatic days"

From CNN's Sarah Moon

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the United States past few days have been "traumatic" while addressing the demonstrations in the city over George Floyd’s death.

Garcetti said the struggle has been particularly difficult because of how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected demonstrations.

“Powerful, peaceful, passionate protest is who we are as Americans,” Garcetti said. “No change has ever come to this country without the power of that protest, without our collective voices saying, this is our nation, we belong here, this is a part of it and we demand that this nation treat us all equally for the justice that we deserve.’”

Garcetti talked about making progress in racial injustice by having quiet conversations at dinner tables, in the workplace, or in neighborhoods.

“Racial justice is something that we all own,” he said. 

Garcetti previously announced that Los Angeles will invest $250 million in communities of color. He added that $150 million in cuts from the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget “is not enough,” as he addressed the need for advancing police reform.

2 hr 27 min ago

A&E is stopping production of "Live PD" amid a nationwide protests about police brutality and systemic racism

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

A&E's "Live PD" Cast: From left: Dan Abrams, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, and Tom Morris Jr.
A&E's "Live PD" Cast: From left: Dan Abrams, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, and Tom Morris Jr. A&E

The A&E television network is stopping production of "Live PD," a show that follows police officers around the nation, amid the ongoing protests, the network said in a statement.

Here's what A&E said:

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

A&E's decision comes shortly after "Cops" was canceled after a 30 year-run. A spokesperson for Paramount Network said that it has no "current or future plans for it to return."