Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world: Live updates

By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:06 a.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 min ago

"We have to deliver on this moment to achieve fundamental changes that address racial inequalities and white supremacy," Biden writes in op-ed

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Delaware State University student center in Dover, Delaware, on June 5.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Delaware State University student center in Dover, Delaware, on June 5. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Writing in USA Today, former Vice President Joe Biden said it is imperative leaders throughout the United States seize this moment in order to address racial inequality throughout the country.

"For too long, black Americans have lived with a knee on their neck -- not only institutional violence, but daily injustices like having the police called for sitting in a coffee shop or watching birds in the park," the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said. "We know the nation we want to be. Now we have to deliver on this moment to achieve fundamental changes that address racial inequalities and white supremacy in our country.

Biden also accused President Donald Trump of using "hate-filled, conspiracy-laden rhetoric is inflaming the racial divides in our country" but said the issue of racial justice goes beyond who holds the presidency.

"We need to root out systemic racism across our laws and institutions, and we need to make sure black Americans have a real shot to get ahead," he said.

Defunding the police: In the piece, Biden said he does not support calls to defund the police. Biden said rather than eliminate police departments throughout the country and rethink how public safety works from scratch, he believes "the better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms."

"I’ve long been a firm believer in the power of community policing -- getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect," he said.

26 min ago

Cornel West: "We've got a love that the world can't take away"

Cornel West speaks at the Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University on October 22, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Cornel West speaks at the Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University on October 22, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Dr. Cornel West, a prominent academic and professor at Harvard Univeristy, said he was proud to see the themes of love and justice on fully display at George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday.

"The Floyd family lifted up that spiritual moral banner in the midst of a moment in which we got all of the lies and crimes."

West, one of the most eloquent and best known academics studying issues of race in the United States, said that despite his 50 years of activism, the sight of the pall bearers bringing in Floyd's casket was tough to watch.

"I couldn't take it, man," he said. "And yet, I got to bounce back. And I will bounce back, because we've got a love that the world can't take away. White supremacy may make being black a crime, but we refuse to get in the gutter. We gonna go down swinging like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali in the name of love and justice."

West's words brought CNN's Anderson Cooper to tears.

Watch what he had to say:

1 hr 16 min ago

Catch up: Here are latest updates on the protests

If you are just joining us, here are the latest headlines related to George Floyd’s death, police reform and the Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Floyd laid to rest: Thousands of mourners gathered at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas on Monday to pay their respects to Floyd. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Floyd's death "the most horrific tragedy" he has ever seen. Brooke Williams, the niece of George Floyd, demanded justice for her uncle, whom many knew as Perry. "As long as I'm breathing, justice will be served for Perry," she said.
  • Rev. Al Sharpton vows to continue the movement: Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Floyd's funeral, vowed to keep fighting saying, "the movement won't rest until we get justice. Until we have one standard of justice."
  • Chokehold banned in Phoenix: The Phoenix Police Department in Arizona announced it will no longer use the “Carotid Control Technique,” more commonly known as a chokehold.
  • Seattle sued over police less-lethal weapon use: The American Civil Liberties Union and the Seattle-area chapter of Black Lives Matter filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Seattle in an effort to “immediately stop the use of chemical agents and projectiles on protesters,” a statement and court filings revealed.
  • Streets will be renamed: In each borough at a “crucial” location, a street will be named “Black Lives Matter,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.
  • On Capitol Hill: Thirty five members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to several federal agencies demanding an end to alleged surveillance of peaceful protesters as people across the country continue to demonstrate against police brutality following the killing of Floyd. 
1 hr 32 min ago

George Floyd's legacy reverberates across the globe

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

"He's going to change the world."

The poignant eulogy to George Floyd delivered by his brother Rodney on Tuesday is already at least partially true, although how deep and enduring that change is will be decided by future struggles.

In a span of mere days, the death of a black man with a white policeman's knee on his neck became a parable in America's aching racial story and a rallying point for action that resonated far beyond Minnesota, where he died, and disrupted politics, business, culture and sports. Floyd's impact has spanned continents -- sparking debate and reflections across the Atlantic in Europe.

Barely known outside his own circle, Floyd suddenly became the most famous man in the world, shouldering the pain of the racially oppressed everywhere with his dying words, "I can't breathe." Yet he will never know of his fame nor perceive the change he has wrought.

Read more:

1 hr 12 min ago

Martin Gugino is a "loving person" who believes in nonviolence, a friend of his told CNN

A friend of Martin Gugino, the man pushed to the ground by Buffalo police, said the 75-year-old man preaches nonviolence and is a "loving person."

The friend, Vicki Ross, said President Trump's tweet of an unfounded conspiracy theory tying Gugino to the Antifa movement was "baseless."

Ross said Gugino is an active participant at the Western New York Peace Center, which she directs, and "his signature characteristic is nonviolence."

"The idea that he is violent in any way is ridiculous," she said.

Gugino moved from the intensive care unit: Ross said that Gugino "has been in a lot of pain" but was moved out of intensive care recently.

"We've been very worried, but the fact he's now out of the ICU we're feeling very encouraged, but it's going to be slow. That's what they say, it's going to take a while," she said.

Watch:

1 hr 18 min ago

Ahmaud Arbery's mother: "I know that he cried out for me as well"

Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery -- a black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia -- spoke to CNN about her experience attending George Floyd's funeral in Houston in Tuesday.

CNN's Don Lemon asked Cooper if the fact that Floyd called out for his mother before dying resonated with her.

Cooper said she believes her son did the same.

"I know that he cried out for me as well," she said.

Cooper said she "stands with all other mothers who have lost their sons to these events." 

"We can't lose another life to such tragedy," she said. "Something has to change."

Watch:

1 hr 19 min ago

George Floyd's high school friend speaks to CNN

Jonathan Veal met George Floyd in the sixth grade, but the two didn't really become close until high school.

Veal told CNN that in 11th grade, Floyd said "he wanted to touch the world."

"It's hard to wrap your mind around the weight of that statement at 17 years old," Veal recounted in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon."

Veal said he was reminded of that moment when recently saw an Instagram post of Floyd's from when he was alive in which he said "don't count big Floyd out, I'm going to touch the world."

"It was like that comment back in 11th grade was almost prophetic in nature, to see now he is literally having a global impact -- he is touching remote parts of the world -- it's pretty awesome. We just hate that it had to come in this respect.

Veal said at Floyd's funeral today, he struggled to find a moment to personally grieve his friend, but took solace in the fact that his pain was shared by so many.

"This guy you have known for so long and you want to celebrate him in almost a private moment. But you have to share him with the world. And so, just seeing the energy and emotions that were out there, it was almost difficult for me to celebrate and be able to bid a  farewell to my life long friend.

Watch:

1 hr 11 min ago

The Washington, D.C. Council just passed an emergency police reform bill

From CNN's Adrienne Winston

A Metropolitan Police Department officer stands on a vandalized police cruiser as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in Washington DC, on Sunday, May 31.
A Metropolitan Police Department officer stands on a vandalized police cruiser as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in Washington DC, on Sunday, May 31. Alex Brandon/AP

The Washington, D.C. Council, the legislature for the United States capitol, unanimously passed an emergency bill to reform policing in the city.

The measure bans police from using chemicals such as tear gas and pepper spray on protestors, as well as “less-lethal projectiles” like rubber bullets and stun grenades. It also makes it unlawful for police to restrain someone by the neck, as in a chokehold. 

The bill also prevents the Metropolitan Police Department from hiring law enforcement officers who were fired from a policing job in another jurisdiction, or resigned ahead of pending disciplinary action or termination. 

Tuesday’s vote enacts the changes for 90 days, the Washington Post reported, which can be extended to 225 days with a second vote. The council must hold public hearings and vote again in order to make the measures permanent.

Councilmember David Grosso wanted an additional amendment capping the city’s police force at 3,500 members. However, Grosso’s fellow members voted that down. The District currently has 3,863 sworn officers.

1 hr 34 min ago

The Harris County district attorney is dismissing nearly 800 criminal cases related to protest charges

From CNN's Raja Razek

Following a weeklong review, prosecutors in Texas' Harris County -- which is home to the city of Houston -- are dismissing 796 criminal cases related to protest charges, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

The review divided cases "between those people who sought to do harm others and property vs. those arrested for simple civil disobedience." Nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, mostly obstructing a highway and trespassing, were dismissed, according to the statement. 

Of the 654 individuals charged, only 51 adults and one juvenile now face active cases.

District Attorney Kim Ogg called the results of the review "astounding."

“The job of the prosecutor is to seek individualized justice in every case,” Ogg said. “While probable cause existed for the arrests of those people who refused to disperse after being ordered to do so by police, our young prosecutors worked hard to identify the few offenders who came to inflict harm on others and intentional damage to property.”