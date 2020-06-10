Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Delaware State University student center in Dover, Delaware, on June 5. Jim WatsonAFP/Getty Images

Writing in USA Today, former Vice President Joe Biden said it is imperative leaders throughout the United States seize this moment in order to address racial inequality throughout the country.

"For too long, black Americans have lived with a knee on their neck -- not only institutional violence, but daily injustices like having the police called for sitting in a coffee shop or watching birds in the park," the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said. "We know the nation we want to be. Now we have to deliver on this moment to achieve fundamental changes that address racial inequalities and white supremacy in our country.

Biden also accused President Donald Trump of using "hate-filled, conspiracy-laden rhetoric is inflaming the racial divides in our country" but said the issue of racial justice goes beyond who holds the presidency.

"We need to root out systemic racism across our laws and institutions, and we need to make sure black Americans have a real shot to get ahead," he said.

Defunding the police: In the piece, Biden said he does not support calls to defund the police. Biden said rather than eliminate police departments throughout the country and rethink how public safety works from scratch, he believes "the better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms."

"I’ve long been a firm believer in the power of community policing -- getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect," he said.