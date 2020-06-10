Cornel West speaks at the Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University on October 22, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Dr. Cornel West, a prominent academic and professor at Harvard Univeristy, said he was proud to see the themes of love and justice on fully display at George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday.

"The Floyd family lifted up that spiritual moral banner in the midst of a moment in which we got all of the lies and crimes."

West, one of the most eloquent and best known academics studying issues of race in the United States, said that despite his 50 years of activism, the sight of the pall bearers bringing in Floyd's casket was tough to watch.

"I couldn't take it, man," he said. "And yet, I got to bounce back. And I will bounce back, because we've got a love that the world can't take away. White supremacy may make being black a crime, but we refuse to get in the gutter. We gonna go down swinging like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali in the name of love and justice."

West's words brought CNN's Anderson Cooper to tears.

Watch what he had to say: