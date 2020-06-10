US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Joshua Berlinger, Steve George and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 10:04 p.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 hr 52 min ago

Seattle police chief orders officers to keep body cameras on during protests

From CNN’s Andy Rose

As civil rights protests continue in the streets of Seattle, Washington, the city’s police chief is ordering officers working at demonstrations to leave their body cameras on.

“Effective immediately all Seattle Police Department officers who are assigned to work demonstrations where they will have contact with the public are ordered to have body-worn video recording during demonstrations,” the Seattle Police Department’s Public Affairs unit announced Wednesday. 

The announcement puts the department in line with an executive order signed by Mayor Jenny Durkan earlier in the week

Some context: Previously, department policy called for no recordings to be made of “people lawfully exercising their freedom of speech, press, association, assembly, or religion unless they have probable cause to believe that criminal activity is occurring or when ordered to record by a supervisor.”

“I recognize that public trust and confidence is broken – people want body cams on to provide additional accountability,” Durkan tweeted Monday.

2 hr 3 min ago

Mother of Javier Ambler's sons calls for justice, equality and solidarity

Bre Gamble, the mother of Javier Ambler's two sons – a black man in Texas who died while in police custody at the end of March – said the reason incidents like this keep happening is because "we're not getting any justice."

Body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department shows sheriff's deputies from Williamson County arresting Ambler after a vehicle pursuit.

The video shows him saying "I can't breathe" several times not long before he died.

"We need justice. We need equality. And we need solidarity. What's hard about that?" Gamble told CNN on Wednesday.

She said she wants the district attorney to bring the highest charges and that she's "tired of seeing a slap on the wrist."

"We're tired of seeing a slap on the wrist. That's all these officers get, manslaughter with two years in prison and they go out – if they even go to prison," Gamble said. "We're not getting anybody who's getting made an example," she added.

Gamble said the death of Ambler was traumatic for her son.

"This is the mental trauma that you are causing on our black children," she said.

"The stereotype is that black men aren't around, and the state of Texas has allowed Williamson county go on like this for so long, and they have made my children statistics now," Gamble said. "That's an empty feeling. He was a good dad."

WATCH:

2 hr 41 min ago

Mississippi governor discusses whether the state flag should be changed

From CNN's Janine Mack 

Mississippi Brodcasting
Gov. Tate Reeves discussed the Mississippi state flag which is the only one of the United States to feature a Confederate symbol.  

“I believe that some point people will want to change the flag, but it should be done by a vote of the people, not by a vote of politicians doing a backroom deal in Jackson,” Reeves said on Wednesday during a news conference in response to criticism surrounding the Confederate emblem in the state flag.

The governor added that some people want to keep the flag while some people want to change the flag and that sooner rather than later, “people may decide to change.”

“There is no doubt that there's a lot of conversation surrounding that issue right now. And it's very important to have a conversation. That's certainly ongoing. I've made it clear what my position is and, and my position is consistent today as it was in 2019,” Reeves said. “I believe that if we're going to have real change in our state. We've got to deal with the issue of the flag in such a way in which all Mississippians can come together and can rally around one another.”

The Mississippi flag is the same one that has flown over the state since 1890, but it wasn't an official state flag until 2001, after the vote by the Mississippi Legislature, according to Reeves.

“As we look back on many of the decisions that were made by the politicians in '01 and no one probably wouldn't make the same decisions that they made them,” Reeves said.

These comments come the same day that NASCAR banned the display of the Confederate flag at all events.

2 hr 42 min ago

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR prohibiting Confederate flag: "Bravo"

From CNN's Jill Martin

Steve Helber/AP
Bubba Wallace, the only full-time African American driver in the Cup Series, responded to NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag saying, "bravo."

Wallace was interviewed on FOX Sports 1 ahead of this evening’s race in Martinsville, Virginia.

“Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," he said during the interview.

NASCAR announced the decision in a statement earlier today saying "the display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited" from all events and properties.

"There’s a lot of emotions on the racetrack and off the racetrack that are riding with us. Tonight is something special. Today has been special. Hats off to NASCAR," Wallace said.

Some background: Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon he wanted NASCAR to go further than 2015, when it asked fans not to bring the Confederate flags to races –– instead prohibit it all together.

3 hr 1 min ago

Budget dollars need to shift from policing to investing in communities, Houston mayor says

Pool
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said systems on every level, from federal to local governments, need to shift the way they prioritize budget dollars and invest in underserved communities.

"What they're saying is, if your funding is going just to law enforcement, and you're not investing significant dollars in communities that have been under resourced and underserved for decades, you've got it all wrong," Turner told CNN on Wednesday.

He said if governments invest in the communities that have been underserved for decades, then not as much money will need to be spent on policing.

"If the message is that you're going to fund police to police these communities and incarcerate them but you're not willing to make significant, impactful investment in their schools, in their communities, in their parks, providing economic business and job opportunities, good, sound infrastructure, access to health care –– you are missing to the mark," Turner said.

Turner said people want good policing and accountability, but "if we continue to get it wrong" marches, protests and demonstrations will continue.

WATCH:

3 hr 25 min ago

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane released on bond, according to jail website

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Lane, one of the four former officers involved in George Floyd's death, has been released from the Hennepin County Jail on bond, according to the jail website.

Some context: Earl Gray, attorney for Lane, told NBC's Today Show on June 8 that his client "was doing what he thought was right."

Lane, 37, had only been on the force for four days when he helped to restrain Floyd, according to his lawyer. Asked how his client could stand by and watch for nearly nine minutes, Gray said:

"He did not stand by and watch. He was holding the legs because they guy was resisting at first. Now, when he’s holding his legs he says to Chauvin, well should we roll him over? Because he says he can’t breathe. Chauvin says no."

Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd, who died while in custody. 

The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd's death.  

Chauvin, 44, was charged last Wednesday with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder. 

Kueng, Thao and Lane were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

3 hr 56 min ago

Pelosi renews call to remove Confederate statues from US Capitol

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

Susan Walsh/AP/FILE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has renewed her call for the removal of the 11 statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials that are on display as part of the National Statuary Hall collection in the United States Capitol. 

Pelosi made the request in a letter today to the congressional leadership of the Joint Committee on the Library.

“Let us lead by example. To this end, I request the Joint Committee on the Library direct the Architect of the Capitol to immediately take steps to remove these 11 statues from display in the United States Capitol,” Pelosi wrote in the letter.

In a tweet, Pelosi said, “The statues which fill the halls of Congress should reflect our highest ideals as Americans. Today, I am once again calling for the removal from the US Capitol of the statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials. These statues pay homage to hate, not heritage.” 

The push from Pelosi is a renewal of a call she made in 2017 when she asked then-House Speaker Paul Ryan to join Democrats in backing legislation to remove the statues from the Capitol. That failed push from Democrats came after the violence in Charlottesville.  

 

4 hr 3 min ago

Trump focuses on past accomplishments during meeting with black leaders

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal  

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
President Trump avoided commenting on police, protesters, and George Floyd's death during an event with pro-Trump African-American community leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

Instead, Trump said historically black colleges and universities “were treated very, very badly and I treated them very good,” and said the black community is “doing very well now.”

Trump and other participants also blasted the media in vitriolic terms.

Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson accused the media of “putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer” and “killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

The President didn’t respond directly, but later added, “The media is almost 100% negative. It’s incredible.”

Even when participants steered the conversation to the black community’s relationship with law enforcement, the President did not comment.

Kareem Lanier with the pro-Trump Urban Revitalization Coalition told the President that problems with police abuses run deep in the African American community.

“This whole situation with this policing — it’s not new to black people,” Lanier said. “We’ve been used to it. As a kid I got harassed by the police all the time and I was a good – I think I was a good kid. But it’s a part of our community.”

After Lanier spoke, the President said that his comments were “well said,” and concluded the event.

Trump then took only one question from the press, but didn't respond when asked twice about why the confederacy needed to be defended.

The event was not on Trump's public schedule and was billed only as a “roundtable discussion.”

4 hr 12 min ago

Peaceful protests continue across the country

It's been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, and demonstrators continue to peacefully protest across the country.

Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, and bystander video showed a police officer kneeling on the side of his neck as officers tried to subdue him. That sparked days of massive protests in cities across the nation and a sweeping discussion about race relations, reform of policing and more.

Here's a look at the protests across the country:

New York

CNN
Boston

Pool via WBZ
Demonstrators raise their arms during a protest against police brutality on June 10 in Boston.
Demonstrators raise their arms during a protest against police brutality on June 10 in Boston. Steven Senne/AP