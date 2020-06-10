Seattle police chief orders officers to keep body cameras on during protests

Bre Gamble, the mother of Javier Ambler's two sons – a black man in Texas who died while in police custody at the end of March – said the reason incidents like this keep happening is because "we're not getting any justice."

Body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department shows sheriff's deputies from Williamson County arresting Ambler after a vehicle pursuit.

The video shows him saying "I can't breathe" several times not long before he died.

"We need justice. We need equality. And we need solidarity. What's hard about that?" Gamble told CNN on Wednesday.

She said she wants the district attorney to bring the highest charges and that she's "tired of seeing a slap on the wrist."

"We're tired of seeing a slap on the wrist. That's all these officers get, manslaughter with two years in prison and they go out – if they even go to prison," Gamble said. "We're not getting anybody who's getting made an example," she added.

Gamble said the death of Ambler was traumatic for her son.

"This is the mental trauma that you are causing on our black children," she said.

"The stereotype is that black men aren't around, and the state of Texas has allowed Williamson county go on like this for so long, and they have made my children statistics now," Gamble said. "That's an empty feeling. He was a good dad."

WATCH: