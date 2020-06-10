Seattle police chief orders officers to keep body cameras on during protests

As civil rights protests continue in the streets of Seattle, Washington, the city’s police chief is ordering officers working at demonstrations to leave their body cameras on.
“Effective immediately all Seattle Police Department officers who are assigned to work demonstrations where they will have contact with the public are ordered to have body-worn video recording during demonstrations,” the Seattle Police Department’s Public Affairs unit announced Wednesday.
The announcement puts the department in line with an executive order signed by Mayor Jenny Durkan earlier in the week
Some context: Previously, department policy called for no recordings to be made of “people lawfully exercising their freedom of speech, press, association, assembly, or religion unless they have probable cause to believe that criminal activity is occurring or when ordered to record by a supervisor.”
“I recognize that public trust and confidence is broken – people want body cams on to provide additional accountability,” Durkan tweeted Monday.