Black Lives Matter protests

Coronavirus pandemic

What's moving markets today

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Joshua Berlinger, Steve George and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 5:14 p.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 min ago

NASCAR says it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at events

A view of a Confederate flags seen flying over the infield during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina.
A view of a Confederate flags seen flying over the infield during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina. Jonathan Moore/Getty Images/FILE

NASCAR will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed at events and properties, according to a statement this afternoon.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties," the statement said.

Some context: In a week where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt before an event and said racetracks shouldn't allow Confederate flags, the NASCAR driver will make another bold move Wednesday by racing a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.

"I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR," said Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971. "Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding."

 

25 min ago

National police reform talks are happening, Minneapolis police chief says

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

CNN

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said police chiefs from around the country are having conversations about national reforms for police departments.

Asked if there should be federal guidelines for police departments across the board, Arradondo said this is an opportunity for major city police chiefs across this country to look at what good national policing reforms look like. "I know that those conversations are taking place now," he said. 

Citizens "should not have to feel that you will be treated differently in Minneapolis, to L.A., or to Dallas, or to New York City,"Arradondo said.

Arradondo told CNN's Sara Sidner that any plans to defund or dismantle police "have to be thoughtful, they have to be mindful, they have to be based in fact. If it's totally driven by emotion, lives could be at stake as well."

Arradondo said he has continued to do his job because: "I care about my elders. I care about the children growing up in this world having to turn on the news and seeing black men die at the hands of police."

27 min ago

Former DOJ employees request internal investigation into Barr's role clearing protesters outside White House

From CNN's David Shortell

Attorney General William Barr, center, stands in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1.
Attorney General William Barr, center, stands in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1. Alex Brandon/AP

More than 1,250 former Justice Department employees asked the agency’s internal watchdog to investigate Attorney General William Barr for his role in the forcible clearing of a peaceful protest outside the White House earlier this month ahead of staged photo-op by President Trump.

In a letter, the former officials, who served in career and politically-appointed positions under Democratic and Republican leadership, said Barr may have trampled the constitutional rights of the protesters when he ordered the move, and asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to review the attorney general’s involvement in the episode. 

“If the Attorney General or any other DOJ employee has directly participated in actions that have deprived Americans of their constitutional rights or that physically injured Americans lawfully exercising their rights, that would be misconduct of the utmost seriousness, the details of which must be shared with the American people,” the former officials wrote.

The letter, organized by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit that has battled the Trump administration, is similar to other statements put out by the group of former officials earlier this year, including calls for Barr to resign over his controversial handling of the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn prosecutions. 

What Barr has said about the incident: During an interview Sunday, Barr again defended the actions of federal law enforcement officers, saying in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," that the protesters were moved because the Park Police wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House — not to aid the White House in staging Trump's subsequent photo opportunity with a Bible at the nearby St. John's Episcopal Church.

Barr, who has sought to distance himself from the official order to clear the protesters, also claimed on Sunday that the protesters at Lafayette Square, which had become the center of attention for the ongoing demonstrations, were violent. There is no evidence of that claim, and CNN personnel on the scene reported the protesters were peaceful.

35 min ago

Several Los Angeles police officers taken off field duties after using excessive force during protests

From CNN's Alexandra Meeks

At least seven Los Angeles police officers have been removed from field duties after using excessive force during recent protests, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

This comes amid heightened scrutiny of the actions of police officers, particularly against peaceful demonstrators in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

"The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest," LAPD said in a statement. "Seven employees have been assigned to non-field duties due to improper actions during the protests."

LAPD has assigned 40 investigators to "look into every complaint thoroughly" and "hold every officer accountable for their actions," the department said. 

According to LAPD, complaints are currently being investigated, with 28 involving alleged uses of force.

51 min ago

Minneapolis chief: If police unions don't evolve they will "be contributing to the harm and not the good"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

CNN

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told CNN there are systems in place across the country that make it hard to fire officers who commit acts of misconduct.

Arradondo said that if police unions in his city and in the country do not evolve, if they are not listening and "the voices are screaming out," "they will ultimately be contributing to the harm and not the good." He said "substantial changes" need to be made in the way that they operate.

"It shouldn't be hard to get rid of officers who are not serving the public who are committing acts of misconduct where they forfeited their right to wear this badge ... but there are systems in place, absolutely, that make it very difficult for me as a chief and for chiefs across this country to do just that, so we have to take that head-on as well," Arradondo told CNN's Sara Sidner's during an interview. 

The chief said from the conversations he's had with union leaders, they understand "the time is now, the time is now to do some self-reflection, to look at what their role is and how they can also impact public trust for the good or help in its erosion." 

55 min ago

Meeting George Floyd's family was "gut-wrenching," Minneapolis police chief says 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told CNN today that his meeting with George Floyd's family was "gut-wrenching" under the circumstances. 

"I looked them in the eye and I said, 'I'm sorry' and said 'their brother's death is not in vain,'" he said. "The grace and the love that they showed, they hugged me and we hugged."

Floyd "lost his life when he was expecting people who took an oath to protect and serve would be there for him," Arradondo said.

"That can never happen, should never happen again," Arradondo added.

29 min ago

Pelosi: Congress will pass police reform bill because "the people have spoken"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives with Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, for a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss police brutality and racial profiling on Tuesday, June 10.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives with Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, for a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss police brutality and racial profiling on Tuesday, June 10. Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, approached her before he testified today and asked if the police reform bill being debated in the House would actually become law.

"'Is there going to be a bill that is passed and why do you think so?'" she said he asked, recounting their conversation.

"I said 'I think so,'" she continued. "'I know so because the people have spoken.'"

Pelosi went on cite Abraham Lincoln, who famously said "public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail."

"People have spoken," she said. "They have been seen, they have been heard. And they've done so day in and day out for weeks. So the injustice of it all is readily apparent. the need to make the change is clear and the proposals to do so have been in the hopper for a while."

Watch part of Philonise Floyd's opening statement:

1 hr 10 min ago

Minneapolis police chief: Change does not happen overnight

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he believes his department is capable of policing justly, he tells CNN's Sara Sidner's during a sit down interview. 

"There are certainly parts within the policing agencies across this country that are broken and in Minneapolis police department, there are areas that we must change it must get better," Arradondo said.

"Without a doubt, we have absolutely tapped into our currency of trust with our communities and we have to build that reserve back up," Arradondo said.

Arradondo said that though he sued his department more than 10 years ago, he still believes in it.

"I do believe that what occurred to Mr. Floyd, absolutely should have never happened, and it has set this department back" but "I believe that there's hope and I believe that there's space for us to get better here," Arradondo said. 

"I can stand here and sit here before you today to tell you that what I experienced 10 years ago, there has been change, there has been progress in those 10 years. The fact that I'm sitting before you here is the chief of police from 10 years ago, there has been progress there has been change. But it's not gonna happen overnight," the chief said.

Earlier today: Arradondo announced that he is withdrawing from negotiations with the city's police union to conduct a "thorough review" of the city's contract with its officers.

"Beginning today as chief I am immediately withdrawing from the contract negotiations with the Minneapolis police federation," Arradondo said today during a news conference. 

The chief outlined how he plans the contract review will go:

"I plan to bring in subject matter experience and advisers to conduct a thorough review of how the contract can be restructured to provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform. Now this is not about employees benefit, wages or salary, but this is further examining those significant matters that touch on such things as critical incident protocol, our use of force, the significant role that supervisors play in this department and also the discipline process to include both grievances and arbitration."
1 hr 49 min ago

George Floyd's brother to Congress: "Justice has to be served"

Erin Schaff/Pool/The New York Times via AP
Erin Schaff/Pool/The New York Times via AP

Speaking before a House committee, George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, made an emotional plea for justice and called for the conviction of the Minneapolis police officers involved in his brother's death.

"Justice has to be served. Those officers they have to be convicted. Anybody with a heart, they know that's wrong. You don't do that to a human being, you don't even do that to an animal. His life mattered. All our lives matter. Black lives matter," Floyd told lawmakers during a hearing on police reform.

Floyd described the ongoing pain he and his family have felt in the weeks following his brother's death.

"My family, they just cry, cry every day and just ask, why? Why? He pleaded for his life. He said he couldn’t breathe. Nobody cared. Nobody. People pleaded for him, and they still didn’t care,“ Floyd said.

“I just wish..I wish I could get him back. Those officers, they get to live,” Floyd said through tears. 

Where the case stands: Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was arrested last month and initially charged with third-degree murder and other crimes. Last week, prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge. His bail was set at $1.25 million during a Monday hearing.

The other three officers involved in Floyd's death Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

They are each being held on $1 million bail and are scheduled to be in court June 29, according to inmate records. Their bails can be lowered to $750,000 with conditions.

Chauvin's next scheduled court date is June 29 as well.