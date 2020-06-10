NASCAR says it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at events

CNN

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said police chiefs from around the country are having conversations about national reforms for police departments.

Asked if there should be federal guidelines for police departments across the board, Arradondo said this is an opportunity for major city police chiefs across this country to look at what good national policing reforms look like. "I know that those conversations are taking place now," he said.

Citizens "should not have to feel that you will be treated differently in Minneapolis, to L.A., or to Dallas, or to New York City,"Arradondo said.

Arradondo told CNN's Sara Sidner that any plans to defund or dismantle police "have to be thoughtful, they have to be mindful, they have to be based in fact. If it's totally driven by emotion, lives could be at stake as well."

Arradondo said he has continued to do his job because: "I care about my elders. I care about the children growing up in this world having to turn on the news and seeing black men die at the hands of police."