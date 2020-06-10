NASCAR says it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at events

NASCAR will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed at events and properties, according to a statement this afternoon.
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties," the statement said.
Some context: In a week where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt before an event and said racetracks shouldn't allow Confederate flags, the NASCAR driver will make another bold move Wednesday by racing a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.
"I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR," said Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971. "Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding."