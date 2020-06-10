US
Black Lives Matter protests

Coronavirus pandemic

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Joshua Berlinger, Steve George and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 3:26 p.m. ET, June 10, 2020
57 Posts
17 min ago

At least 12 cities and municipalities are banning chokeholds in policing 

From CNN’s Janine Mack

At least 12 cities and municipalities in the United States are starting to ban or have banned the use of chokeholds in policing, according to information gathered by CNN.  

Those include: Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, Broward County (Florida), Miami, Chicago, Washington, DC, Minneapolis, New York City, Denver, and Houston.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed police in the state to stop training officers to use "carotid holds," and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said he wants police across the state to restrict the use of chokeholds. 

Internationally, France has banned chokeholds by their police departments.

1 hr 2 min ago

White House economic adviser: "I don't believe nowadays we have systemic racism"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal 

Pool
Pool

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, repeatedly told reporters at the White House Wednesday that he does not believe systemic racism exists in the United States.

“I do not,” Kudlow responded when asked if systemic racism was an issue in the country.

“At all in the US?” the reporter followed up. “I do not,” Kudlow repeated.

“Any systemic racism against African Americans in the United States?” the reporter asked again. “I will say it again. I do not,” Kudlow said.

“I think the harm of when you have some very bad apples on the law enforcement side,” he continued, “what was done to Mr. Floyd was abysmal. Abysmal. I believe everyone in this country agrees with that."

“As part of this coming back together, and since the President is a law and order man, law and order is good for growth,” Kudlow said. “Law and order is good for families, law and order is good for people of all colors. It’s a unifying message. But there will be reforms regarding police and other areas.” 

“Most of my adult professional life I not only have fought for equal rights, including civil rights, but I don’t believe nowadays we have systemic racism. We do have some bad apples in the police department, and that can be changed,” he added later. 

Some context: Kudlow's comments come as officials have told CNN that the White House is working on an executive order on police reform, but it's not clear yet which provisions it may include as President Trump has not yet signaled what he's willing to support.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested this was possible earlier this morning.

“We do believe that we will have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order,” she said on Fox News. 

1 hr 17 min ago

Professional athletes urge Congress to increase police accountability

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente and Jamie Ehrlich

With over 1,400 signatures from personnel from the NFL, NBA and MLB, including the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich among a bevy of sporting superstars, the Players Coalition sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday seeking to put an end to qualified immunity

The Players Coalition, a social justice and racial equality advocacy group founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcom Jenkins, said in a Wednesday statement that the group is demanding accountability for police brutality.  

“Now is the time for accountability and a call to action. This letter to Congress is the first step on policing we are taking on a national level. We hope this letter and the bill it represents will send a signal to Congress, and to the Supreme Court, that we need a better justice system in place,” said Demario Davis, a Players Coalition Task Force member and linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. “We will also continue to push for change on the state, county, and city level, where most people are arrested and incarcerated. Players Coalition has been out front on these issues for years now, and we will continue to participate in the movement for police and criminal justice reform.”

The bill was introduced by Reps. Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley, who say it would help restore the public trust in government and law enforcement by ending qualified immunity for public officials, including police officers, and would ensure that whenever a citizen’s constitutional rights are violated, he or she will have recourse in a court of law.

Some context: The protests and clashes unfolding across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd have upheld a resonant message for courts to consider: law enforcement accountability is missing in the justice system.

The Supreme Court could decide soon whether it will take a closer look at a legal doctrine it created nearly 40 years ago that critics say is shielding law enforcement and government officials from accountability. Defenders argue that it protects an officer's ability to make a snap decision during potentially dangerous situations.

In recent years, legal scholars, judges and justices on all sides of the ideological spectrum have criticized the legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity," arguing that it is not grounded in the proper legal authorities and too often shields officials from accountability.

1 hr 41 min ago

Minneapolis mayor criticizes police union leader

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos 

WCCO
WCCO

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed the leader of the Minneapolis Police Union during his press conference Wednesday. 

“The rhetoric that Bob Kroll has put out is detrimental not only to our city but to the police department. For somebody that complains so much about the lack of support and trust of police officers, he’s the primary, one of the primary reasons for that lack of trust and support,” Frey said. 

Some background: Kroll has drawn fire in recent weeks over a letter he sent to police officers that criticized Minneapolis leadership, questioned George Floyd’s criminal history, and called the protests in Minneapolis a “terrorist movement,” according to CNN affiliate WCCO. Frey tweeted about the letter on June 1 and said Kroll was a man “shockingly indifferent to his role in undermining” the trust and support between the public and police department. 

“Lieutenant Kroll has not been helpful in any way, shape, or form to generating accountability and measures of reform that we’ve been trying to see through,” Frey said Wednesday. 

Frey specifically called out the police union as being an impediment to progress and one of the “buckets that need to be changed.”

“If we’re going to ignore the elephant in the room, we’re going to continue to not see the progress that is necessary to be made. And what I’m talking about very clearly, that inhibition to progress, that elephant in the room, it is the police union, the collective bargaining agreement. It is the mandatory arbitration provisions that are going through state law,” the mayor said. 

Frey said the police department needs to be able to fire officers who do not display compassion or attributes needed to restore the trust between police and citizens. 

Asked about the tactical aspect of withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union, Frey said he did not want show his hand and interfere with their leverage. 

“We’ve got a lot of leverage right now. We want to be able to channel all of this anger and sadness and frustration towards a shift in the way we do business and right now is the time,” he said. 

1 hr 35 min ago

Floyd's brother says he believes Derek Chauvin's actions were premeditated: "He wanted to do it"

Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

Asked if he thought there was a reason why his brother was held down by Derek Chauvin’s knee for nearly nine minutes, Philonise Floyd said he did not know why the ex-officer did it, but he said he believes the action was premeditated. 

“No sir, I don’t really know why he did it. But personally, I think it was personal because they worked at the same place. So, for him to do something like that, it had to be premeditated and he wanted to do it,” Floyd said during a House hearing on police reform.

Floyd said that given the prior conduct complaints against Chauvin during his career in the Minneapolis police force, the officer should “have been off the force.” 

2 hr 17 min ago

White House weighing executive action on police reform, officials say 

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Betsy Klein and Jeremy Diamond

The White House is working on an executive order on police reform, but it's not clear yet which provisions it may include as President Trump has not yet signaled what he's willing to support, officials tell CNN. 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested this was possible earlier this morning.

“We do believe that we will have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order,” she said on Fox News. 

As Trump weighs endorsing some type of police reform measures, including those being debated on Capitol Hill or others he could implement more directly with executive action, top Trump aides — including chief of staff Mark Meadows — are expected to present options to the President as early as Wednesday.

Some aides have eyed Trump's Thursday visit to Dallas as a potential venue for him to unveil which police reform measures he supports, though it's not yet clear whether he'll have made a decision by then.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Trump’s top advisers planned to present him with options on police reform initiatives in the coming days and he could unveil them as early as this week.

In the two weeks since George Floyd's death, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ja'Ron Smith and other White House officials have held conversations with several criminal justice reform advocates and law enforcement groups to solicit ideas for potential policy action.

During a roundtable with law enforcement officials on Monday, Trump was "incredibly receptive" to certain reform ideas, according to one participant, Chief Steven Casstevens, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Casstevens said the roundtable lasted "over an hour" after the press left the room on and that Trump heard from several law enforcement officials about reforms they believe should be implemented — from creating a national database of police officers who have lost their certification and been fired from certain departments to developing national standards for police officer training and disciplinary action.

"I thought he was incredibly receptive," Casstevens said. "A lot of the topics that we brought up ... I think, were enlightening for the President to hear.”

Casstevens and others involved in discussions with the White House said there is broadest agreement around the need for developing a national use of force standard for police officers.

2 hr 12 min ago

Floyd family lawyer calls for a "national standard" for policing

From CNN's Delano Massey

Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

George Floyd's family lawyer, Ben Crump, called for a "national standard" for policing, saying that it should be considered obstruction of justice to turn off a body cam. 

Crump thanked House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and the members of the committee before delivering his opening remarks, which, among other things, touched on police brutality and the American ideals. 

“I know all of the speakers have five minutes to speak, but I wish it was eight minutes and 46 seconds, not as a symbolic gesture, but as an actual exact time reference of how long George Floyd literally begged. He literally narrated a documentary of his death, begging for his life, saying, 'I can't breathe' and calling for his mama.” 

The death of George Floyd has galvanized the world and mobilized Americans to demand a more just system of policing, because it's become painfully obvious that what we have right now are two systems of justice: one for white Americans and another for black Americans, Crump said.

Crump said a national standard for policing should be "built on transparency and accountability.

“Our constitutional rights are under attack and not in the shadows, but in the broad daylight. Changing the behavior of police and their relationships with people of color starts at the top. We need a national standard for policing behavior built on transparency and accountability. The only reason we know what happened to George Floyd is because it was captured on video. The advent of video evidence is bringing into the light, what long was hidden. It's revealing what black Americans have known for a long long time, that it is dangerous for a black person to have an encounter with a police officer."
2 hr 17 min ago

Floyd's brother: "We need justice and we demand justice"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

 Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
 Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, told reporters he is testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday to get “justice for my brother.”

His comments came while the House Judiciary hearing on police reform was on a lunch break before questions this afternoon.

“As he pleaded for his life and the officers ignored him,” Philonise Floyd said shaking his head. “It hurt just to watch 8 minutes and 46 seconds and I was in pain and the world is in pain right now.”

He added: “I love my brother he’s still here in spirit right now and we need justice and we demand justice.”

2 hr 27 min ago

Boston mayor says city is looking to reallocate some police funding to social services

From CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski

Following nationwide calls to reevaluate police department funding, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he’s looking at ways to reallocate some police funding to mental health services and other community programs.

Walsh declined to go into specifics when speaking with reporters during a news conference, but said he doesn’t foresee any layoffs to result from that reallocation.

Boston is beginning to phase out the National Guard presence in the city after they were brought on June 1 to work with police during protests after George Floyd’s death, Walsh said. He encouraged those who have taken to the streets to get tested for Covid-19.