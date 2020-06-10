At least 12 cities and municipalities are banning chokeholds in policing 

WCCO

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed the leader of the Minneapolis Police Union during his press conference Wednesday.

“The rhetoric that Bob Kroll has put out is detrimental not only to our city but to the police department. For somebody that complains so much about the lack of support and trust of police officers, he’s the primary, one of the primary reasons for that lack of trust and support,” Frey said.

Some background: Kroll has drawn fire in recent weeks over a letter he sent to police officers that criticized Minneapolis leadership, questioned George Floyd’s criminal history, and called the protests in Minneapolis a “terrorist movement,” according to CNN affiliate WCCO. Frey tweeted about the letter on June 1 and said Kroll was a man “shockingly indifferent to his role in undermining” the trust and support between the public and police department.

“Lieutenant Kroll has not been helpful in any way, shape, or form to generating accountability and measures of reform that we’ve been trying to see through,” Frey said Wednesday.

Frey specifically called out the police union as being an impediment to progress and one of the “buckets that need to be changed.”

“If we’re going to ignore the elephant in the room, we’re going to continue to not see the progress that is necessary to be made. And what I’m talking about very clearly, that inhibition to progress, that elephant in the room, it is the police union, the collective bargaining agreement. It is the mandatory arbitration provisions that are going through state law,” the mayor said.

Frey said the police department needs to be able to fire officers who do not display compassion or attributes needed to restore the trust between police and citizens.

Asked about the tactical aspect of withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union, Frey said he did not want show his hand and interfere with their leverage.

“We’ve got a lot of leverage right now. We want to be able to channel all of this anger and sadness and frustration towards a shift in the way we do business and right now is the time,” he said.