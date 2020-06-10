At least 12 cities and municipalities are banning chokeholds in policing 

The White House is working on an executive order on police reform, but it's not clear yet which provisions it may include as President Trump has not yet signaled what he's willing to support, officials tell CNN.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested this was possible earlier this morning.
“We do believe that we will have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order,” she said on Fox News.
As Trump weighs endorsing some type of police reform measures, including those being debated on Capitol Hill or others he could implement more directly with executive action, top Trump aides — including chief of staff Mark Meadows — are expected to present options to the President as early as Wednesday.
Some aides have eyed Trump's Thursday visit to Dallas as a potential venue for him to unveil which police reform measures he supports, though it's not yet clear whether he'll have made a decision by then.
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Trump’s top advisers planned to present him with options on police reform initiatives in the coming days and he could unveil them as early as this week.
In the two weeks since George Floyd's death, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ja'Ron Smith and other White House officials have held conversations with several criminal justice reform advocates and law enforcement groups to solicit ideas for potential policy action.
During a roundtable with law enforcement officials on Monday, Trump was "incredibly receptive" to certain reform ideas, according to one participant, Chief Steven Casstevens, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Casstevens said the roundtable lasted "over an hour" after the press left the room on and that Trump heard from several law enforcement officials about reforms they believe should be implemented — from creating a national database of police officers who have lost their certification and been fired from certain departments to developing national standards for police officer training and disciplinary action.
"I thought he was incredibly receptive," Casstevens said. "A lot of the topics that we brought up ... I think, were enlightening for the President to hear.”
Casstevens and others involved in discussions with the White House said there is broadest agreement around the need for developing a national use of force standard for police officers.