Even as he begged for his life, George Floyd called Derek Chauvin “sir,” his brother says

Democratic lawmaker Karen Bass speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss police brutality and racial profiling on June 10 in Washington. Pool

Democratic lawmaker Karen Bass told a House hearing today she hopes America will pass meaningful police reform before the end of the year.

"I hope that we work for passage of this legislation in the House, that it gets through the Senate, the President signs it and in the year 2020 we never, ever, ever see again what we saw a few weeks ago."

“It wasn't just a tragedy for our country and our nation, but it really was an embarrassment of our nation in front of the entire world. While we hold up human rights in the world, we obviously have to hold them up in our country," she added.

She said she told George Floyd's brother that George's name "will live on history because the tragedy that he suffered has been the catalyst for what I believe will be profound change."