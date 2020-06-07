US
Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Jessie Yeung and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:55 a.m. ET, June 7, 2020
1 min ago

Protester in New York: "We do not have to let systemic racism win anymore"

From CNN’s Ganesh Setty and Sheena Jones 

A group of protesters take a knee while marching in lower Manhattan, on Saturday, June 6, in New York.
In New York, protesters were still out in big crowds even after the citywide curfew kicked in.

“Listen, we are a peaceful protest. There’s no reason that we should be arrested for being outside peacefully," one protester named Paris told CNN Correspondent Bill Weir in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

"You see no looting, you see no rioting ... The fact that they would give us a curfew at 8 p.m., they’re trying to control us. They don’t have that right to control us. If we want to speak, if we want to march, we don’t have to be silent."

Paris led some of the protesters in call-and-response chants, urging them to stay peaceful and stay close.

"United, the people will never be defeated," the crowd shouted.

"If you’re watching right now, I want you to realize wherever you are right now, you have a voice," Paris said. "You can speak up. Black lives matter. You do not have to let white supremacy rule anymore. We do not have to let systemic racism win anymore."

He also addressed the cases of police officers being suspended or charged with excessive force during the protests around the country this past week.

“That’s only happening because of us," Paris said. "If there was not this type of disturbance, that would not happen at all ... They’re listening to us because stuff like this happens in the middle of Manhattan, where thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people don’t have to stand for injustice anymore."

3 min ago

At least 11 protesters were arrested in New York's Nassau County

At least eleven protesters were arrested in Nassau County, New York, during a Black Lives Matter protest today. 

Ten adults and one juvenile were arrested for disorderly conduct, authorities said. 

This comes after the city saw five days of peaceful protest with no arrests. 

“For the demonstrators' safety, police repeatedly made attempts to keep protesters off the Meadowbrook Parkway. This safety precaution was met with strong opposition and resistance which resulted in the arrests of these subjects,” police said in a statement. 

Two police officers were also injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

12 min ago

Minneapolis mayor booed by protesters after refusing to defund and abolish police

From CNN's Amir Vera

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey leaves a demonstration calling for the Minneapolis Police Department to be defunded on June 6, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
While protests on Saturday were mostly peaceful, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department.

Multiple videos on social media show the confrontation, which took place when protesters marched to Frey's home and called for him to come out, according to CNN affiliate WCCO-TV.

Protesters asked Frey directly if he supported defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

After Frey replied that he did not, the crowd booed him as he walked away. They also chanted "Go home, Jacob, go home" and "shame," according to video posted to Twitter.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Frey said the mayor is "unwavering in his commitment to working with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo toward deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism. He does not support abolishing the police department."

Frey told WCCO that he supports "massive structural reform" to revise a racist system and addressing "inherent inequities."

Watch the moment here:

24 min ago

Seattle police "escalated a peaceful protest" by firing flash bangs, protester said

In Seattle, police used flash bangs to clear protesters earlier tonight.

A protester captured the moment it happened. There are loud bangs at the end of the street, and smoke billows as the crowd begins to scatter. Shouts can be heard.

“The Seattle (police department) had no business igniting flash bangs because people were pushing up again their bicycle fence. They escalated a peaceful protest,” Leah Kennebeck said, posting video of the incident on Twitter. 

Police also tweeted about the confrontation.

"At about 7:30 p.m. demonstrators outside the East Precinct began moving barricades at 11th and Pine despite multiple requests from police to stop. Individuals began throwing rocks/bottles/and explosives at officers. Several officers injured due to improvised explosives," police said.

Watch it here:

27 min ago

Protesters are calling to defund the police. What does this mean?

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department march on University Avenue on June 6, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. America, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it.

The solution to police brutality and racial inequalities in policing is simple, supporters say: Just defund police.

What does this actually mean? This proposal means instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs.

The movement is a spectrum: Some supporters want to reallocate some, but not all, funds away from police departments to social services. Some want to strip all police funding and dissolve departments.

Both interpretations center on reimagining what public safety looks like.

It also means dismantling the idea that police are "public stewards" meant to protect communities, since many black communities and people of color feel unprotected by police, said Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Yale University and lead research and policy associate at the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability.

What about implementing reforms? Police trainings and body cameras haven't brought about the change supporters want -- and often, communities don't feel safe calling the police when they face real threats of danger and violence. Growing up, McHarris instead relied on neighbors who helped him navigate these threats.

What if, he said, those people could provide the same support they showed him on a full-time basis?

So where would the funds go? Instead of the police force, city funding could go toward social services for mental health, domestic violence and homelessness, among others.

Those dollars can be used to fund schools, hospitals, housing and food in those communities, too -- "all of the things we know increase safety," McHarris said.

Read more here:

27 min ago

Protesters stayed out past curfew in Buffalo, New York, where police shoved a 75-year-old man

Robert McCabe, left, and Aaron Torgalski
It's long past curfew in the city of Buffalo, in upstate New York, and the last remaining protesters have headed home after a long day of demonstrations.

They're gathered in Niagara Square, in the city's downtown -- where police officers pushed over and injured a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, during protests on Thursday night.

Video of the demonstration shows a row of officers walking toward Gugino and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.

Gugino was hospitalized with a head injury.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful," and said on Twitter that "police officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law."

Officers plea not guilty: The two officers were suspended without pay, and pleaded not guilty earlier today to charges of assault in the second degree.

Following their suspension, 57 Buffalo police officers resigned from the force's emergency response team. They did not resign from the force.

27 min ago

Police in Seattle are clearing protesters with flash bangs

KOMO
In Seattle, Washington, police and protesters are clashing near Capitol Hill.

Police, standing on the other side of a fence, appear to be trying to clear protesters by using flash bangs on the street. There is smoke hanging in the air.

This comes after the Seattle police chief ordered the suspension of tear gas in crowd management on Friday.

27 min ago

Protesters in Atlanta danced to Childish Gambino and a live band played to families on the street

Zachary Nealy leads a brass band calling itself the Protesters Mass Band atop a parking garage in downtown Atlanta, Saturday, June 6.
Earlier today in Atlanta, the marches saw pockets of joy, as protesters danced to blaring music on the crowded streets.

They danced to Childish Gambino's "This is America," and did the electric slide dance near Centennial Olympic Park in the city's downtown.

The mood was light, with cheering and applause. Families marched with children; at one point, a live band even played on top of a parking garage.

“Music has completely changed the atmosphere, as you can see," the band director told CNN. "As soon as we started playing, the crowd just immediately came this way. We just want justice. We understand what’s going on. Music will bring togetherness and everybody is here now."

CNN Correspondent Martin Savidge said: "We went from a street protest to what is now a party in the street -- but still with the consciousness of what this is all about. You can dance and still��chant 'Black Lives Matter.'"

It's a stark contrast to just a week ago. Last Friday, there was chaos on the streets of Atlanta, when demonstrators lit a car on fire and broke windows at the CNN Center. Protesters threw firecrackers at police and smoke bombs into buildings.

27 min ago

What the protests look like in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles

A demonstrator stands in front of West Hollywood Sheriffs Police Department during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism, in West Hollywood, California on June 6.
A demonstrator stands in front of West Hollywood Sheriffs Police Department during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism, in West Hollywood, California on June 6. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

It's past midnight in New York and Washington, DC, and evening in Los Angeles, but big crowds are still out on the streets in both cities, and spirits are high.

In New York, protesters are marching through Greenwich Village in downtown Manhattan. Curfew was at 8 p.m., but there isn't a heavy police presence tonight, and police haven't been enforcing the curfew with arrests like earlier this week.

The protesters have been marching for hours now. Some of the organizers and leaders keep morale up with call-and-response chants like "Do not engage, we are united, we are peaceful" and "United, the people will never be defeated."

"The system is not going to win," one protester told CNN. "The people have a voice now and they're listening to us. They're listening to us because we are united. They're listening to us because stuff like this happens in the middle of Manhattan, where thousands upon thousands of people don't have to let injustice happen anymore."

In Washington, DC, crowds are massive tonight -- perhaps the biggest since they began, said CNN Correspondent Alex Marquadt on the scene.

Curfew was lifted earlier this week, and protests remain peaceful. People are gathering on the edge of Lafayette Park, close to the White House, taking photos with a new street sign that reads "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

There are some members of law enforcement and National Guard troops in sight -- but nowhere near the aggressive numbers seen earlier in the week, Marquadt said.

In Los Angeles, curfew has also been lifted and protests remain peaceful, with the mood light tonight.

The marchers, numbering at least 1,000, is diverse, said CNN reporter Lucy Kafanov on the scene. She described seeing "members of the Asian community, Latino community, white people, black people, LGBTQ, everyone."

"The community vibe is really notable," she said. "There's a lot of folks walking around handing out snacks, masks, hand sanitizer, food for the demonstrators ... One of the beautiful things on a human level we've seen is, as they go past various apartment buildings, people come out to their balconies, start clapping pot and pans in solidarity of the protest."