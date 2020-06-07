Banksy, perhaps the most well-known anonymous artist and social critic in the world, has spoken out about Black Lives Matter with a new piece of art and a stark message: "People of colour are being failed by the system."

In his latest Instagram post, Banksy said racism is a white problem -- and therefore white people are responsible for fixing it.

His piece depicts a black figure in a photo frame, which is surrounded by candles and flowers. A burning American flag hangs overhead, set alight fire by the candle beneath.

The caption reads, “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine."

“People of color are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t, no one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.”

It is unclear where the new piece is located. A Black Lives Matter protest is planned in Bristol, England later on Sunday, near where Banksy is presumed to have been born.