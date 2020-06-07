Minneapolis mayor booed by protesters after refusing to defund and abolish police
From CNN's Amir Vera
While protests on Saturday were mostly peaceful, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department.
Multiple videos on social media show the confrontation, which took place when protesters marched to Frey's home and called for him to come out, according to CNN affiliate WCCO-TV.
Protesters asked Frey directly if he supported defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.
After Frey replied that he did not, the crowd booed him as he walked away. They also chanted "Go home, Jacob, go home" and "shame," according to video posted to Twitter.
In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Frey said the mayor is "unwavering in his commitment to working with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo toward deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism. He does not support abolishing the police department."
Frey told WCCO that he supports "massive structural reform" to revise a racist system and addressing "inherent inequities."
14 min ago
Seattle police "escalated a peaceful protest" by firing flash bangs, protester said
In Seattle, police used flash bangs to clear protesters earlier tonight.
A protester captured the moment it happened. There are loud bangs at the end of the street, and smoke billows as the crowd begins to scatter. Shouts can be heard.
“The Seattle (police department) had no business igniting flash bangs because people were pushing up again their bicycle fence. They escalated a peaceful protest,” Leah Kennebeck said, posting video of the incident on Twitter.
Police also tweeted about the confrontation.
"At about 7:30 p.m. demonstrators outside the East Precinct began moving barricades at 11th and Pine despite multiple requests from police to stop. Individuals began throwing rocks/bottles/and explosives at officers. Several officers injured due to improvised explosives," police said.
17 min ago
Protesters are calling to defund the police. What does this mean?
From CNN's Scottie Andrew
There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. America, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it.
What does this actually mean? This proposal means instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs.
The movement is a spectrum: Some supporters want to reallocate some, but not all, funds away from police departments to social services. Some want to strip all police funding and dissolve departments.
Both interpretations center on reimagining what public safety looks like.
It also means dismantling the idea that police are "public stewards" meant to protect communities, since many black communities and people of color feel unprotected by police, said Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Yale University and lead research and policy associate at the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability.
What about implementing reforms? Police trainings and body cameras haven't brought about the change supporters want -- and often, communities don't feel safe calling the police when they face real threats of danger and violence. Growing up, McHarris instead relied on neighbors who helped him navigate these threats.
What if, he said, those people could provide the same support they showed him on a full-time basis?
So where would the funds go? Instead of the police force, city funding could go toward social services for mental health, domestic violence and homelessness, among others.
Those dollars can be used to fund schools, hospitals, housing and food in those communities, too -- "all of the things we know increase safety," McHarris said.
Protesters stayed out past curfew in Buffalo, New York, where police shoved a 75-year-old man
It's long past curfew in the city of Buffalo, in upstate New York, and the last remaining protesters have headed home after a long day of demonstrations.
They're gathered in Niagara Square, in the city's downtown -- where police officers pushed over and injured a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, during protests on Thursday night.
Video of the demonstration shows a row of officers walking toward Gugino and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.
Gugino was hospitalized with a head injury.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful," and said on Twitter that "police officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law."
Officers plea not guilty: The two officers were suspended without pay, and pleaded not guilty earlier today to charges of assault in the second degree.
Following their suspension, 57 Buffalo police officers resigned from the force's emergency response team. They did not resign from the force.
16 min ago
Police in Seattle are clearing protesters with flash bangs
In Seattle, Washington, police and protesters are clashing near Capitol Hill.
Police, standing on the other side of a fence, appear to be trying to clear protesters by using flash bangs on the street. There is smoke hanging in the air.
This comes after the Seattle police chief ordered the suspension of tear gas in crowd management on Friday.
16 min ago
Protesters in Atlanta danced to Childish Gambino and a live band played to families on the street
Earlier today in Atlanta, the marches saw pockets of joy, as protesters danced to blaring music on the crowded streets.
They danced to Childish Gambino's "This is America," and did the electric slide dance near Centennial Olympic Park in the city's downtown.
The mood was light, with cheering and applause. Families marched with children; at one point, a live band even played on top of a parking garage.
“Music has completely changed the atmosphere, as you can see," the band director told CNN. "As soon as we started playing, the crowd just immediately came this way. We just want justice. We understand what’s going on. Music will bring togetherness and everybody is here now."
CNN Correspondent Martin Savidge said: "We went from a street protest to what is now a party in the street -- but still with the consciousness of what this is all about. You can dance and still chant 'Black Lives Matter.'"
It's a stark contrast to just a week ago. Last Friday, there was chaos on the streets of Atlanta, when demonstrators lit a car on fire and broke windows at the CNN Center. Protesters threw firecrackers at police and smoke bombs into buildings.
16 min ago
What the protests look like in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles
It's past midnight in New York and Washington, DC, and evening in Los Angeles, but big crowds are still out on the streets in both cities, and spirits are high.
In New York, protesters are marching through Greenwich Village in downtown Manhattan. Curfew was at 8 p.m., but there isn't a heavy police presence tonight, and police haven't been enforcing the curfew with arrests like earlier this week.
The protesters have been marching for hours now. Some of the organizers and leaders keep morale up with call-and-response chants like "Do not engage, we are united, we are peaceful" and "United, the people will never be defeated."
"The system is not going to win," one protester told CNN. "The people have a voice now and they're listening to us.��They're listening to us because we are united. They're listening to us because stuff like this happens in the middle of Manhattan, where thousands upon thousands of people don't have to let injustice happen anymore."
In Washington, DC, crowds are massive tonight -- perhaps the biggest since they began, said CNN Correspondent Alex Marquadt on the scene.
Curfew was lifted earlier this week, and protests remain peaceful. People are gathering on the edge of Lafayette Park, close to the White House, taking photos with a new street sign that reads "Black Lives Matter Plaza."
There are some members of law enforcement and National Guard troops in sight -- but nowhere near the aggressive numbers seen earlier in the week, Marquadt said.
In Los Angeles, curfew has also been lifted and protests remain peaceful, with the mood light tonight.
The marchers, numbering at least 1,000, is diverse, said CNN reporter Lucy Kafanov on the scene. She described seeing "members of the Asian community, Latino community, white people, black people, LGBTQ, everyone."
"The community vibe is really notable," she said. "There's a lot of folks walking around handing out snacks, masks, hand sanitizer, food for the demonstrators ... One of the beautiful things on a human level we've seen is, as they go past various apartment buildings, people come out to their balconies, start clapping pot and pans in solidarity of the protest."
16 min ago
In Paris, Black Lives Matter protesters have been demonstrating for days
The Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing US protests have struck a chord with many around the world -- perhaps most notably in Paris, where protesters have been demonstrating throughout the week, and are on the streets again on Saturday.
The Paris protesters are marching in solidarity with those in the United States -- but also to protest racial injustice and police brutality in their own country.
At least 20,000 people demonstrated in Paris on Tuesday, in support of the family of Adama Traoré, a black man who died in 2016 in Paris police custody.
Traoré died on his 24th birthday after he was taken into police custody for fleeing an identity check.
His sister, Assa Traoré, says police told her his final words were "I can't breathe."
Adama and George Floyd "died in the exact same way. They carried the weight of ... three cops on them. They had the same words," she told CNN.
The protests on Saturday: Earlier in the day, several thousand people demonstrated in Paris as well as other French cities.
Traoré's name appears often in these protests, on signs and in chants -- but protesters here have also adopted some of the slogans from their counterparts in the US, like "No justice, no peace."
"You really sense this is a movement that's been given inspiration," said CNN Correspondent Melissa Bell at the scene.
16 min ago
DC National Guard Commander said some guard forces could leave as early as Monday
From CNN’s Ryan Browne
The Commander of the Washington, DC National Guard told CNN in an exclusive interview today that some of the nearly 4,000 additional National Guard forces brought to DC from other states could leave as early as Monday.
The presence of approximately 3,900 out-of-state National Guard members has been a major point of contention between DC officials and the Trump administration.
“They will be redeploying this week. Probably as early as Monday,” said Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commanding general of the DC National Guard, told CNN in the interview.
He said that the out-of-state National Guard forces, hailing from 11 states, had been requested by the Defense Department to bolster the 1,200-strong DC contingent that had been activated.
He added that National Guard troops were not involved in using force to clear Lafayette Park on Monday night -- an action that caused many former military officers to criticize the Trump administration’s handling of the protests. Walker said that National Guard personnel held their positions and did not advance on the protesters.
He also denied that the controversial low overflights of helicopters on Monday night were directed by the Pentagon leadership, as the New York Times reported Saturday. Walker said the incident is under investigation.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told CNN in a separate exclusive interview that the possibility of sending out of state National Guard troops home is under serious consideration due to the peaceful nature of the ongoing protests.
“Well, we're looking very hard at that. I think that if we look at the trend that we're on right now we're in very good shape and we're looking at that option very closely,” McCarthy said, adding that the crowds today were large “but very peaceful.”