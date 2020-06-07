Denver Broncos lead march through the city, after head coach denies there is racism in the NFL

Denver Broncos players join people protesting on June 6, in Denver, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

On Saturday, players and staff of the Denver Broncos led a march through the city to demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality.

All Broncos-affiliated protesters wore shirts that matched the caption on a Twitter post by the Broncos, saying: "If you ain't with us, you against us."

The march started at the State Capitol Building and ended at the Greek Amphitheater in Civic Center Park, where players addressed the crowd.

"The time is always right to do what is right," said Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller.

Safety Justin Simmons also spoke at the event, saying: “I can’t say what this means as an African-American man to see so many people of different colors, different races coming together in solidarity."

The team's head coach, Vic Fangio, also attended the march. Fangio drew controversy earlier this week when he said he didn't believe racism or discrimination was an issue in the National Football League (NFL).

“We're a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn," he said. "I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL ... If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

He apologized for the comments on Thursday, saying he realized "what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong."