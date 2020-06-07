US
Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh, Rob Picheta, Peter Wilkinson and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:14 a.m. ET, June 7, 2020
1 min ago

Acting Homeland Security secretary defends federal law enforcement action against protesters

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on May 19
Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on May 19 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Sunday defended federal law enforcement actions last week used to clear demonstrators who had gathered near the White House in peaceful protests. 

“I think we took the right action,” Wolf told Fox News, adding the number of violent protests and rioting diminished during the week. He said federal officials deserve credit because of the early action taken by the administration. “It’s not by happenstance. It’s not by chance. It’s because we took early action.”

Wolf went on to say that had the Trump administration not increased the presence of the federal authorities in the DC area, the rioting and looting would have continued and there would be a “vast majority of more violent protesting today, churches being burned.”

When asked if having active duty military members on standby in DC was “overkill,” Wolf responded, “We were taking measurable progress,” when that “violent protesting and the looting and rioting were out of control.”

He added although he does not see active military being used at this point, “taking options off the table, I don’t think is the right play.”

Wolf vowed that action will be taken against “violent protesters infiltrating and hijacking the peaceful protesters.”

He specifically mentioned Antifa, the anti-fascist movement which Trump said last week the government would be declaring a terrorist organization, as well as anarchists and violent opportunists. He said although there may not have been a large number of arrests by federal agencies yet the Department of Justice and the FBI and others are investigating. Wolf said the arrests “may not be here today, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not working on it, that doesn’t mean that you wont see action on it.”

Some other background: In a separate interview on ABC, Wolf said of George Floyd’s death, “the outrage that Americans are feeling today about the death of George Floyd is very real. It’s very legitimate and we need to address that.”

 

55 min ago

Fairfax County police officer faces assault and battery charges over tasing and arrest of black man

From CNN’s Alta Spells

WJLA
WJLA

Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake faces three different charges of assault and battery over an incident involving the tasing and arrest of a black man.  

Body camera footage released by the department shows the officer violating use of force policies, authorities said Saturday.

Timberlake, an eight-year-veteran of the force, faces up to 36 months in prison, Steve T. Descano, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney, said.

The unidentified victim in the video was treated at a local hospital and released, Fairfax County Chief of Police Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said, adding that he personally reached out to the victim and his mother to “express [his] disgust with [his] officer’s unacceptable criminal actions and assured her justice will be served.”

Roessler said Timberlake was relieved of his duty and law enforcement authority in accordance with Fairfax County personnel regulations. The other officers on the scene have also all been relieved of duty pending the outcomes of both the criminal and administrative investigations, according to Roessler.

CNN’s attempts to reach Timberlake were not immediately successful.

Descano called the body camera video “unsettling. “I want our community to know that we are pursuing charges that are aligned with current law, and supported by the evidence which with, with which we have been presented,” he said.

The body camera video was released by Chief Roessler, who said the video shows Officer Timberlake committing “criminal acts, which violate our oath of office, and they ignore the sanctity of human life. The video also erodes the public's trust of police officers, not only in Fairfax County, but throughout this world.”

Roessler also said that in addition to the criminal investigation, he has launched an administrative investigation and the officer’s use of force will be subjected to independent review by the Fairfax County police auditor.

 

1 hr 28 min ago

Colin Powell says Trump has not been "an effective president" and should not be reelected

CNN
CNN

Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, said he does not believe President Donald Trump should be reelected because "he lies all the time."

Powell's comments were made after protesters lined the streets near the White House Saturday to protest against Trump's response to the death of George Floyd and other black Americans.

"I think he has been not an effective president. He lies all the time. He began lying the day of the inauguration when we got into an argument about the size of the crowd that was there. People are writing books about his favorite thing of lying. And I don't think that's in our interest," Powell said.

WATCH:

1 hr 55 min ago

Colin Powell discusses how he responded to the Rodney King riots

CNN
CNN

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell discussed the role he played in addressing the 1992 Rodney King riots in California.

The riots were triggered after an acquittal of four L.A. police officers in the brutal beating of suspect Rodney King a year earlier. The turbulence that led to more than 50 deaths and $1 billion in property damage all began with a traffic violation.

Powell revisited the conversation he had with President George H.W. Bush and the actions taken to help calm the country at the time. 

"[W]e had to bring law and order back into the streets, and we work with the state of California where it happened in Los Angeles, the riots, and President called me and said, 'we may have to do something,' I said, Mr. President, 'go to the governor, governor has a National Guard, and the National Guard can't do it, then you come back to me with a decision and we will send in federal troops.' And we did," Powell told CNN Sunday morning. "And we brought things under control rather quickly. The President always followed the law, followed the Constitution, worked with the community, and we brought stability finally. It was a bad scene, but we got over it rather quickly."
1 hr 34 min ago

Colin Powell says the President has "drifted away" from the Constitution

CNN
CNN

Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, rebuked President Trump for his actions during a state of growing unrest in the country following the death of George Floyd.

"We have a Constitution. We have to follow that Constitution. And the president's drifted away from it. I'm so proud of what these generals and admirals have done and others have done," Powell told CNN this morning on "State of the Union."

Some context: Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Wednesday castigated Trump as "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people" in a forceful rebuke of his former boss as nationwide protests have intensified over the death of Floyd.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us," Mattis said in a statement obtained by CNN.

WATCH:

2 hr 19 min ago

SOON: Colin Powell live on CNN

Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, will join CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the growing unrest around the US.

Watch live here.

2 hr 30 min ago

Thousands fill Rome's Piazza del Popolo in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

From CNN’s Ben Wedeman and Alessandro Gentile in Rome

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Image
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Image

Thousands of protesters gathered at Piazza del Popolo – one of the main squares in the Italian capital – to peacefully demonstrate in solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest comes amid a series of demonstrations across Europe following the killing of Floyd by police officers in the United States.

Demonstrators in Rome joined together on Sunday, chanting “black lives matter” and to take a knee for eight minutes of silence – a symbolic tribute to Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

During the demonstration, the protesters were addressed by representatives of Italy’s migrant community and American expatriates; the names of all those killed in the US as a result of police brutality were listed and commemorated by the crowd.

While the large gathering has made it difficult for protesters to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, those demonstrating in the piazza were seen to be attempting to maintain a 1-meter distance between themselves, with many wearing masks and face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus.

2 hr 42 min ago

British minister warns London Black Lives Matter protests could risk further spread of coronavirus

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood in London

A man raises his hands as police scuffle with demonstrators in London on June 6.
A man raises his hands as police scuffle with demonstrators in London on June 6. Alberto Pezzali/AP

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the capital are “undoubtedly a risk” to the British public, cautioning on Sunday that large gatherings could lead to the further spread of coronavirus.

“It is undoubtedly a risk. I support very strongly the argument that is made to people who are protesting for equality and against discrimination,” Hancock told Sky News on Sunday.

“The virus itself does not discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus,” he added. 

Thousands have been marching in London in recent days, defying calls from the UK government to stay at home due to the pandemic.

During his interview with Sky’s Sophy Ridge, Hancock affirmed that the UK is beginning to gain control over the health crisis, and urged protesters not to participate in spreading the virus further. 

“I would urge people to make their argument, and I will support you in making that argument, but please don’t spread this virus which has already done so much damage, and which we’re starting to get under control,” Hancock said. 

The anti-racism protests are due to continue Sunday afternoon outside the US Embassy in London.

Some context: Despite the unease about protests spreading coronavirus, more than 1,000 health professionals in the US have signed a letter expressing their concern that the protests could be shut down under the guise of coronavirus protections. And they offer tips on how safely to keep protests in place.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” they write.

4 hr 8 min ago

London's Mayor expresses solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters ahead of Sunday demonstration

From CNN’s Max Foster in London

Protesters outside Downing Street on Saturday.
Protesters outside Downing Street on Saturday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the capital, asserting that the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the United States must lead to “lasting change” across the globe.   

“Londoners of all ages, races and backgrounds joined millions of people around the world yesterday to come together peacefully to say that Black Lives Matter. I stand with you and share your anger and pain,” Khan said Sunday in a statement. 

“George Floyd’s brutal killing must lead to immediate and lasting change in countries, cities, police services and institutions everywhere. We must root out racism wherever it is found,” he added. 

Addressing the protests which took place in capital on Saturday, the London Mayor cautioned that further protests must remain peaceful and acts of violence will not be tolerated.

“The vast majority of protesters in London were peaceful. But this vital cause was badly let down by a tiny minority who turned violent and threw glass bottles and lit flares, endangering other protesters and injuring police officers,” Khan said. 

“This is simply not acceptable, will not be tolerated and will not win the lasting and necessary change we desperately need to see,” he added. 

Ahead of a planned demonstration in London on Sunday, Sadiq Khan reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic still poses a significant threat to the United Kingdom and called for protesters to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidance.

“Please also remember that Covid-19 is still a very real threat to our communities. I urge people to consider ways of making your voice heard that doesn’t put yourself and others at risk of catching coronavirus,” the London Mayor said. 

“If you are planning to protest today you must do so safely, peacefully and within the law. Use hand sanitiser, wear a face covering and keep 2m apart from others,” he added.